अपनों का महत्व:मेलजोल के मायने सिखाते हैं पर्व, इन 4 साथियों का साथ आपको रखेगा तनाव से दूर

शिखर चंद जैन4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पर्व मेलजोल के मायने सिखाते हैं, तनावमुक्त होने की राहें सुझाते हैं और बताते हैं, साथ का महत्व।
  • सदा तनाव से दूर रहने के लिए जिन चंद साथियों की जीवन में अहमियत है, उनकी चर्चा आमुख कथा में।

समाज शास्त्रियों, व्यवहार विशेषज्ञों एवं मनोविज्ञानियों का मानना है कि संतोषजनक दोस्ती न सिर्फ़ आयु बढ़ाती है, बल्कि मोटापा, डिप्रेशन और दिल के रोगों से भी सुरक्षा देती है। ‘इनर पीस ऑफ़ बिज़ी वुमन’ के लेखक डॉ. जॉन बोरीसेंको कहते हैं, ‘जब भी कोई महिला तनाव की शिकायत करती है, तब हम उसे एक अच्छा दोस्त ढूंढकर उससे अपने मन की बातें करने की सलाह देते हैं। बातों और स्पर्श से ऑक्सीटोसिन नामक हाॅर्मोन स्रावित होता है, जो तन और मन पर ‘कूलिंग’ प्रभाव डालता है।’ लेकिन इसके लिए आपको न तो हज़ारों ऑनलाइन दोस्तों की ज़रूरत है और न ही खचाखच भरे किसी कॉन्फ्रेंस रूम में मौजूद लोगों की। बस, आप इन ख़ास दोस्तों के सम्पर्क में रहने की आदत डाल लें, तो आपको अपने जीवन में काफ़ी सुकून मिल सकता है...

1. बचपन के दोस्त...

यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ़ नॉर्थ कैरोलिना (ग्रीन्सबोरो) में फ्रेंडशिप रिसर्चर एवं समाजशास्त्र की प्रोफेसर डॉ. रेबेका जी एडेम्स कहती हैं, ‘बचपन के दोस्त कई मायनों में बेहद स्पेशल होते हैं। वे आपको बचपन से बड़े होते हुए देख चुके होते हैं और आपके परिवार को भी अच्छी तरह जानते हैं। उनके पास आपसे जुड़ी बहुत सारी यादें होती हैं, जिन्हें सुनाकर वे आपको ख़ुश रख सकते हैं। ऐसे दोस्त भाई-बहन जैसे ही हो जाते हैं। ये आपको आपकी कमियों के साथ स्वीकार कर चुके होते हैं, इसलिए इनके साथ आपको ज़्यादा औपचारिक होने का तनाव भी नहीं लेना पड़ता।

जब भी आप तनाव या भावनात्मक परेशानियों से गुज़रें, इनका सहारा लेने में आपको कोई हिचक नहीं होनी चाहिए। इन्हें आपकी आदतें और स्वभाव मालूम होता है, इसलिए निराशा, हताशा और अवसाद के क्षणों में ये आपको बेहतर तरीक़े से समझा सकते हैं और मानसिक शांति दे सकते हैं। ऐसे दोस्तों के साथ निरंतर संपर्क में रहें। इनसे मिलना संभव न हो तो इन्हें सोशल मीडिया में अटैच रखें।

2. वर्कआउट पार्टनर...

हर हेल्थ एक्सपर्ट मानसिक और शारीरिक फिटनेस के लिए सुबह-शाम वाकिंग-जॉगिंग एवं एक्सरसाइज़ करने की राय देता है। लेकिन मुश्किल यह है कि हम पांच दिन तो बड़े जोश के साथ यह सब करते हैं, फिर आलस्य की जकड़न में फंसकर सब भूल जाते हैं। ऐसे में आपको एक ऐसे दोस्त की ज़रूरत होती है जो आपको घर से खींचकर वर्कआउट के लिए ले जाए। यह पति से बेहतर कौन हो सकता है। दो लोग साथ होते हैं, तो बातें करते-करते वक़्त भी कट जाता है। इसलिए चाहे सालसा डांसिंग करें या स्विमिंग, जॉगिंग करें या वाकिंग, जिम में जाएं या पार्क में योग करें, पति को वर्कआउट पार्टनर बना लें।

इससे आपका रिश्ता भी प्रगाढ़ होगा और सेहत पर भी सकारात्मक असर पड़ेगा। जो सिंगल हैं, वे समान सोच वाली दोस्त ढूंढ लें। यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ कनेक्टिकट द्वारा किए गए अध्ययन में वैज्ञानिकों ने पाया कि जिन महिलाओं का अच्छा सामाजिक सहारा था, उनका हेल्थ प्रोग्राम बिल्कुल सही ट्रैक पर था। जबकि अकेली महिलाएं अक्सर अपने लक्ष्य से भटक जाती हैं क्योंकि न तो उन्हें कोई प्रेरित करने वाला होता है, न साथ देने वाला।

3. आपकी मां...

