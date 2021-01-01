पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बोधकथा:बुराइयों के मैल से दूर रहना है तो रोज़ चमकाना होगा

2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • चरित्र पूरी लगन और मेहनत से रोज़ चमकाया जाए, तो ही बुराइयों के मैल से दूर रहा जा सकता है।

श्री रामकृष्ण परमहंस प्रतिदिन अपने जलपात्र को राख या मिट्टी से मांजकर ख़ूब चमकाते थे। उनका लोटा ख़ूब चमकता था। उनके एक शिष्य को श्री रामकृष्ण का प्रतिदिन इतनी मेहनत से लोटे को चमकाया जाना विचित्र लगता था। निरंतर कई दिनों तक वह उनको लोटे को चमकाता देखता रहा और चिंतित होता रहा। आख़िर एक दिन उससे रहा नहीं गया। वह रामकृष्ण जी से पूछ ही बैठा - 'महाराज, आपका लोटा तो वैसे ही ख़ूब चमकता है। इतना चमकता है कि इसमें हम अपनी छवि भी देख लें। फिर रोज़-रोज़ आप इसे मिट्टी-राख और जूने से मांजने में इतनी मेहनत क्यों करते हैं?'

गुरु श्री रामकृष्ण परमहंस मुस्कुरा उठे। हंसकर बोले, 'इस लोटे की यह चमक एक दिन की मेहनत से नहीं आई है। इसमें रोज़-रोज़ लगती धूल या मैल दूर करने के लिए प्रतिदिन मेहनत करनी पड़ती है। ठीक वैसे ही जैसे जीवन में आई बुराइयों, बुरे संस्कारों को दूर करने के लिए हमें प्रतिदिन संकल्प करना पड़ता है। संकल्प को अच्छे चरित्र में बदलने के लिए हमें प्रतिदिन के अभ्यास से ही दुगुर्णों का मैल दूर करना पड़ता है। लोटा हो या मनुष्य का जीवन, उसे बुराइयों के मैल से बचाने के लिए हमें प्रतिदिन ही कड़ी मेहनत करनी पड़ेगी, तभी इनकी चमक बची रह सकती है।'

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser