लघुकथा 'पुराने चावल':बेटे की कोरी चिंता पिता ने समझ ली थी, इसलिए तो बीच का रास्ता निकालना बेहतर समझा

मीरा जैन3 घंटे पहले
  • उपेंद्र ने पिता की ‘चिंता’ व्यक्त की, उनकी स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा की बात कही, तो मोहनलाल जी ने उसकी सारी चिंताएं बस एक जुमले में ही दूर कर दीं।

पिछले कई महीनों से मन में मची उथल-पुथल हिम्मत कर आज उगल ही दी- ‘पिता जी ! मैं चाहता तो नहीं पर पिछले कई दिनों से आपकी स्वास्थ्य सुरक्षा को लेकर चिंतित हूं क्योंकि मेरा व्यापार ही ऐसा है, कई लोग मुझसे प्रतिदिन मिलते जुलते हैं। बहुत सारे लोग मास्क नहीं लगाते हैं और ना हीं मैं दिन भर मास्क लगा कर रख पाता हूं। रीना भी यहां-वहां बाहर आती-जाती ही रहती है। ऐसे में कोरोना का डर हमेशा बना रहता है। आपकी उम्र को देखते हुए मैं मन ही मन अत्यंत भयभीत हूं कि कहीं आपको कोरोना हो गया तो मैं कहीं का नहीं रहूंगा। मैं चाहता हूं कि आप कोरोना काल तक गांव में चाचा जी के पास चले जाएं या फिर शहर मे ही बने सर्वसुविधा युक्त वृद्धाश्रम में रहें। मैं आपसे आकर मिलता रहूंगा’

बेटे की चिंता दूर करने हेतु मोहनलाल जी ने नि:संकोच जवाब दिया- ‘बेटा ! यह मेरे लिए ख़ुशी की बात है कि तुम मेरे स्वास्थ्य के प्रति इतने सजग हो और यह सजगता हमेशा बनी रहे इसीलिए मैं चाहता हूं कि तुम और बहू आस-पास ही कहीं किराए का मकान ले लो। मैं इस उम्र में अपने घर से बेदख़ल नहीं होना चाहता हूं।’ इस अनापेक्षित जवाब को सुन उपेंद्र सकपका गया और तुरंत ही संभल कर बोला- ‘नहीं नहीं पिताजी! इस उम्र में हम आपको अकेले छोड़कर कहीं नहीं जा सकते हैं।’

