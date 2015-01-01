पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नवस्वागत:कोरोना के दौर में इस अंदाज से करें शादी, मेहमानों के लिए करें ये खास व्यवस्था

अक्षय गुप्ता30 मिनट पहले
  • मेहमान शादी की रौनक़ होते हैं, उनके बिना शादी क्या? फ़िलहाल बदले हुए हालात में भी मेहमानों के स्वागत में कोई कोर-कसर न रहे, इसलिए स्वागत के अंदाज़ को ज़रा बदल लेते हैं।

हर साल शादियों में नई-नई सजावट और थीम के ट्रेंड आते हैं और उन्हें लोग आज़माते भी हैं। पर इस साल सजावट और थीम का ट्रेंड नहीं बल्कि कुछ बदलाव का ट्रेंड आज़माइए। इस समय सीमित मेहमानों को शादी में बुलाने की अनुमति है, लिहाज़ा उनकी और आपकी सुरक्षा के लिए नीचे दिए गए कुछ बदलाव ज़रूर अपनाएं।

1. खुली जगह की तैयारी

शादी बंद हॉल के बजाय खुली जगह पर करें। बंद कमरे में संक्रमण का ख़तरा बढ़ सकता है। इसके अलावा कुर्सियों को इस तरह से रखें कि उन्हें जगह से हिलाया न जा सके। कई बार एक-दूसरे से बात करने के लिए लोग कुर्सियां क़रीब लाकर बैठ जाते हैं। वहीं दूरी बनाने के लिए बीच की कुर्सियों को ख़ाली न रखते हुए उन पर कुछ सजावटी वस्तुएं रखें ताकि लोग उन पर बैठ न सकें। अगर उन्हें ख़ाली छोड़ देंगे, तो ज़ाहिर है कि लोग उन पर बैठने से चूकेंगे नहीं।

2. स्क्रीन पर शादी

मान लीजिए पचास मेहमानों को बुलाने की अनुमति है, लेकिन अगर आपके ख़ास लोग सौ से ज़्यादा हैं, तो आप इस उलझन में ज़रूर फंसेंगे कि किसे बुलाएं और किसे नहीं। इससे बचने के लिए शादी में सिर्फ़ घर के लोग ही मौजूद रहें। शादी की रस्मों में जिन रिश्तों का होना ज़रूरी है, उन्हें ही शामिल करें। वहीं सभी रिश्तेदारों और दोस्तों को शादी में "लाइव' शामिल कर सकते हैं। शादी की मुख्य रस्मों का सोशल मीडिया पर सीधा प्रसारण हो सकता है। मेहमानों के लिए एक बड़ी स्क्रीन भी लगा सकते हैं। बहरहाल, जो न आ सकें, उनके शादी के उपहार उन तक ज़रूर पहुंचाएं। शादी की कोई निशानी भी साथ रखें।

3. डिज़िटल कार्ड से निमंत्रण

शादी के लिए डिज़िटल कार्ड भेजकर निमंत्रण देने का तरीक़ा नया नहीं है, लेकिन फिलहाल ये ज़रूरत है। कार्ड छपवाने के बजाय डिज़िटल कार्ड या फिर वीडियो बना सकते हैं। हालांकि बुज़ुर्गों के लिए कार्ड बहुत ज़रूरी है, ऐसे में सिर्फ़ उनके लिए कार्ड छपवाएं और सुरक्षित उन तक पहुंचाएं। पर अगर बुज़ुर्ग स्मार्ट फोन इस्तेमाल करते हैं, तो उन्हें डिज़िटल कार्ड ही भेजें। अगर सीमित मेहमानों को निमंत्रण दे रहे हैं, तो कार्ड में एक ज़रूरी सूचना भी जोड़ लीजिए। उसमें मेहमानों को किन-किन नियमों का पालन करना होगा इसकी सूची शामिल करें, जैसे दरवाज़े पर तापमान की जांच, मास्क पहनना, दूरी बनाए रखना, बहुत बुज़ुर्ग और छोटे बच्चों को साथ न लाने की सलाह आदि।

