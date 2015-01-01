पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घर करें रोशन:दीयों को ख़रीदकर दें नया रुप, इन तरीकों से बनाएं आकर्षक डिज़ाइन

2 घंटे पहले
दीयों के बिना हर त्योहार अधूरा लगता है। घर को रोशन तो यही करते हैं, इसलिए इस बार मिट्‌टी के दीये ख़रीदकर उनकी सजावट ख़ुद करें। यह सजावट बच्चों के साथ मिलकर करें त्योहार का मज़ा दोगुना हो जाएगा।

कुल्हड़ दीया...

मिट्‌टी के कुल्हड़ आसानी से मिल जाते हैं। चाय वाले छोटे कुल्हड़ों को लेकर एक रात के लिए पानी में डाल दें और अगले दिन सुखाकर इन पर अलग-अलग रंग भरें। पसंद के मुताबिक़ स्टोन्स भी लगा सकते हैं। सूखने पर इस्तेमाल में लें। रंगों में ऑइल पेंट, एक्रेलिक कलर लिए जा सकते हैं।

एक रंग के दीये...

अगर छोटे दीये लगाना चाहते हैं और डिज़ाइन बनाना नहीं आता तो ये तरीक़ा अपना सकते हैं। इसमें दीयों पर एक रंग करना है यानी एक रंग से एक दीया रंगें। इस तरह अलग-अलग रंग से कई दीयों को सजाएं। ये दिखने में ख़ूब सुंदर लगते हैं।

स्वस्तिक दीया...

स्वस्तिक शुभ का संकेत है। इसलिए इसे दीये के अंदर बना सकते हैं। जब अलग-अलग रंग से दीया सजाएं तो बीच में चटख रंग से स्वस्तिक बनाएं। ये दीपक भगवान के पास लगाएं।

पॉम-पॉम दीया...

दीये का ये रूप निराला है। इसमें करना ये है कि कुल्हड़ को सुंदर रंगों से रंगकर उसके आसपास पॉम-पॉम चिपका दें। जब रंग और पॉम-पॉम सूख जाएं तो बीच में मोमबत्ती लगा दें। द्वार के पास, टेबल की सजावट में इन दीयों का प्रयोग करें।

