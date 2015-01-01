पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेसिपी:दिवाली के पकवानों को दें नया जायका, इन स्वादिष्ट व्यंजनों से मनाएं स्वाद का त्योहार

सुषमा के के2 घंटे पहले
  • दीपावली में बस दो दिन बाक़ी हैं। नाश्ते और व्यंजनों की तैयारी में कुछ मदद हम लेकर आए हैं।
  • इन रेसिपीज़ को आज़माकर देखिए। यक़ीन मानिए, ये बहुत लज़ीज़ हैं और नायाब भी।

छेना सेब...

क्या चाहिए...

मिल्क पाउडर- 2 कप, छेना- कप, पिसी शक्कर- कप, दूध- 5-6 बड़े चम्मच, मक्खन- 1 बड़ा चम्मच।

केसर- 10 रेशे, हरी इलायची पाउडर- 1 छोटा चम्मच, पिस्ते की कतरन- 1 छोटा चम्मच।

ऐसे बनाएं...

केसर को एक छोटा चम्मच दूध में भिगो दें। भारी तले वाली कड़ाही में मक्खन पिघलाएं। इसमें मिल्क पाउडर, छेना और दूध मिलाकर मध्यम आंच पर सेंकें। अब शक्कर अच्छी तरह से मिलाएं। ध्यान रखें कि गुठली न पड़े और बराबर चलाते रहें जिससे मिश्रण नीचे न लगे। सिंकने पर मिश्रण बीच में इकट्ठा होने लगेगा (15-20 मिनट लगेंगे)। गैस बंद कर मिश्रण ठंडा करें। जब मिश्रण हल्का गर्म रह जाए तब थोड़ा-थोड़ा मिश्रण लेकर उसे सेब का आकार दें। किसी टूथपिक से सेब पर केसर की धारियां बना दें। डंडी की जगह पिस्ता कतरन लगा दें और वहां पर पिसी इलायची बुरक दें।

मसाला रिबन...

क्या चाहिए...

बेसन- 1 कप, धुली उड़द दाल का आटा- कप, लाल मिर्च पाउडर- 1 छोटा चम्मच, काली मिर्च- छोटा चम्मच, 2 लौंग पिसी हुई, हींग- चुटकी भर, हल्दी- 1 चुटकी, मक्खन- 1 बड़ा चम्मच, नमक- 3/4 छोटा चम्मच, तेल- तलने के लिए और सांचा।

ऐसे बनाएं...

बोल में बेसन व धुली उड़द दाल का आटा डालकर मसाले मिलाएं। मक्खन डालकर अच्छी तरह मसलें। थोड़ा-थोड़ा पानी डालकर आटा गूंध लें और 15-20 मिनट के लिए ढंककर रख दें। सेव बनाने के सांचे या मोल्डर में तेल लगाएं और रिबन वाला सांचा लगा दें। पुन: एक बार आटा गूंध लें और सांचे में डालें। तेल अच्छी तरह से गर्म कर लें। अब गर्म तेल में ही सांचे को घुमा-घुमाकर रिबन बनाते जाएं। मघ्यम आंच पर एक तरफ़ से सेंकें और फिर पलटकर दूसरी तरफ़ से सेंक लें। मसाला रिबन ऐसे ही या ऊपर से चाट मसाला बुरककर खा सकते हैं।

कट समोसा...

क्या चाहिए...

