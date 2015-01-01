पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जीनियस की तरह सोचें:इन तरीकों से बढ़ाएं सोचने की क्षमता, रचनात्मकता को करें धारदार

11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जीनियस जैसे जीवन संधान कर पाने के लिए आपको उनके सोचने के ढंग को समझना और अपनाना होगा।

अपनी रचनात्मकता और सोचने की क्षमता को बढ़ाने और धारदार करने के कई तरीक़े हैं। इन्हीं तरीक़ों को जीनियस व्यक्ति अपनाते हैं और अपने जीवन और वातावरण को पूरी तरह बदल देते हैं। जानिए कैसे...

विचारों को जज नहीं करते

जीनियस अपने दिमाग़ को खुला रखते हैं और उसे हर क्षेत्र में उड़ने देते हैं। वे विचारों को जज नहीं करते, उन्हें आंकते नहीं कि यह सम्भव भी है या नहीं। वे दिमाग़ खपाते हैं, ऐसी चीज़ें भी सोचते हैं जो वास्तव में सम्भव न हों, और वहीं से किसी नई कहानी या नई तकनीक का आइडिया निकल आता है।

वे सवाल करते हैं

किसी भी चीज़ पर आंख मूंदकर भरोसा कर लेना जीनियस व्यक्ति का गुण नहीं है। कोई कार्य सम्पन्न हुआ है तो वह कैसे हुआ है और उसमें क्या और नया किया जा सकता है ये जीनियस व्यक्ति के दिमाग़ में निरन्तर चलता रहता है। साथ ही वे हर चीज़ का तथ्यात्मक विश्लेषण ज़रूर करते हैं।

चित्र और आकार का सहारा

प्रसिद्ध है कि ख्यात वैज्ञानिक आइंस्टीन किसी भी समस्या का समाधान ढूंढने के लिए चित्र बनाकर उस पर मनन करते थे। यदि कोई समस्या बहुत उलझन भरी होती है, तब उसका चित्र खींचकर जीनियस उसके प्रत्येक पहलू को समझने की कोशिश करते हैं और उसमें से हल खोज लाते हैं।

कोरी जानकारी के बजाय ज्ञान

सामान्य चीज़ों की जानकारी सभी रखते हैं, किंतु किसी चीज़ पर ज्ञान अर्जित कर लेना जीनियस का गुण है। मसलन, यदि विचारवान व्यक्ति कोई कहानी या फ़िल्म देखते हैं तो वे उसकी बारीकियों पर ग़ौर करते हैं, पात्र ने ऐसा क्यों किया, फ़िल्म में विशिष्ट संगीत के क्या मायने थे या कहानी का अंत और क्या हो सकता था।

हमेशा व्यस्त नहीं रहते

सारा दिन काम में जुटे रहना जीनियस का काम नहीं। वे ध्यान और मेडिटेशन के लिए रोज़ाना पर्याप्त समय निकालते हैं। साथ ही अपनी हॉबी के लिए रोज़ाना कुछ समय निर्धारित करते ही हैं। क्योंकि समय का श्रेष्ठ प्रबंधन भी जीनियस व्यक्ति का एक प्रधान गुण है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरूसी राष्ट्रपति पुतिन का सुझाव- भारत और चीन हमारी वैक्सीन का प्रोडक्शन करें, गरीब देशों को फायदा होगा - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें