लक्ष्मी लाए गृहलक्ष्मी:इन चंद तरीकों से महिलाएं अपने भीतर की लक्ष्मी को दें नया विस्तार

राजीव कुमार गुप्ता2 घंटे पहले
  • परिवार की अर्थव्यवस्था में स्त्री की अहम भूमिका को देखते हुए उसे लक्ष्मी का दर्जा दिया गया है।
  • अब नए ज़माने की नई परिस्थितियों में परिवार को उससे अधिक की आशा है। यह हर स्त्री से आह्वान है
  • कि सरस्वती और गणेश का संबल प्राप्त करते हुए वह लक्ष्मी की अपनी भूमिका का विस्तार करे।
  • इसके आरंभ के लिए धन के महापर्व दीपावली से बड़ा शुभ अवसर क्या होगा!

यह बात खरे सोने-सी सच है कि प्रत्यक्ष आय अर्जित न करने पर भी अपने अन्य गुणों के कारण स्त्री ही परिवार की अर्थव्यवस्था की धुरी होती है। कुशल गृह प्रबंधन, वाजिब क़ीमतों पर ख़रीदारी, चीज़ों को व्यर्थ न जाने देना और बचत वे गुण हैं, जिनका योगदान और अहमियत वेतन जैसी कमाई से रत्तीभर भी कम नहीं है। बावजूद इसके नए ज़माने में महिलाओं को अपनी भूमिका का विस्तार करने की ज़रूरत है। इस दौर ने सिखाया है कि सिर्फ़ पक्की नौकरी या चलती दुकान पर्याप्त नहीं है। संकटकाल के लिए आय के अन्य स्रोत और कमाने वाले अधिक हाथ होने चाहिए। ऐसे में, महिलाएं चाहें तो विशेष प्रयास के बिना ही, घर बैठे आय और आर्थिक सुरक्षा के अवसर पैदा कर सकती हैं।

इस दीपावली, अपने भीतर की लक्ष्मी को दें नया विस्तार। धन के मामले में नए हाथ निर्मित करें। इसका सूत्र लक्ष्मी पूजा में ही निहित है। दीप पर्व पर केवल लक्ष्मी की पूजा नहीं होती, सरस्वती और गणेश भी होते हैं। यानी लक्ष्मी को ज्ञान और बुद्धि का साथ चाहिए। घर की लक्ष्मी, यानी आपके लिए भी यह सच है। सारी सकारात्मक शुरुआत जानकारी से होती है। पहले जानें और उसके बाद निर्णय लें व क़दम उठाएं।

आपके पास आय के अवसर बनाने का ज़रिया है अपनी बचत। बचत में भारतीय महिला का कोई सानी नहीं। परिवार की आय जितनी भी हो, महिला घर ख़र्च के लिए मिले पैसों में से सारी व्यवस्थाएं करते हुए भी कुछ न कुछ बचा ही लेती है। जब-जब संकट आया है, गृहलक्ष्मी की यही बचत आर्थिक संबल बनी है।

महिलाओं की ऐसी बचत आमतौर पर घरों में नक़दी के रूप में रह जाती है। कुछ महिलाएं उसका एक हिस्सा मासिक कमेटी या किटी में भी निवेश करती हैं। परंतु ऐसे असंगठित क्षेत्र में किए गए निवेश का कमेटी आयोजकों के फरार होने या किटी में मनमुटाव होने पर डूब जाने का भय लगातार बना रहता है।

बहरहाल, यह छोटी-सी बचत समझदारी से इस्तेमाल किए जाने पर बड़े फ़ायदे दे सकती है। दूसरी तरफ़, बैंक और सरकार की तरफ़ से महिलाओं को कई विशेष सुविधाएं और रियायतें भी मिलती हैं, जिनका लाभ उठाते हुए वे परिवार के लिए बड़ी बचत कर सकती हैं।

बैंक खाते से करें श्रीगणेश

आधुनिक वित्तीय संसार में प्रवेश का पहला क़दम है, बैंक से जुड़ाव। इसके लिए आसान तरीक़ा है एक खाता खुलवाना। बैंक अकाउंट आपकी बचत को सुरक्षा देने के साथ कई लाभ देता है।

1. विशेष बचत खाता

अधिकांश बैंकों में महिलाओं के लिए विशेष बचत खाते उपलब्ध हैं। ऐसे खाते खुलवाकर विभिन्न बैंकों द्वारा दिए जा रहे अतिरिक्त लाभ, जैसे- व्यक्तिगत दुर्घटना बीमा, मेडिकल जांच ख़र्च में छूट, डीमेट खाते में शुल्क पर छूट आदि प्राप्त किए जा सकते हैं। खाते के साथ प्राप्त डेबिट/क्रेडिट कार्ड से ख़रीदारी कर अतिरिक्त फ़ायदे भी लिए जा सकते हैं। बच्चों की शिक्षा और अन्य ख़र्चों के लिए महिलाएं उनके नाम पर खाते खुलवा सकती हैं, जिसमें न्यूनतम बैलेंस की अनिवार्यता पर छूट दी जाती है।

