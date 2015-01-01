पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रूप निखार:पंचरत्न और बेसन-चंदन के उबटन से निखारें रुप, त्वचा को बनाएं सुंदर और आकर्षक

मालती पांडे2 घंटे पहले
  • रूप चौदस पर उबटन लगाना शगुन माना जाता है। एक ही तरह का उबटन लगाते हैं तो इस बार कुछ नया आज़माकर देखें।

रूप चौदस पर उबटन लगाने की परम्परा है। ये सिर्फ़ रूप ही नहीं निखारते बल्कि शरीर पर जमी गंदगी हटाते हैं और रोमछिद्रों को भी खोलते हैं, ताकि त्वचा खुलकर सांस ले सके। इसके अलावा ये भी माना जाता है कि दीपावली में घर की साफ़-सफ़ाई करने के कारण शरीर मैला हो जाता है जिसे उबटन से साफ़ किया जाता है। कारण कोई भी हो लेकिन उबटन के फ़ायदों से सभी वाकिफ़ हैं। इसलिए आप भी इस रूपचौदस पर इसे लगाकर नई रंगत पा लीजिए।

पंचरत्न उबटन... ये उबटन पांच ऐसी चीज़ों से मिलकर बना है, जो त्वचा को भीतर से साफ़ करती हैं और पोषण देती हैं।

सामग्री... गेहूं का आटा- 2 बड़े चम्मच, हल्दी- 1 चुटकी, नींबू का रस- आधा चम्मच, दही- 1 बड़ा चम्मच, गुलाब जल- आवश्यकतानुसार।

ऐसे करें तैयार... आटे में हल्दी डालकर अच्छी तरह से मिला लें। अब इसमें नींबू का रस और दही मिलाएं। दही को धीरे-धीरे डालते हुए मिलाएं। जब गाढ़ा उबटन तैयार हो जाए तब कुछ बूंदें गुलाब जल की मिलाएं। गुलाब जल ज़रूरत के अनुसार मिलाएं, ऐसा न हो कि उबटन अधिक गीला हो जाए। अब तैयार उबटन को चेहरे, गर्दन व हाथ-पैरों पर लगाएं। हल्का सूखने पर हल्के हाथों से रगड़कर छुड़ाएं फिर कुछ देर बाद धो लें। सामग्री ज़रूरत के अनुसार घटा-बढ़ा सकते हैं।

बेसन-चंदन उबटन... ये उबटन शरीर से टैनिंग हटाने के साथ ही सुस्त और थकी त्वचा को जीवंत बनाता है।

सामग्री... चंदन पाउडर- 1 चम्मच, बेसन- 2-3 चम्मच, हल्दी- 1/4 चम्मच, कच्चा दूध- 4-5 चम्मच,
गुलाब जल- ज़रूरत के अनुसार।

ऐसे करें तैयार... बेसन में चंदन पाउडर और हल्दी मिलाएं। अब इसमें कच्चा दूध डालते हुए मिलाते जाएं, ताकि गांठ न पड़ें। अब 4-5 बूंदें गुलाब जल की मिलाएं। गुलाब जल ज़रूरत के अनुसार बढ़ा भी सकते हैं। गाढ़ा पेस्ट तैयार होने पर इसे चेहरे-गर्दन पर लगाएं। शरीर के बाक़ी हिस्सों पर भी लगा सकते हैं। हल्का सूखने पर उबटन को रगड़कर निकालें और आधे घंटे बाद धो लें।

