सौंदर्य:बिना मेकअप के बढ़ाएं चेहरे की रौनक़, आजमाएं ये घरेलू उपाय

30 मिनट पहले
  • शादी की शॉपिंग और तैयारियों के दौरान थकावट होना लाज़मी है। ऐसे में चेहरा थका और मुरझाया नज़र आने लगता है।
  • ख़ूबसूरत दिखने में ब्राइडल मेकअप एक दिन की मदद कर सकता है, पर त्वचा को ख़ूबसूरत बनाए रखने के लिए कुछ घरेलू उपाय आज़माकर चेहरे की रौनक़ बढ़ा सकती हैं।

ख़ूबसूरती में सेहतमंद और चमकदार त्वचा का बड़ा योगदान होता है। बाक़ी साज-सज्जा के साथ-साथ त्वचा की देखभाल भी अहम ज़िम्मेदारी है। घरेलू सामग्री का इस्तेमाल करके कई तरह के फेस पैक्स तैयार किए जा सकते हैं, जो त्वचा को नई दमक देने के साथ ही उसे मुलायम बनाते हैं।

1. ग्रीन टी पैक

सामग्री - ग्रीन टी बैग, एक चम्मच शहद, चुटकीभर हल्दी।

कैसे बनाएं - ग्रीन टी इस्तेमाल के बाद बोल में डालें। अब इसमें शहद और हल्दी मिलाएं। इस मिश्रण को चेहरे और गर्दन पर लगाएं और धीरे-धीरे हल्के हाथों से रगड़ें। अब 15-20 मिनट बाद मिश्रण को धो लें। चेहरे पर मॉइश्चराइज़र लगाकर छोड़ दें।

तीनों ही सामग्रियां एंटीऑक्सीडेंट्स से भरपूर हैं। ये रोम छिद्रों को साफ़ करने और ब्लैकहेड्स होने से रोकती हैं।

2. दही-बेसन पैक

सामग्री - 1 बड़ा चम्मच बेसन, 1/2 बड़ा चम्मच दही, गुलाब जल की कुछ बूंदें, चुटकी भर हल्दी।

कैसे बनाएं - एक बोल में बेसन, हल्दी, दही को मिलाकर पेस्ट तैयार कर लें। अब कुछ बूंदंे गुलाबजल की मिला लें। पेस्ट चेहरे, गर्दन और हाथ-पैरों पर लगाएं। पैक सूख जाने पर गुनगुने पानी से धो लें।

यह उन लोगों के लिए है जिनकी त्वचा अधिक टैन होती है। दही और बेसन दोनों ही धूप से क्षतिग्रस्त त्वचा को निखारने और चमक बढ़ाने के लिए अच्छे हैं।

3. टमाटर-पुदीना पैक

सामग्री - 1 टमाटर का गूदा, आधा चम्मच शहद, 1 चम्मच पुदीने का रस।

कैसे बनाएं - बोल में टमाटर का गूदा निकालें। इसमें शहद और पुदीने का रस मिलाएं। शरीर पर जहां भी टैनिंग है वहां पेस्ट लगाएं और लगभग 15 मिनट के लिए छोड़ दें। इसे ठंडे पानी से धो लें।

पुदीने के रस से ताज़गी मिलती है और टमाटर के गूदे से टैनिंग दूर होने के साथ ही रंग भी निखरता है। इस पैक को हफ्ते में एक बार लगा सकते हैं।

4. चंदन-हल्दी पैक

सामग्री - 1 बड़ा चम्मच चंदन पाउडर, 1 चुटकी हल्दी पाउडर, गुलाब जल।

कैसे बनाएं - चंदन पाउडर में हल्दी डालकर मिक्स कर लें। अब इसमें गुलाब जल मिलाकर पैक तैयार कर लें। इस पैक को चेहरे और गर्दन पर लगाएं और सूख जाने दें। सूखने के बाद ठंडे पानी से धो लें।

यह पैक विशेष रूप से तैलीय त्वचा और उन लोगों के लिए है जिन्हें बहुत पसीना आता है। इस पैक को हफ्ते में एक बार लगाएं। यह पैक प्राकृतिक तेल को नियंत्रित करता है।

5. एलोवेरा-नींबू पैक

सामग्री - 1 बड़ा चम्मच एलोवेरा जैल, एक चुटकी हल्दी, 1 चम्मच नींबू का रस।

कैसे बनाएं - एलोवेरा जैल में हल्दी और नींबू का रस मिलाकर पैक बना लें। पैक को चेहरे पर लगाएं और सूखने पर धो लें। अगर ठंडक चाहती हैं तो इसे कुछ देर फ्रिज में रखकर भी लगा सकती हैं।

यह एलोवेरा जैल मास्क संवेदनशील त्वचा के लिए है। यह जलन को शांत करने में मदद करता है। अगर त्वचा बेहद संवेदनशील है तो नींबू का रस न मिलाएं।

6. कॉफ़ी-बेसन पैक

सामग्री - 1 बड़ा चम्मच शक्कर, 1 बड़ा चम्मच कॉफ़ी पाउडर, ज़रूरत के अनुसार दूध, एक छोटा चम्मच बेसन।

कैसे बनाएं - बेसन, शक्कर, कॉफ़ी को मिला लें। अब इसमें धीरे-धीरे दूध डालते हुए मिलाते जाएं और गाढ़ा पेस्ट तैयार कर लें। पेस्ट में गांठ न पड़ें। पैक को चेहरे, हाथ-पैरों पर लगाएं और हल्के हाथों से रगड़ें। 10-15 मिनट बाद पैक को धो लें।

कॉफ़ी त्वचा की मृत कोशिकाओं को दूर करने और रोम छिद्रों को बंद करने में मदद करती है।

आंखों को न करें नज़रअंदाज़

चेहरे के अलावा आंखों पर भी ध्यान देना ज़रूरी है। आंखों के नीचे काले घेरों से छुटकारा पाने के लिए नीचे दिए सुझावों को दिनचर्या में शामिल करें।

  • खीरे के स्लाइस को आंखों के ऊपर 15-20 मिनट के लिए रखें। यह काले घेरों को कम करता है।
  • आलू आमतौर पर आंखों के नीचे काले घेरों के इलाज के लिए उपयोग किए जाते हैं। आलू को काट कर सीधे त्वचा पर लगाएं। कॉटन पैड को आलू के रस में भिगोकर लगभग 10 मिनट के लिए आंखों पर रखें और फिर आंखों को गुनगुने पानी से धो लें।

- (स्वाति दास / रूमाना जौहर, सौंदर्य विशेषज्ञ)

