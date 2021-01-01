पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बोधकथा:मन का बल प्रबल हो, तो कठिन परिस्थिति को भी मात दी जा सकती है

राजेन्द्र जांगिड़3 घंटे पहले
  • मन के हारे हार है, मन के जीते जीत। लौहशांग हाथी की यह कथा बताती है कि मनोबल हो, तो हर हालत में जीत सम्भव है।

गौतम बुद्ध अपने भिक्षुओं के साथ विहार करते हुए शाल्यवन में एक वटवृक्ष के नीचे बैठ गए। धर्म चर्चा शुरू हुई और उसी क्रम में एक भिक्षु ने उनसे प्रश्न किया, 'भगवन्! कई लोग दुर्बल और साधनहीन होते हुए भी कठिन से कठिन परिस्थिति को भी मात देते हुए बड़े-बड़े कार्य कर जाते हैं, जबकि अच्छी स्थिति वाले साधन सम्पन्न लोग भी उन कार्यों को करने में असफल रहते हैं। इसका क्या कारण है?'

बुद्ध उन्हें समझाने के लिए एक प्रेरक कथा सुनाने लगे। विराट नगर के राजा सुकीर्ति के पास लौहशांग नामक एक हाथी था। राजा ने कई युद्धों में इस पर आरूढ़ होकर विजय प्राप्त की थी। शैशव से ही लौहशांग को इस तरह प्रशिक्षित किया था कि वह युद्ध कला में बड़ा प्रवीण हो गया था। सेना के आगे चलते हुए पर्वताकार लौहशांग जब प्रचण्ड हुंकार भरता हुआ शत्रु सेनाओं में प्रवेश करता, तो विपक्षियों के पांव उखड़ जाते थे। धीरे- धीरे समय के साथ जिस तरह जन्म के बाद सभी प्राणियों को युवा और जरावस्था से गुज़रना पड़ता है, उसी क्रम से लौहशांग भी वृद्ध होने लगा, उसकी चमड़ी झूल गई और युवावस्था वाला पराक्रम जाता रहा। अब वह हाथीशाला की शोभा मात्र बनकर रह गया। एक बार लौहशांग हाथीशाला से निकलकर पुराने तालाब की ओर चल पड़ा, जहां उसे पहले कभी प्रायः ले जाया करता था। उसने भरपेट पानी पीकर प्यास बुझाई और गहरे जल में स्नान के लिए चल पड़ा। उस तालाब में कीचड़ बहुत था। दुर्भाग्य से वृद्ध हाथी उसमें फंस गया। यह समाचार राजा सुकीर्ति तक पहुंचा, तो वे बड़े दुखी हुए।

हाथी को निकलवाने के बहुत-से प्रयास किए गए पर वे सफल नहीं हुए। उसे इस दयनीय दशा के साथ मृत्यु के मुख में जाते देखकर सभी दुखी हो गए। जब सारे प्रयास विफल हो गए, तब एक चतुर मंत्री ने युक्ति सुझाई। इसके अनुसार, हाथी को निकलवाने का प्रयत्न करने वाले सभी लोगों को वापस बुलाया गया और उन्हें युद्ध में जाने वाले सैनिकों की वेशभूषा पहनाई गई। युद्ध में बजने वाली रणभेरियां मंगवाई गईं। हाथी के सामने युद्ध के नगाड़े बजने लगे और सैनिक इस प्रकार कूच करने लगे जैसे वे शत्रुपक्ष की ओर से लौहशांग की ओर बढ़ रहे हैं। यह दृश्य देखकर लौहशांग ने पूरी ताक़त से चिंघाड़ लगाई और शत्रु सैनिकों पर आक्रमण करने के लिए पूरी शक्ति लगाकर बाहर निकल आया।

