आत्मवलोकन:हर रोज अंजान लोगों से मिलते हुए, यादों के बस्ते भर लेना ही यात्रा है

डॉ. फ़तेह सिंह भाटी4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • हम सभी की अपनी-अपनी यात्रा है। हमारी इस जीवन यात्रा में लोग मिलते हैं और बिछड़ते हैं तो हम प्रसन्न या उदास होने लगते हैं, जबकि ऐसा नहीं होना चाहिए।
  • उनकी अपनी यात्रा है जिसके कारण वे सहयात्री बने हैं। एक रेलयात्रा के ज़रिए जीवन के फ़लसफ़े को समझाता अनुभव।

रेलगाड़ी बढ़ी जा रही है। कुछ लोग उतर गए। कुल कितने लोग थे? कौन कहां उतरा? मैं कोशिश करता हूं, पर सभी को याद नहीं कर पाता हूं, लेकिन एक भाईसाहब याद आते हैं। उन्होंने जब जब भी खाना खाया, पानी पिया, चाय पी, तब-तब मेरी फ़िक्र की, मुझे याद किया। मुझे इनमें से किसी की भी ज़रूरत नहीं थी। मेरे पास यह सब था, लेकिन उनकी उस अपनाइत ने मन को उनका ग़ुलाम बना दिया। मन चाहता है कि उनका यह उपकार उतारने का मुझे मौक़ा मिले।एक लड़की याद आती है, उसकी आंखें बहुत ख़ूबसूरत थीं। जितनी देर देखो, देखते ही रहो, मन भरता ही नहीं। पास वाले केबिन में बैठा बच्चा बहुत याद आता है।

उसकी तोतली बोली, अनोखे सवाल जो सभी को हंसने पर मजबूर कर देते थे। सभी की ऊब के लिए उसकी हरकतें संजीवनी थीं। मुझे समझ आने लगा था कि क्यों कहते हैं, अति हर किसी की बुरी होती है। हम सब अपनी नींद ले चुके होते, खाना खा चुके होते, चाय पी चुके होते तो उस बच्चे के सवाल, उसकी मासूमियत हमें सुकून देती थी। उसकी मां के लिए वही मासूमियत, वे सवाल जी के जंजाल बन गए थे। न सोने दे, न खाने दे, न पीने दे। जब से वह गाड़ी में बैठी, लगातार उसे परेशान कर रहा है। उसे देखकर लोगों के हंसने से वह उत्साहित होकर अधिक, और अधिक बदमाशियां करने लगता। मां झल्लाने लगती पर उसे कोई फ़िक्र नहीं होती।

मां की आंखें भर आतीं तो चुप होकर सहम जाता, पर मां बहुत देर तक ऐसा भी तो नहीं कर पाती। उसे सहमा देखकर वह मुस्कराने लगती तो बच्चे की हरकतें फिर से शुरू हो जातीं। आदमी को क्या करना चाहिए और क्यों करना चाहिए, असल में ताउम्र यह समझ ही नहीं पाता है। वह अनेक बातों के बीच में हिचकोले खाता रहता है। इधर से उधर गुड़कता रहता है।मैं सोचने लगता हूँं कि ये सब लोग मेरी यात्रा पूर्ण होने तक नहीं उतरने चाहिए थे। जो मुझे पसंद थे, वे उतरते जाते हैं और पसीने की गंध से भरे, अहंकार से भरे, अजीब-सी कुंठाओं से भरे लोग बचे रह जाते हैं। यह कितनी उबाऊ यात्रा है? फिर ख़्याल आता है कि वे सभी अपनी यात्रा करने आए थे, मेरी यात्रा को रुचिकर या अरुचिकर बनाने के लिए नहीं।

जो अच्छे न लगे या जिनके प्रति मैं उदासीन-सा था वे भी उतरे होंगे पर उनका मुझे ख़्याल न रहा होगा। कुछ लोग मेरे मन को भा गए, मुझे प्रिय लगने लगे, इसका अर्थ यह तो नहीं कि वे सभी मेरे सहयात्री बन जाएं। मेरे गंतव्य तक मेरे साथ रहें।फिर अचानक ख़्याल आया कि उन सभी के बारे में तो मैं सोच रहा हूं, लेकिन अपने बारे में मैंने सोचा ही नहीं कि क्या मैंने कुछ ऐसा किया जो उन सभी को सुखद लगे? ऐसा करने पर हो सकता है कि जो उदासीन बैठे हैं वे भी मुझे पसंद करने लगें। हो सकता है मेरा सहज व्यवहार देख किसी अहंकारी का अहंकार चूर हो जाए। हो सकता है किसी की कुंठा मेरे चुप बैठे रहने तथा उससे दूरी बनाए रखने के कारण ही हो।