पेनसिल्वेनिया स्टेट यूनिवर्सिटी द्वारा किए गए अनुसंधान में पता चला है कि 85 फ़ीसदी वयस्क महिलाओं के अपनी मां के साथ मधुर संबंध होते हैं। अध्ययन के प्रमुख डॉ. करेन फिंगरमैन कहते हैं, ‘मां-बेटी के बीच लाख विवाद हों, वैचारिक मतभेद हों फिर भी उनके संबंध बेहद मज़बूत, सपोर्टिव और आत्मीय होते हैं। मां और बेटी दोनों ही एक-दूसरे का बहुत ख़्याल रखती हैं।’

कोलकाता के सीनियर साइकोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. संजय गर्ग कहते हैं, ‘अपनी मां को अपना राज़दार बनाएं। उनके साथ सुख-दुख के अनुभव बांटें और वैचारिक मतभेदों के कारण मन में भेद कभी न पनपने दें, क्योंकि मां से बढ़कर सहयोगी और दुख के वक़्त अपनी आत्मीय वाणी से मलहम लगाने वाला दूसरा कोई नहीं मिलेगा। विचारों में अंतर को भी व्यक्तिगत रूप से नहीं लेना चाहिए। स्ट्रेस या एंग्ज़ाइटी के दौर में मां से बातें करके आप काफ़ी राहत महसूस करेंगी।’

4. एक नई दोस्त...

जि़ंदगी में एक ऐसी दोस्त भी होना ज़रूरी है, जो आपके शुरुआती जीवन के बारे में कोई जानकारी न रखती हो और आपके बारे में कोई पुरानी राय न रखती हो। कैलिफ़ोर्निया की मनोवैज्ञानिक पामेला मैकलीन कहती हैं, ‘जैसे-जैसे हम बड़े होते हैं, हम एक ही ढर्रे पर चलने लगते हैं। नतीजतन जि़ंदगी उबाऊ और नीरस हो जाती है। नए दोस्त न केवल नई-नई सोच से रूबरू करवाते हैं, बल्कि जीने का एक अलग अंदाज़ और सोचने का जुदा तरीक़ा भी सिखाते हैं। यह बोरियत भरी जि़ंदगी में ताज़ा हवा के झोंके सरीखा होता है।

वर्जीनिया की प्रोफेसर डॉ. रोज़मेरी ब्लीजनर कहती हैं, ‘नए दोस्त आपको दोस्तों के एक नए ग्रुप से जोड़ते हैं और अपने साथ नए लोगों का नेटवर्क आपके लिए भी प्रत्यक्ष या परोक्ष रूप से उपलब्ध करवा देते हैं। यह नया नेटवर्क आपके लिए कई तरह से मददगार साबित हो सकता है। नए दोस्त की तलाश आप कहीं भी कर सकती हैं। अपने ऑफिस में, जिम में, बच्चों के स्कूल में या फिर बस या ट्रेन में सफ़र करते हुए। दोस्तों के साथ हंसने या बतियाने से डिप्रेशन या एंग्ज़ाइटी से काफ़ी हद तक मुक्ति पाई जा सकती है।

5. आप ख़ुद भी ज़रूरी हैं, अपने लिए

अक्सर महिलाएं अपना पूरा समय दूसरों के काम करने, उनकी ख़ुशी का ध्यान रखने और उनकी देखभाल करने में ही खपा देती हैं, ख़ुद के लिए तो उन्हें मानो समय ही नहीं मिलता। ऐसे में चिड़चिड़ाहट, झुंझलाहट महसूस करना और अवसादग्रस्त होना बेहद स्वाभाविक बात है। इसलिए बहुत ज़रूरी है कि आप ख़ुद अपनी दोस्त बनें, अपनी भलाई के बारे में सोचें और ख़ुद से बातें भी करें।

यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ़ मैरीलैंड स्कूल ऑफ़ मेडिसिन की क्लीनिकल प्रोफेसर डॉ. पामेला पीक कहती हैं, ‘स्वयं को जानना सबसे चमत्कारिक एडवेंचर है। आपको जानना चाहिए कि किन कामों से आपको ख़ुशी मिलती है। ख़ुद का मित्र बनने से आप अपने साथ ज़्यादा कंफर्टेबल रहती हैं और सुकून, आत्मसंतोष तथा आत्मविश्वास महसूस कर सकती हैं। ये तीनों चीज़ें भावनात्मक सेहत के लिए बेहद ज़रूरी होती हैं।’

मनोविज्ञानी संजय गर्ग कहते हैं, ‘अपने आपको ख़ुश करने वाली कम से कम सात चीज़ों की महत्वपूर्ण लिस्ट ज़रूर बनाएं, जैसे- स्वादिष्ठ खाना पकाना, वर्कआउट, दोस्त से बात करना, किताबें पढ़ना आदि। और इनमें से एकाध चीज़ हर रोज़ ख़ुद के लिए समय निकालकर ज़रूर करें।

