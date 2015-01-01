पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदलाव:कोरोना के चलते शादियों में अब अंदाज़-ए-दावत बदल गया है

पलक सिंहएक घंटा पहले
  • कहते हैं, हर शादी का सबसे यादगार और चर्चित पक्ष होती है, दावत। जी हां, चर्चा में भोजन ही बाज़ी मारता है। लेकिन इस बार शादियों में इसे लेकर ही सबसे ज़्यादा आशंकाएं हैं।
  • लज़्ज़त के साथ ही परोसने की फिक़्र भी जुड़ गई है। सो, ध्यान दीजिए इस बारे में क्या किया जा सकता है।

आज से शादियों का शीत काल वाला दौर शुरू होने वाला है। ये विवाह समारोह पहले की शादियों से बहुत अलग होंगे। संक्रमण से सुरक्षा के लिहाज़ से एहतियात बरतना बहुत ज़रूरी होगा। मेहमान तो अपनी सुरक्षा का ध्यान रखेंगे लेकिन खाना-पीना आपके ज़िम्मे होगा। लिहाज़ा केटरिंग के हिस्से पर पहले ध्यान दें। मिसाल के तौर पर, भोजन परोसने वाला एक ही चम्मच होगा, तो कई लोगों के हाथ उस पर कैसे न लगें, इसके लिए मेहमानों को कैसे भोजन परोसा जाएगा, यह विचार करने का विषय है। कोरोना के बाद जिन सावधानियों और नए तरीक़ों की शुरुआत की गई है, उसके कुछ सुझाव यहां बता रहे हैं।

संख्या नहीं, स्वाद पर ध्यान

इस समय शादियों में मेहमानों की संख्या सीमित कर दी गई है। ऐसे में ज़रूरत से ज़्यादा भोजन और कई तरह के व्यंजन रखने के बजाय सीमित संख्या में चीज़ें रखें। अगर पंद्रह-बीस प्रकार के व्यंजन रखने का विचार कर रहे हैं, तो पांच से दस व्यंजन ही रखें। दो प्रकार की पूड़ी रखने के बजाय एक रखें, कई प्रकार के मीठे व्यंजन की जगह एक या दो ही काफ़ी होंगे। इसी तरह सब्ज़ियों में भी किफ़ायत कर सकते हैं। अगर पांच व्यंजन भी हों लेकिन स्वादिष्ठ हों, तो मेहमान उनकी गिनती नहीं बल्कि स्वाद याद रखेंगे। वहीं इस समय कम से कम ख़र्च करने की आवश्यकता भी है। समझदारी और उपयुक्त चयन के साथ अनूठे व्यंजनों को शामिल करके आप भोजन पक्ष को सुदृढ़ और यादगार बना सकते हैं।

फूड बॉक्स रख सकते हैं

अब चूंकि दूरी बनाई रखनी है, इसलिए भोजन परोसने का तरीक़ा भी बदल दीजिए। बुफे सिस्टम रखने के बजाय फूड बॉक्स अपना सकते हैं। मेहमानों को जो भोजन बुफे से परोसने वाले थे, उन्हें एक डिब्बे में बंद करके उनकी टेबल या कुर्सी पर ही भेज सकते हैं। पर भोजन गर्म हो इसका ध्यान ज़रूर रखें। अगर इसके अलावा उन्हें और पूड़ी या सब्ज़ी चाहिए, तो इनके भी छोटे-छोटे डिब्बे तैयार कर सकते हैं।

इन फूड बॉक्स के दो फ़ायदे हैं, पहला कि भोजन बंद होने के कारण ये सुरक्षित रहेंगे और दूसरा कि अगर कोई व्यक्ति उस समय खाना नहीं चाहता है, तो वो उसे घर भी ले सकता है। इससे उनका भी मन रह जाएगा और भोजन व्यर्थ भी नहीं होगा। वहीं मीठे व्यंजन का डिब्बा अलग रखें ताकि लोग मन मुताबिक़ इसे ले सकें। अगर एक ड्रिंक रख रहे हैं, तो इसे बंद डिस्पोज़ेबल गिलास या केन में परोस सकते हैं। सौंफ या पान भी पैक करके मेहमानों की टेबल पर रख सकते हैं।

बुफे में भी परोसकारी

अगर सामाजिक दूरी को ध्यान में रखते हुए बुफे की व्यवस्था कर रहे हैं, तो इस बात का भी ध्यान रखें कि एक ही परोसने वाला चम्मच अलग-अलग हाथों से होकर न गुज़रे। हर व्यंजन के लिए एक व्यक्ति रखें, जो मेहमानों को भोजन परोस सके। इसके अलावा कई बार भोजन के लिए प्लेट या चम्मच उठाते वक़्त हाथ दूसरी प्लेट पर भी छू जाता है। इसे ध्यान में रखते हुए चम्मच और प्लेट देने के लिए भी एक व्यक्ति का वहां मौजूद होना भी ज़रूरी है। अगर ऐसी व्यवस्था करना मुश्किल है, तो चम्मच और प्लेटों को भी पाउच में बंद करके रख सकते हैं। इससे ये किसी के संपर्क में नहीं आएंगे। मेहमानों की संख्या सीमित रखने के नियम के चलते यह करना सहज होगा।