समोसे के लिए- मैदा- 2 कप, घी- 2 बड़े चम्मच, अजवायन- 1 चुटकी, नमक- छोटा चम्मच, तेल।

भरावन के लिए - आलू- 3 उबले हुए, मटर- कप उबली हुई, हरी मिर्च - 2 बारीक कटी हुई, अदरक का पेस्ट- 1 छोटा चम्मच, लाल मिर्च- 1 छोटा चम्मच, धनिया- 1 छोटा चम्मच, जीरा पाउडर- छोटा चम्मच, हल्दी- 1 चुटकी, गरम मसाला- छोटा चम्मच, अमचूर- छोटा चम्मच, तेल- 1 बड़ा चम्मच।

ऐसे बनाएं... मैदे में नमक, अजवायन और पिघला हुआ घी डालकर मसलें। फिर थोड़ा-थोड़ा पानी डालते हुए सख़्त आटा गूंध लें। इसे 20 मिनट ढंककर रखें। पैन में तेल गर्म करके इसमें अदरक का पेस्ट डालकर भूनें। इसमें हरी मिर्च, लाल मिर्च, धनिया, जीरा डालकर मिलाएं और मटर डाल दें। मटर नर्म होने पर उबले आलू एक बार में मसलकर मिला दें। गरम मसाला, अमचूर, नमक और हरा धनिया मिला दें।

गूंधे हुए आटे को एक बार फिर गूंध लें। अंडाकार पूड़ी बेलकर दो बराबर भागों में काटें। एक भाग पर किनारे छोड़कर चाकू से 3-4 जगह लंबाई में कट लगाएं। कट वाली पूड़ी पर हल्का-सा पानी का हाथ फेरें और सादी पूड़ी को इसके ऊपर चिपका दें। इन्हें थोड़ा और बेल लें जिससे वो अच्छी तरह चिपक जाएं। अब इसके समोसे की तरह कोन बनाएं और पानी लगाकर ऊपर-नीचे अच्छी तरह चिपका दें। इसमें भरावन रखें और सावधानी से पानी से चिपका दें। तेल गर्म कर हल्के गर्म तेल में धीमी आंच पर बादामी होने तक समोसे तल लें।

मिश्री की रोटी

क्या चाहिए... आटा- 1 कप, शक्कर या शक्कर पाउडर- 3/4 कप, घी- कप, दूध- 2 छोटे चम्मच, नमक- 1 चुटकी, इलायची पाउडर- छोटा चम्मच, केसर के रेशे - छोटा चम्मच 1 छोटे चम्मच गर्म दूध में भीगे हुए।

सजावट के लिए- खाने वाले फूल जैसे कि गुलाब- 6, बादाम लंबे कटे हुए, मोटे कटे पिस्ता, इलायची पाउडर।

ऐसे बनाएं... बोल में आटा, नमक, इलायची और शक्कर डालकर मिलाएं। इसमें घी डालकर अच्छी तरह से मिलाएं और सूखा गूंध लें। आटा गूंधने पर चिकना नहीं बल्कि हल्का रूखा होना चाहिए।

  • अगर आटा काफ़ी सूखा है, तो इसमें थोड़ा-सा पानी डालकर गूंधें। इसे किसी प्लेट पर रखें और सपाट तले वाले बोल या बर्तन की मदद से इसे दबाते हुए आधा इंच मोटा बेलें। इसके लिए बेलन का इस्तेमाल नहीं करें क्योंकि आटा काफ़ी नाज़ुक और सूखा होगा जो बेलने से टूट सकता है।
  • अब इसे पसंद के अनुसार छोटे आकार में काट लें। इसके लिए कुकी कटर का इस्तेमाल भी कर सकती हैं। तवा या पैन गर्म करें और इसमें इन टुकड़ों को रखकर धीमी आंच पर दोनों तरफ़ से सुनहरा भूरा होने तक सेंकें। बीच-बीच में पैन या तवे को आंच पर चारों तरफ़ घुमाते रहें ताकि टुकड़े समान रूप से पक जाएं।
  • इन्हें ओवन में बेक भी कर सकते हैं। 325°F / 165°C पर प्रीहीट किए ओवन में इन्हें 10-12 मिनट तक बेक भी कर सकते हैं। अच्छी तरह से पक जाएं, तो इन्हें ठंडा करें और हवाबंद डिब्बे में स्टोर करें। सर्व करते समय काजू, पिस्ते की क़तरन या फूल डालकर परोसें।

