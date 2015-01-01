पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कहानी 'साइकिल':गोकुल की ये कहानी बताती है कि गरीब की साइकिल उसके लिए किसी विमान से कम नहीं

मंजरी शुक्ला11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बात बहुत मामूली लग सकती है, लेकिन फांस की पीड़ा भी कांटे से कम नहीं होती। अपनी परेशानी से निबटने का जो रास्ता मिश्रा जी ने अपनाया, वही उन्हें सच्चाई के क़रीब ले गया।
  • किसी का सामान्य-सा सुख हम अक्सर देख नहीं पाते। उसे बांटें, तो जानें।

मिश्रा जी को सुबह-सवेरे सिरदर्द की गोली खाते देखकर उनकी पत्नी मालती ने पूछा, ‘अब आज मॉर्निंग वॉक पर जाकर किसका सिर दर्द ले आए?’

‘मुझसे पूछो मत, वरना मेरे अंदर का ज्वालामुखी फट जाएगा!’ मिश्रा जी ने चिड़चिड़ाते हुए जवाब दिया ‘अरे! पूछूंगी नहीं, तो दिन भर ऑफिस न जाकर घर भर में टहलते रहोगे! इसलिए पूरी नहीं तो आधी बात ही बता दो।’ मालती ने माहौल को हल्का करने के लिए कहा। ‘ये जो माली है न, सामने वाला, इसको देखकर मेरा ख़ून जल रहा है।’ मिश्रा जी ने खिड़की से झांकते हुए कहा। ‘अरे, तो उसे उचक-उचककर देख ही क्यों रहे हो?’ मालती ने आश्चर्य से पूछा। ‘क्योंकि वह एहसानफ़रामोश इंसान है, स्वार्थी है और...’ ‘रुको, रुको, ये निशा भाभी का माली गोकुल है न, जिसकी तुम बात कर रहे हो?’ ‘हां, वही, ज़रा एक कप चाय तो बना लाना अदरक और तुलसी वाली...’ यह कहते हुए मिश्रा जी सोफ़े पर ही पसर गए।

मालती ने भरपूर नज़रों से मिश्रा जी की तरफ़ देखा और कुर्सी पर बैठते हुए बोली, ‘पहले मुझे गोकुल के बारे में जानना है कि उसने आख़िर किया क्या है!’ ‘उसने अपनी साइकिल हमारे गेट के बाहर लगी क्यारी में खड़ी कर दी है, जिसके कारण जो छोटा वाला केले का पेड़ था, वो टेढ़ा हो गया है।’ मालती चुपचाप बैठी मिश्रा जी की बातें सुन रही थी, क्योंकि वह जानती थी कि ज़रा-ज़रा सी बात पर दूसरों के साथ मिलकर रोने वाले इंसान को सिर्फ़ इसी बात पर ग़ुस्सा नहीं आया होगा। ‘...और जब सैर से लौटते समय मैंने उससे कहा कि तुम्हारे कारण ये पेड़ टेढ़ा हो गया है, इसे सीधा कर दो तो उसने कह दिया कि पेड़ तो पहले से ही ऐसा था।’

मालती थोड़ा ग़ुस्से से बोली, ‘ये तो ग़लत बात है, पहली बात तो ये कि वह जिनके घर काम करता है उनके घर में साइकिल क्यों नहीं खड़ी करता और दूसरी बात ये कि जब पेड़ उसने टेढ़ा कर दिया है तो उसे अपनी ग़लती माननी चाहिए थी।’ ये बात सुनते ही मिश्रा जी ने कहा, ‘पर अब मैं क्या करूं? तुम तो जानती हो मैं किसी से कुछ कह भी नहीं पाता कि कहीं कोई बुरा न मान जाए।’ मालती ने मुस्कराते हुए कहा, ‘आप उसकी चिंता मत करिए, मैं कह दूंगी।’ अगले ही दिन मिश्रा जी ने देखा कि साइकिल क्यारी में, केले के पेड़ से कुछ ही दूरी पर खड़ी थी, पर पेड़ अब भी टेढ़ा था। मिश्रा जी का ख़ून फिर खौल गया। वह कुछ कहते, इससे पहले ही गोकुल ने उन्हें दूर से ही आवाज़ लगाते हुए कहा, ‘साहब, नमस्ते।’

मिश्रा जी ने ग़ुस्से से उसकी तरफ़ देखा और बिना कुछ कहे घर के अंदर चले गए। गोकुल की कुछ समझ में नहीं आया कि हमेशा मुस्कराते रहने वाले मिश्रा जी को अचानक क्या हो गया। अब तो मिश्रा जी का रोज़ का काम हो गया। सुबह सैर पर जाना और लौटते में गोकुल की साइकिल को अपनी क्यारियों के बीच खड़ी देखना और दिन भर सिर्फ़ उसी के बारे में सोचना। एक दिन मालती बोली, ‘आप दिन-रात गोकुल की साइकिल के बारे में सोचा करते हैं। क्या उसे मना कर दूं कि वह हमारी क्यारी में साइकिल खड़ी न करे?’ ‘हां, मना कर दो। मेरा दिमाग़ ख़राब हो गया है उस टूटी-फूटी कबाड़ साइकिल को रोज़ सुबह देख-देखकर!’ यह कहते हुए मिश्रा जी ने बुरा-सा मुंह बनाया। ‘ठीक है, आज ही कह देती हूं।’ मालती ने कहा और खाना बनाने के लिए चली गई। मालती के शब्दों से मिश्रा जी ने चैन की सांस ली और कई दिनों बाद मनपसंद गीत गुनगुनाने लगे। दिन भर ऑफिस में भी वह गोकुल की उस ज़ंग लगी पुरानी साइकिल के बारे में सोचते रहे और अगली सुबह का इंतज़ार करते रहे, जब वह अपनी क्यारी में उस खटारा साइकिल को नहीं पाएंगे। उस रात मिश्रा जी बहुत चैन से सोए।