2. एटीएम और नेट बैंकिंग

बैंक खाते के साथ एटीएम और इंटरनेट बैंकिंग सेवा भी मिलती है। कभी भी और कहीं भी पैसा निकालने, लेनदेन करने के लिए ये सेवाएं सहूलियत देती हैं। कई बार जोखिम की आशंकाओं के चलते महिलाएं इनके उपयोग से झिझकती हैं। परंतु यह याद रखें कि पिन, पासवर्ड और ओटीपी जैसी जानकारियां दूसरों को नहीं देंगी, तो धोखाधड़ी की आशंका लगभग ख़त्म हो जाएगी। धोखाधड़ी तभी हो पाती है, जब लोग लालच में पड़कर या घबराकर जानकारियां दे देते हैं। सावधानी ज़रूरी है, लेकिन डरकर इस्तेमाल ही न करना समझदारी नहीं है।

3. जनधन योजना

सरकार जनधन योजना के माध्यम से निम्न आय वर्ग सहित सभी महिलाओं को बैंक से जोड़ने के लिए निरंतर प्रयासरत है। इस योजना में परिवार को मिलने वाली ओवर ड्राफ्ट की सुविधा परिवार की वरिष्ठतम महिला को ही उपलब्ध है।

निवेश की ओर बढ़ें पग

अपनी बचत को बैंक में सुरक्षित करने के बाद अगला क़दम है निवेश, जिसमें वह और तेज़ी से बढ़ सकती है। यहां यह जानना आवश्यक है कि निवेश का मतलब जटिल गणनाएं और शेयर बाज़ार ही नहीं है।

1. बैंक जमा/एसआईपी

मासिक बचत की इच्छुक महिलाओं के लिए बैंक रिकरिंग डिपॉजिट अथवा म्यूचुअल फंड में एसआईपी निवेश अच्छा विकल्प है। म्यूचुअल फंड में निवेश मात्र 500 रुपए से शुरू किया जा सकता है। सावधि जमा (एफडी) भी किया जा सकता है, जिसकी ब्याज दर अधिक होती है।

2. पेपर गोल्ड

स्वर्ण में निवेश महिलाओं की पहली पसंद रही है। अब हालांकि सुरक्षा और सुविधा जैसे मुद्दों के चलते अन्य विकल्पों पर ग़ौर किया जा रहा है। सोने में निवेश करना ही हो, तो गोल्ड सॉवरेन बॉन्ड, गोल्ड बॉन्ड या गोल्ड फंड में निवेश लोकप्रिय विकल्प हैं। गोल्ड सॉवरेन बॉन्ड में अतिरिक्त ब्याज और कैपिटल गेन टैक्स से छूट का प्रावधान भी है।

विशेष लाभों की प्राप्ति

बचाना भी कमाना ही होता है, इसलिए जानिए कि स्त्री के रूप में कहां-कहां आपके पास रियायत और विशेष सुविधाएं पाने और बचाने के अवसर हैं।

  • छात्राओं के लिए एजुकेशन लोन 0.50 प्रतिशत रियायती दर पर उपलब्ध होता है। महिलाओं के लिए होम लोन पर ब्याज दर कुछ कम है। कार लोन और व्यक्तिगत ऋण में भी कई बैंक रियायत देते हैं। अधिकांश राज्यों में महिलाओं के नाम पर प्रॉपर्टी की ख़रीद में स्टांप ड्यूटी पर और टैक्स में छूट है।
  • जीवन बीमा में भी महिलाओं के लिए प्रीमियम कम होता है। स्टैंडअप इंडिया के तहत महिला उद्यमियों को 10 लाख रुपए से 100 लाख रुपए तक का बैंक लोन दिया जाता है। इसके साथ ही उन्हें आवश्यक प्रशिक्षण भी दिया जाता है।

वित्तीय मामलों में लें रुचि

वर्तमान परिप्रेक्ष्य में ज़रूरी है कि घरेलू महिला वित्तीय मामलों में पति से चर्चा करके सुनिश्चित करे कि कभी आकस्मिक स्थिति आ भी गई, तो उसके लिए पर्याप्त जानकारियां और समुचित प्रबंध है। निजी स्तर पर जोड़ी गई सारी रक़म किसी चिकित्सा आपात स्थिति में एक झटके में निकल सकती है। इसलिए स्वास्थ्य बीमा का फैमिली फ्लोटर होना ज़रूरी है।

महिला को सुनिश्चित करना चाहिए कि घर के कमाऊ सदस्य का कम प्रीमियम वाली टर्म योजना के तहत वार्षिक आय के सात से दस गुना राशि का बीमा अवश्य हो। यह आकस्मिक संकट में घर ख़र्च, बच्चों की शिक्षा और अन्य लक्ष्यों को बिना बाधा पूर्ण करने में मददगार हो सकता है।

ये भी सुनिश्चित करें कि पति के सभी खातों में आप संयुक्त खाता धारक हों। यदि ऐसा नहीं हो, तो भी कम से कम पत्नी को नॉमिनी होना चाहिए और वसीयत में उनका अधिकार भी सुस्पष्ट होना चाहिए। परिवार की परिसंपत्तियों, निवेश, लेनदारियों आदि के बारे में आपको समुचित जानकारी होनी चाहिए।

