पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अपनी हिंदी:घर, पहाड़, नदी, सूरज, वृक्ष, पक्षी का चित्र जिससे जुड़ा है बचपन

विवेक गुप्ता4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बस एक चित्र!

हम सभी ने बचपन में एक चित्र अवश्य बनाया होगा, जिसमें घर, पहाड़, नदी, सूरज, वृक्ष, पक्षी और कमल आदि नज़र आते हैं। हिंदुस्तान का हर बच्चा इस दृश्यावली से जुड़ाव महसूस करता है। बरेली की दीप्ति सक्सेना ने इस बाल कल्पना को परिष्कृत करके हिंदी के एक रोचक पाठ में तब्दील कर दिया है।

दीप्ति का चित्र सोशल मीडिया पर फैल रहा है। इसमें उन्होंने वही सब चीज़ें बनाई हैं, जो बच्चे बनाते हैं, बस उन पर पर्यायवाची शब्द लिख दिए हैं। जैसे- मकानों पर गृह, सदन और घर; पहाड़ों पर पर्वत, पहाड़, गिरि और तुंग; ज़मीन पर अचला, भूमि, अवनि और धरा; बादलों पर जलद, बादल, मेघ और अंबुद; सूर्य पर दिनकर, रवि और भास्कर; बहती नदी पर तरंगिणी, सरिता और तटिनी; पेड़ों पर वृक्ष, तरु और विटप; नीले आसमान पर आकाश, नभ, गगन और अंबर; इनके अलावा और भी शब्द हैं।

हमें हिंदी के लिए ऐसा ही नवाचार चाहिए। बच्चों से रट्टा लगवाने के बजाय उनको पसंद आने वाले, बोधगम्य, सरल और रोचक तरीकों से हिंदी भाषा पढ़ाई जाए, तो वे आजीवन इस भाषा से आत्मीय जुड़ाव महसूस करेंगे। प्रतिस्पर्धा के इस दौर में भारतीय भाषाओं और तथाकथित अंतरराष्ट्रीय भाषा के बीच भी होड़ है। अत: हिंदी भाषा के सेवक और सेनानी बाधाएं और प्रतिकूलताएं देखने की जगह मनोविज्ञान को समझकर, रचनात्मक तरीकों से काम करेंगे, तब ही हमारी भाषा टिक पाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस MLA के भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, फोन पर कहा था- धर्म बदल ले, शादी कर लेंगे - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें