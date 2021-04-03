पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपनी हिंदी:बच्चों को भाषा से जोड़े रखने का प्रयास ज़रूरी है

विवेक गुप्ता2 दिन पहले
  • बचपन को उसकी भाषा और स्वाभाविक परिवेश से वंचित करके और उसके चारों ओर कृत्रिम माहौल रचकर हम भविष्य में वापसी की संभावनाएं भी ख़त्म कर दे रहे हैं।

भाषा पुकारती है, परिवेश बुलाता है, जड़ें अपनी ओर खींचती हैं। इसीलिए विदेशों में बस चुके अनिवासी भारतीय भी अपनी हिंदी भाषा और भारतीय संस्कृति से जुड़ाव बनाए रखने का भरसक प्रयत्न करते हैं। ...इसीलिए अंग्रेज़ी में अध्ययन और कामकाज करने वाले चिकित्सक, अभियंता, अफ़सर आदि अपनी भाषा में पढ़ते और लिखते भी हैं। ...और इसीलिए परिपक्व वय में पहुंचा आदमी तमाम व्यावसायिक विवशताओं के बावजूद अपनी भाषा और जड़ों को याद करता है, उनकी ओर मुड़ना चाहता है। यहां पर सवाल अहम हो जाता है कि जड़ों में क्या है? यदि वहां कोई लोकभाषा है, देहरौरी, बाटी, लिट्‌टी और पूरनपोली है, तो वह उनके सपने देखेगा; यदि हिंग्लिश है, पिज़्ज़ा और केक है, तो निश्चित ही उसे वही याद आएंगे। पदुमलाल पुन्नालाल बख्शी कहते हैं कि बचपन जैसा भी रहा हो, हर किसी को प्यारा होता है। समय के साथ बुरी यादें मिट जाती हैं और रह जाती हैं सिर्फ़ सुखद स्मृतियां। व्यक्ति भले ही लाखों बहानों का हवाला देकर अपने बच्चे को अंग्रेज़ी माध्यम स्कूल में पढ़ाए, परंतु वह अपने गांव के टाटपट्‌टी वाले विद्यालय को हिक़ारत से नहीं देख पाता, बल्कि उससे प्रेम ही करता है।

साफ़ है कि बचपन को उसकी भाषा और स्वाभाविक परिवेश से वंचित करके और उसके चारों ओर कृत्रिम माहौल रचकर हम भविष्य में वापसी की संभावनाएं भी ख़त्म कर दे रहे हैं। अंग्रेज़ी माध्यम में पढ़ाने की मजबूरी तो एक बहाना है, केवल एक पहलू है, अन्यथा बच्चे को उसकी भाषा और सहज परिवेश से परिचित कराने के हज़ार माध्यम हैं। घर के बुज़ुर्ग, कुनबे के रिश्ते, परंपराएं, पर्व-त्योहार, संस्कार, देवस्थान, धर्मग्रंथ, आरती, भजन, गांव का पुश्तैनी घर, नदी, पहाड़, पेड़-पौधे, पशु-पक्षी, कहानियां, लोककथाएं, पारंपरिक खेल, हिंदी के अख़बार और पत्रिकाएं, अच्छे टीवी कार्यक्रम, बाल फिल्में, चित्रकथाएं... क़तार बहुत लंबी हो सकती है। हर जगह एक अवसर है बच्चों को उनकी जड़ों से जोड़ने का। बशर्ते हम प्रयास करना चाहें!