अगली सुबह वह बेहद ख़ुश थे कि कम से कम अब पुरानी साइकिल देखने को नहीं मिलेगी जिसके कारण उनका छोटा-सा केले का पेड़ टेढ़ा हो चुका था। सुबह वह जल्दी से घूमने चले गए और जब हंसते-मुस्कराते हुए सैर करके वापस लौटे तो क्यारियों के बीच में वही गंदी-सी पुरानी साइकिल उन्हें मुंह चिढ़ा रही थी।

वे अपना आपा खो बैठे। उन्होंने इधर-उधर देखा और किसी को न पाकर साइकिल को पूरी ताक़त से उठाकर सड़क के दूसरी ओर फेंक दिया। साइकिल तो वैसे भी भगवान भरोसे चल रही थी, ज़मीन पर पटके जाने से उसके सारे अस्थिपंजर भी चले गएI

मिश्रा जी ने चैन की सांस ली ओर आराम से घर के अंदर चले गए। मालती ने उन्हें देखते ही मुस्कराकर कहा, ‘आप बेकार ही उस गोकुल की वजह से इतने दिनों से परेशान हो रहे थे।’ मिश्रा जी हंसते हुए बोले, ‘अरे, अब मैं कभी परेशान नहीं होऊंगा।’

‘चलो, अच्छा हुआ कि हमारे माली ने आपको भी बता दिया, वरना मैं भी आपको बताने ही वाली थी।’ मिश्राजी ने सोचा, साइकिल फेंकने की बात इतनी जल्दी भला किसी को कैसे पता लग सकती है! तभी मालती बोली, ‘अपना माली बता रहा था कि वो छोटा वाला केले का पेड़ तो उगा ही टेढ़ा था और इसमें उस बेचारे गोकुल की कोई ग़लती नहीं है, जिसके पीछे आप दिन-रात अपना ख़ून जलाते रहते हो।’ मिश्रा जी ये सुनकर सन्न रह गए।

तभी मालती फिर बोली, ‘और वो जो निशा भाभी हैं न, उन्होंने उसे साफ़ कह रखा है कि वह उनकी क्यारियों में अपनी साइकिल खड़ी नहीं करेगा, चाहे वह पैदल आए।’ मिश्रा जी माथे का पसीना पोंछते हुए कुर्सी पर बैठ गए।

पर मालती उनके भाव से बेख़बर अपनी ही रौ में बोले जा रही थी, ‘अब बताओ, बेचारे गोकुल के पैर में तो पिछले तीन साल से रॉड डली हुई है, तो उससे तो ठीक से चला भी नहीं जाता है। तभी तो क़रीब अपनी उस टूटी-फूटी साइकिल से पांच किलोमीटर दूर से जैसे-तैसे यहां घंटे भर में पहुंचता है।’

इसके आगे मिश्रा जी से सुना नहीं गया। पूरा कमरा जैसे उनकी आंखों के आगे घूमने लगा। वह तुरंत बाहर की ओर भागे। सड़क के दूसरी तरफ़ गोकुल अपनी साइकिल को बार-बार खड़ा करने की कोशिश कर रहा था, किंतु साइकिल थी कि उस पर ही गिरी जा रही थी। गोकुल मटमैले कुर्ते की आस्तीन से बार-बार अपनी आंखें पोंछ रहा था।

सामने वाले घर से आवाज़ आ रही थी, ‘मैं कहे देती हूं कि अगर साइकिल का बहाना बनाकर काम पर रोज़ देर से आए तो मैं दूसरा माली रख लूंगी।’ मिश्रा जी तेज क़दमों से लगभग भागते हुए गोकुल के पास जा पहुंचे। गोकुल उन्हें देखकर ऐसे भरभराकर रो पड़ा मानो कोई बहुत अपना मिल गया हो। मिश्रा जी के गले में जैसे कुछ अटक गया।

‘साहब, आप भले आदमी हो, इसलिए आपकी क्यारी में खड़ी कर देता था। सड़क पर इसलिए नहीं खड़ी क्योंकि इसमें ताला भी नहीं था। अगर सड़क से कोई चुराकर ले जाता तो मैं भला कहां से ख़रीदता दूसरी साइकिल...!’ यह कहते हुए गोकुल की आंखों से आंसुओं की दो बूंदें साइकिल पर टपक गईं।

मिश्रा जी की आंखें शर्म से झुक गईं। इतनी शर्म तो उन्हें तब भी न आती जब गोकुल उन्हें दो-चार बातें सुना लेता। उन्होंने गोकुल के कंधे पर हाथ रखते हुए कहा, ‘आओ, चलते हैं।’ ‘कहां?’ गोकुल ने सूजी आंखों को रगड़ते हुए पूछा।

‘तुम्हारे लिए नई साइकिल लेने।’ यह कहते हुए न चाहते हुए भी मिश्रा जी की आंखें डबडबा गईं और उन्होंने गोकुल का हाथ मज़बूती से अपने हाथ में पकड़ लिया।

