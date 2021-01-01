पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिष्टाचार 'जीवन मंत्र':संतुष्ट हैं तो खुश हैं और यही जीवन है

जया शर्मा3 घंटे पहले
  • हमारी इच्छाएं और ख़्वाहिशें अनंत हैं। तमाम इच्छाएं हैं जिन्हें हम पाना चाहते हैं। और मान लीजिए कि अगर पूरी होती भी हैं, तो इससे और बेहतर की चाह रखते हैं।
  • अपने सपने और इच्छाएं ज़रूर पूरी कीजिए, लेकिन इसकी वजह से जीवन को निराशा की तरफ़ मत ले जाइए। जीवन में सुखी तभी रह पाएंगे जब जो पास है उससे संतुष्ट रहेंगे। ये सब नज़रिए और सोच का मामला है। अपना नज़रिया बदलेंगे, तो ख़ुद-ब-ख़ुद जीवन से संतुष्ट और खुश रहना सीख जाएंगे।

तुलना करें लेकिन सही
हमारे पास सब कुछ है। लेकिन अगर किसी के पास हमसे बेहतर है, तो वो भी पाने की चाह सताने लगती है। हमारे आस-पास ऐसे कई लोग मौजूद हैं जिनमें किसी के पास बहुत कुछ है, तो किसी के पास उससे कम। बेशक जीवन बसर करने के लिए कुछ चीज़े आवश्यक होती हैं, उसकी चाह रखना भी ठीक है। पर चूंकि किसी दोस्त या पड़ोसी के पास बेहतर वस्तु है, तो आपके पास क्यों नहीं, ये तुलना करना छोड़ दें। इसके बजाय अपने पुराने जीवन से और आज की तुलना करें कि जब आपने शुरुआत की थी तब आपका जीवन कैसा था और आज कितने सफ़ल हैं। तुलना सही करेंगे, तो कहीं ज़्यादा ख़ुशी महसूस करेंगे। तुलना से अधिक तो प्रेरणा लीजिए। जिस सुविधा की चाह है, उसे पाने के लिए मेहनत करने की प्रेरणा।

इंटरनेट खंगालना कम करें
रोज़ नई-नई वस्तुएं आती रहती हैं, इन्हें आप कहां तक ख़रीदेंगे। सोशल मीडिया और इंटरनेट पर ऊपर-नीचे स्क्रॉल करते वक़्त नए ज़माने की कई वस्तुएं और गैजेट्स के वीडियो देखने के बाद लगता है, कि इसे भी ख़रीद लेना चाहिए। फिर भले आपके पास जो गैजेट है वो इससे महंगा ही क्यों ना हो। ऐसे में सोशल मीडिया और इंटरनेट पर इन्हें खंगालना और बार-बार देखना बंद करें। इन्हें जितना देखेंगे, ख़रीदने की चाह बढ़ेगी। और नहीं ख़रीद सकेंगे, तो निराशा हाथ आएगी।

समझदारी से काम करें
कोई आपके बारे में क्या सोचता है, इसे नज़रअंदाज़ करें। कई दफ़ा दोस्तों या साथ काम करने वाले साथियों ने किसी ना किसी वस्तु की कमी महसूस कराई होगी। उनके कहने से नहीं बल्कि ज़रूरतों के मुताबिक़ काम करें। अगर किसी वस्तु की ज़रूरत है तो बेशक लेने में कोई हर्ज़ नहीं है। पर अगर सिर्फ़ उसे पाने के लिए और दिखाने के लिए उस पर ख़र्च कर रहे हैं, तो इसे ख़ुद को संतुष्ट करना कहते हैं। पर इससे कभी संतुष्ट नहीं हो पाएंगे और ना ही ख़ुश।

शुक्रगुज़ार रहिए
रोज़ दिन के अंत में ख़ुश होकर ये सोचे कि आपके पास जो भी है आप उससे खुश हैं। इस खुशी को रोज़ ज़ाहिर करें। धीरे-धीरे ये आदत में आ जाएगा और आप वैसा ही महसूस करने लगेंगे, जैसा कि आप कह रहे हैं।

क्या चाहते हैं पता नहीं!
कई बार घर, ज़रूरत का हर सामान और अच्छी नौकरी होने के बावजूद ख़ुशी की कमी महसूस होती है। समझ में नहीं आता कि चाहते क्या हैं। जब सही दिशा ना मिले, तो असंतुष्ट होना स्वाभाविक है। ऐसे में पूरा एक दिन ख़ुद के साथ गुज़ारें और ये विचार करें कि आपके पास जो कुछ भी है आप उससे संतुष्ट क्यों नहीं हैं। अगर जीवन में कुछ और करना चाहते थे लेकिन नौकरी के कारण उससे दूर हो गए हैं, तो ये भी एक कारण हो सकता है। अपनी इच्छा को पहले अपना शौक बनाएं, उसके लिए थोड़ा-थोड़ा समय निकालें। इन छोटी ख़ुशियों के लम्हे ही एक दिन पूरा सिलसिला बन जाएंगे, यक़ीन रखिए।

ख़ुद को कम आंकना छोड़ दें
हर व्यक्ति में अलग-अलग ख़ूबियां होती हैं। कोई अच्छा लिखता है, तो किसी में बात करने के गुण होते हैं। अगर कोई परिचित किसी कला में कुशल है, तो उससे ईर्ष्या कर निराश होने के बजाय ख़ुद को बेहतर बनाएं। आप में भी कोई ना कोई कौशल होगा जो शायद परिचित में ना हो। ख़ुद से प्रेम करना और अपने आप महत्व देना सीखें। किसी की कला को देखकर ये ना सोचें कि मुझे तो कुछ भी नहीं आता। इसके बजाय अपनी कला को निखारने की कोशिश करें। अगर आप अच्छे लेखक या गायक नहीं हैं, तो शायद ज्ञान में उनसे बेहतर होंगे। अपने गुणों को निखारें और उसे ख़ुशी का ज़रिया बनाएं।

