आईआईटी बॉम्बे ने जारी किया शहरी जीवन की गुणवत्ता का सूचकांक

एक घंटा पहले
हाल ही में आईआईटी बॉम्बे ने शहरी जीवन के बारे में शहरी गुणवत्ता जीवन सूचकांक जारी किया है। इसमें सात श्रेणियों में 14 बड़े शहरों का आकलन किया गया, जिसमें समग्र रूप से मुंबई को पहला और दिल्ली, कोलकाता व चेन्नई को क्रमश: दूसरा, तीसरा और चौथा स्थान मिला। पटना अंतिम स्थान पर रहा।

सूचकांक में पहली बार लैंगिक समानता को शामिल किया गया, जिसमें चेन्नई शहर सबसे ऊपर रहा। इसकी विभिन्न श्रेणियों में सबसे ऊंची रैंक वाले शहर इस प्रकार रहे : साधारण सुविधाएं- पुणे, आर्थिक विकास- मुंबई, सुरक्षा- कोलकाता, परिवहन पहुंच- दिल्ली, पर्यावरणीय प्रभाव- मुंबई, बुनियादी ढांचे का विकास- कोलकाता और लिंग भूमिका- चेन्नई। इसके अनुसार, हैदराबाद के 90.3% घरों में उपचारित जल पहुंचता है।

