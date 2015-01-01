पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लघुकथा नई दिवाली:गरीबी से बेहाल लता किस तरह मना पाएगी दिवाली का त्योहार

पुष्पा अरविंद शर्मा2 घंटे पहले
  • दिवाली पैसे हर साल ही देती थी, लेकिन इस साल यह जानकर दिए कि दिवाली मनाने वाले के मन में क्या है।

दिवाली को 6-7 दिन बचे हैं, लता रमा दीदी के यहां सफ़ाई करते-करते सोच रही थी। मीनू तो जैसे इस साल ज़िद पकड़ के बैठी है कि मां इस बार हम भी घर में बहुत से दीपक जलाएंगे, रंगोली डालेंगे, पकवान बनाकर पूजा करेंगे। सभी ऐसा करते हैं, तब तो लक्ष्मी मां सबके घर आती हैं। अपने यहां तो हम एक ही दीया जलाते हैं, इसीलिए अपने यहां लक्ष्मी मां नहीं आतीं। इस बार हम ऐसा नहीं करेंगे। हम भी सबके जैसे दिवाली मनाएंगे।

रमा ने लता को विचारों में खोया देखा तो पूछा, ‘लता, क्या बात है, थक गई क्या? थोड़ी देर बैठ, आराम से चाय पी। मुझे बता इतनी परेशान क्यों है?’

लता- ‘दीदी, क्या बतलाऊं, इस बार मीनू ने दिवाली सबके जैसे मनाने की ठान ली है।’ फिर उसने मीनू की कही बात बतला दी।

रमा- ‘अरे! इसमें इतना परेशान होने की कोई बात नहीं। वो भी बच्ची है, उसका भी तो मन होता होगा। सुनो, मैंने नई लाइटें मंगाई हैं, पुरानी वाली तुम ले जाना। दीप तो वैसे ही बहुत सारे हैं, उसी में से तुम थोड़े ले जाना। रहा तेल तो उसके लिए पैसे मैं दे दूंगी। दिवाली के बाद प्रसाद में मिठाई तो देती ही हूं, इस साल पहले ले जाना, वो पकवान और पूजा में काम आ जाएंगे। बस, हो गई न मीनू की दिवाली की तैयारी।’

लता ख़ुश हो गई। दिवाली की पूजा करने के बाद रोशनी देखने रमा सपरिवार निकली तो सबसे पहले वो लोग मीनू के घर के सामने से गुज़रे। दरवाज़े पर मीनू बहुत ख़ुश होकर बच्चों को फुलझड़ी जलाते देख रही थी।

रमा ने फुलझड़ी का पैकेट निकालकर मीनू को दिया, ‘बेटा, तुम भी जलाओ।’

फुलझड़ी जलाती मीनू के चेहरे की ख़ुशी देखकर रमा ने आंखें पोंछते हुए कहा, ‘मेरे जीवन की अब तक की सबसे सबसे यादगार और सच्चे अर्थों वाली दिवाली है।’

