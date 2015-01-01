पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बदलाव:रेगुलर ड्रेस से हो गए हैं बोर, तो इस तरह से दें अपने पहनावे को नवरूप

रुखसाना चौधरी11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहनावे या लुक्स के साथ कुछ नया आज़माना चाहती हैं तो ये वक़्त आपके लिए ही है।
  • घर पर हैं तो क्यों न अपने ऊपर कुछ प्रयोग किए जाएं।

साड़ी के साथ जूड़े की बजाय पोनीटेल बनाने का मन करता है लेकिन कभी आज़माया नहीं या फिर मोटा आई लाइनर लगाने की हिम्मत नहीं होती, तो बिना झिझके आज़मा लीजिए। मौसम भी ठीक है, न गर्मी है जो कपड़े बदलने में झंझट लगे, न ही बहुत ठंड है जो आलस आए। इसलिए हम कुछ सुझाव लेकर आए हैं, जो आप इस समय आज़मा सकती हैं और इन्हें अपने स्टाइल में शामिल कर सकती हैं।

साड़ी की नई सजधज

साड़ी के साथ हमेशा बाल खुले रखती हैं, जूड़ा बनाती हैं या फिर चोटी करती हैं तो इस समय साड़ी पहनकर देखें और उस पर पोनीटेल ट्राय करें। इस स्टाइल को कभी-कभी ऑफिस या फिर मेहमान आने पर अपना सकती हैं। इससे काम करते समय सुविधा भी रहेगी।

साड़ी पर महिलाएं अक्सर बड़े ईयर रिंग्स पहनती हैं। कुछ अलग दिखना चाहती हैं तो कानों में टॉप्स पहनें या फिर गले में कुछ पहना है तो कानों को ख़ाली भी छोड़ सकती हैं। इसके साथ ही छोटे टॉप्स के साथ कनौती (कर्णफूल के साथ जुड़ी चेन, जो आजकल चलन में हैं)भी पहन सकती हैं। हां, अगर बड़े-बड़े रिंग्स पहनना पसंद है तो इसमें भी कोई हर्ज़ नहीं है।

मिस-मैच कर लें

ये आपका सबसे पसंदीदा काम हो सकता है। इसमें अपनी सारी साड़ियां सामने रखिए और उनके ब्लाउज़ भी। अब देखिए कि किस साड़ी को किस रंग के ब्लाउज़ के साथ मिस-मैच किया जा सकता है। वक़्त तो है ही तो पहनकर ही देख लीजिए। हो सकता है कि कुछ नया कॉम्बिनेशन निकल आए, जो आप पर फबे।

जींस के साथ करें कुछ नया

जींस के साथ हमेशा टॉप, शर्ट या फिर शॉर्ट कुर्ते पहनती हैं, तो जींस के साथ लम्बे साइड स्लिट कुर्ते पहनकर देखें। इसके साथ ही जींस पर फ्लैट शूज़ या सैंडल पहनती हैं तो हील्स भी ट्राय करें। कभी-कभी बदलाव के लिए हील्स अच्छा विकल्प हैं।

जींस के साथ एथनिक लुक

जींस पर लंबे कुर्ते पहनकर लम्बे ईयररिंग्स या फिर झुमकियां पहनें। इसके साथ ही मोजड़ी पहनकर अपने लुक को कंप्लीट कर सकती हैं। जींस पर प्लेन टॉप पहनें और ऊपर से प्रिंटेंड शर्ट डालें या इसका उलट भी कर सकती है। प्रिटेंड टॉप के साथ प्रिंट से मिलती-जुलती प्लेन शर्ट पहनें। ये काफ़ी नया लुक होगा।

मेकअप भी नए तरीक़े से करें

अगर हमेशा एक ही तरह का लाइनर लगाती हैं तो इस बार ज़रा अलग तरह से लगाएं। लिपस्टिक के रंग भी मिलाकर लगा सकती हैं। अलग-अलग तरह का नेलआर्ट कर सकती हैं, जो आमतौर पर नहीं कर पाती थीं। हर रोज़ बदल-बदलकर हेयर स्टाइल बना सकती हैं या फिर इंटरनेट पर देखकर नई हेयर स्टाइल सीख सकती हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें