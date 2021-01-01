पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निदान की पची:क्या पानी में अधिक कैल्शियम हानिकारक है?

डॉ. अनुकल्प प्रकाश2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अगर पानी में अधिक कैल्शियम हो, तो ये सेहत के साथ-साथ बालों को भी नुकसान पहुंचाता है।

सवाल...

हमारे यहां के पानी में अधिक कैल्शियम है। क्या पानी में अधिक कैल्शियम होना सेहत के लिए नुकसानदायक है? इसका निदान क्या है?

- ईमेल पर

जवाब...

शरीर की संरचना 75 फीसदी पानी पर निर्भर है। ऐसे में स्वच्छ पानी पीना शरीर की आवश्यकता है। पानी में अधिक कैल्शियम होने से इसका सीधा असर स्वास्थ्य पर पड़ता है। अगर लम्बे समय तक इसी पानी को पीते रहे तो कैल्शियम हमारे खून में मिल जाता है। हमारे खून में कैल्शियम की मात्रा ज़्यादा हो जाती है जिससे किडनी में पथरी बनने की सम्भावना ज़्यादा हो जाती है। कैल्शियम की अधिकता पाचन तंत्र से संबंधित रोगों का कारण बन सकती है। इसकी अधिकता होने से आहार नलिका, अपचन, लीवर संबंधी रोग, गले के रोग जैसी गंभीर बीमारियां हो सकती हैं।

हमारे शरीर में किडनी पानी को साफ़ करने का काम करती है और कैल्शियम शरीर के लिए ज़रूरी भी है। मगर जब पानी में कैल्शियम अधिक हो जाता है तो किडनी भी इसको फिल्टर करने में सक्षम नहीं रह पाती, नतीजतन पथरी बन जाती है। कैल्शियम की मात्रा ज़्यादा होने से ब्लड प्रेशर भी बढ़ सकता है और यह मानसिक स्थिति को भी प्रभावित करता है। ये पानी त्वचा और बालों के लिए भी नुकसानदायक है।

ऐसे में अगर पानी में अधिक कैल्शियम मौजूद है, तो इसे फिल्टर करके ही पिएं। ऐसा फिल्टर, जो पानी को पहले सैंड फिल्टर से फिर चारकोल फिल्टर से गुज़ारकर, इसमें मौजूद कैल्शियम को कम कर सके। इसके अलावा पानी को उबालकर और फिर छानकर पिएं। पानी गर्म करने से कैल्शियम की सफ़ेदी अलग हो जाएगी। पानी को छानें और नीचे बचा सफ़ेद पानी छोड़ दें। नहाने के पानी में भी फिल्टर लगाना ठीक होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser