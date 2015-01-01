पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हेयर केयर:सर्दियों में डैंड्रफ की समस्या का असर चेहरे पर भी दिखता है, इन खास तरीकों से रखें समस्याओं को दूर

एक घंटा पहले
  • सर्दियों में डैंड्रफ की समस्या बढ़ जाती है, जो बालों के साथ-साथ चेहरे और आंखों को भी प्रभावित करती हैं।
  • आइए जानते हैं कि कैसे इसके लिए क्या इलाज हो सकता है।

1. नींबू है हल

एक नींबू का रस निचोड़ें और इसे स्कैल्प पर लगाएं। इसे 30 मिनट तक ऐसे ही रहने दें और फिर, गुनगुने पानी से अच्छी तरह से धो लें। यह स्कैल्प में जलन पैदा कर सकता है लेकिन नींबू में एंटीमाइक्रोबियल गुण होने से यह छिद्रों को अच्छी तरह से साफ़ कर देगा। इस प्रकार डैंड्रफ दूर हो जाएगा और त्वचा साफ़ होने लगेगी।

2. नारियल तेल से राहत

नारियल तेल में पोषक तत्व पर्याप्त मात्रा में होते हैं। यह खोपड़ी को गहराई से नम करते हैं। बस कुछ अतिरिक्त वर्जिन नारियल तेल को गुनगुना करें और इससे धीरे-धीरे स्कैल्प पर मालिश करें। पूरी रात बालों को ऐसे ही छोड़ दें और अगली सुबह हल्के हर्बल शैम्पू से बालों को धो लें।

3. एलोवेरा का कमाल

एलोवेरा का एक ताज़ा पत्ता लें और इसमें से जैल निकाल लें। फिर जैल को धीरे-धीरे अपने स्कैल्प पर लगाकर मालिश करें और इसे आधे घंटे के लिए रहने दें। इसके अलावा थोड़ा एलोवेरा जेल अपने मुंहासे पर लगाएं। जब तक यह सूख न जाए, तब तक ऐसे ही रहने दें। कुछ समय बाद धो लें।

चेहरे पर हुए असर का इलाज

दही और नींबू

इन दोनों में प्राकृतिक अम्लीय गुण होते हैं। 2 बड़े चम्मच ताज़े दही में नींबू के रस की कुछ बूंदें डालकर पेस्ट तैयार कर लें। इसे चेहरे पर और 15-20 मिनट तक इस पेस्ट को लगा रहने दें। फिर इसे सादे पानी से धो लें।

चॉकलेट और दलिया का साथ

ये डैंड्रफ के कारण होने वाले मुंहासों के लिए एक बेहतरीन ट्रीटमेंट माना जाता है। एक बड़े चम्मच में डार्क चॉकलेट लेकर गर्म करें और इसमें एक बड़ा चम्मच दलिया डालें। इस मिश्रण में थोड़ा-सा शहद मिलाने से इसकी मॉइस्चराइजिंग क्षमता भी बढ़ जाएगी। अब पेस्ट को चेहरे पर लगाएं। 15 मिनट तक इसे ऐसे ही रहने दें और फिर पानी से धो लें। दलिया त्वचा से विषाक्त पदार्थों को खत्म कर देगा और चॉकलेट इसे पर्याप्त मात्रा में एंटीऑक्सीडेंट प्रदान करेगा।

(डॉ. मंजुल अग्रवाल, सीनियर कंसल्टैंट, फोर्टिस अस्पताल, डॉ. पूजा चोपड़ा, त्वचा रोग विशेषज्ञ, आकाश हेल्थकेयर)


