अमिता सिंह12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • क्या खाना है और क्या नहीं, इससे संबंधित सलाह इलाज का अटूट हिस्सा है। ये आहार-निर्देश रोगी के हित में होते हैं।
  • गाहे-बगाहे निर्देशों का उल्लंघन करना केवल एक बार की ग़लती नहीं होती। इससे इलाज की प्रक्रिया फिर शुरुआती दौर में पहुंच सकती है।

- ‘अरे थोड़ा मीठा खा भी लेंगे, तो क्या हो जाएगा?’

- ‘डॉक्टर ने मना किया है, लेकिन थोड़ा-सा घी भला क्या बिगाड़ देगा।’

- ‘पेट दर्द का इलाज चल रहा है, लेकिन कोई कितने दिनों तक मूंग की दाल खाता रहेगा!’

- ‘कौन कहता है कि थायरॉइड में कच्ची मूंगफली नहीं खा सकते। दवाई तो रोज़ लेते ही हैं न? बस फिर मनाही-वनाही क्या होती है?

ये सारे जुमले आपने ज़रूर सुने होंगे। डॉक्टर की दवाओं के साथ परहेज़ को कितनी अहमियत दी जाती है, ये इन बातों से साफ़ ज़ाहिर हो जाता है। ऐसे में ये शिक़ायत क्या मायने रख सकती है कि ‘हम तो दवाई ले रहे हैं, पर सेहत में सुधार तो हो ही नहीं रहा।’ ज़ाहिर है भाई, एक तरफ़ तो इलाज ले रहे हैं और दूसरी तरफ़ उसी को बिगाड़ देने वाला काम भी कर रहे हैं। तो सुधार होगा कैसे? कई मामलों में खान-पान से जुड़ी बदपरहेज़ी काफ़ी जोखिम-भरी भी हो सकती है। दवा के साथ क्या खाना है, क्या नहीं इसका दवाई के असर से सीधा संबंध होता है।

चंद उदाहरणों से समझिए...

1. कोलेस्ट्रॉल बढ़ा हुआ है, दवाएं दी जा रही हैं, लेकिन आपके खाने में तली वस्तुओं पर कोई नियंत्रण नहीं। ऐसे में इलाज कैसे होगा?

2. किसी किशोरी को पीसीओएस है, कहा गया है कि मोटा अनाज लें ताकि हॉर्मोंस को नियंत्रित रख सकें, पर इनका पित्ज़ा-पास्ता और ब्रेड के बिना काम नहीं चलता। तब मुश्किलें कम कैसे होंगी?

3. युवती का वज़न कम है, विटामिन और सप्लीमेंट्स देने के साथ भोजन के ज़रिए रोज़ 500-700 कैलोरीज़ अधिक लेने की सलाह दी गई है, ताकि पूरे महीने में 15,000 कैलोरी अधिक जाएं। क़रीब 7,700 कैलोरीज़ से पूरे महीने में एक किलो वज़न बढ़ता है। फिर शिक़ायत के क्या मायने हैं कि सिरप और विटामिन से वज़न क्यों नहीं बढ़ा।

4. अगर किसी को मधुमेह है, तो दरअसल सबसे पहला क़दम यह होना चाहिए कि उसकी जीवनशैली को ठीक किया जाए। उसमें आहार प्रबंधन इस प्रकार से किया जाए कि अगर उसका वज़न ज़्यादा है तो वो भी कम हो और साथ ही साथ उसका ब्लड शुगर नियंत्रण में आए। पर यहां ब्रेड-बिस्किट का सेवन नियमित है, तो दवा भी क्या करे!

5. अक्सर माना जाता है कि गुर्दे में पथरी है, तो दूध से बनी वस्तुएं भोजन से हटा देनी चाहिए। जबकि सच्चाई ये है कि निर्धारित मात्रा में कैल्शियम वाली वस्तुएं भोजन में इसलिए ली जानी चाहिए, ताकि शरीर गुर्दे में कैल्शियम का संरक्षण करना न शुुरू कर दे। जो भोजन से कम मिलता है, शरीर उसे जमा करने लगता हैै। अगर किसी के गुर्दे में पथरी हो जाती है तो यह आंकने की आवश्यकता होती है कि यह पथरी किस चीज़ की बनी है। ऑक्सलेट की है, फॉस्फेट की है, यूरेट की है, कौन-सी है और उसी के आधार पर उन भोज्य पदार्थों को भोजन में से कम करना है या हटाना है जिनसे पथरी बनने की आशंका अधिक होती है।

6. ब्लड प्रेशर में सभी जानते हैं कि नमक कम खाना है। तो इनमें से कुछ लोग खाना तो फीका खाएंगे, परंतु सुबह और शाम की चाय के साथ बाज़ार के बने बिस्किट, टोस्ट, रस्क आदि लेंगे, जो सभी सोडियम से भरपूर होते हैं। इसके कारण भोजन फीका खाने के बाद भी शरीर में नमक की मात्रा बहुत अधिक जा रही है। और इसी के कारण ब्लड प्रेशर समुचित ढंग से नियंत्रित नहीं रह पाता।

7. एक और दिलचस्प उदाहरण देखते हैं। एक तत्व होता है यूरिक एसिड, जो कुछ लोगों में बढ़ा हुआ होता है। ऐसे में सुनी-सुनाई बातों को लेकर कई लोग प्रोटीन वाली वस्तुएं बिल्कुल छोड़ देते हैं। वो दूध, दही, पनीर, दालें, अंडा आदि खाना छोड़ देते हैं, जिनमें प्रोटीन होता है। ऐसा करना बहुत नुक़सानदेह हो सकता है। अगर यूरिक एसिड बढ़ा हुआ है तो सभी प्रोटीन नहीं, केवल प्यूरीन वाली वस्तुएं बंद करनी हैं।

दूसरी ओर, जिन लोगों को गुर्दे भी बीमारी हो जाती है वो भी सभी प्रोटीन की वस्तुएं बंद कर देते हैं। इन दोनों ही अवस्थाओं में जब प्रोटीन इस प्रकार से बिल्कुल बंद कर दिया जाता है, तो कमज़ोरी इतनी अधिक हो जाती है कि मरीज़ की बीमारी से लड़ने की क्षमता तक कम हो जाती है। प्रोटीन जीवन का आधार है, उसकी आवश्यकता सबको होती ही है, लेकिन उसका प्रकार बदल जाता है। जैसे यूरिक एसिड या गुर्दे की बीमारी में दूध, दही, अंडे वाला प्रोटीन लिया जाना फ़ायदेमंद होता है, परंतु इनकी मात्रा विशेषज्ञ से पूछकर निर्धारित की जानी चाहिए। प्रोटीन लेना ज़रूर है, इसका ध्यान रखें।

8. जिन लोगों में यूरिक एसिड बढ़ा हुआ होता है या जिन्हें किडनी में पथरी है, उन्हें कहा जाता है कि रोज़ तीन लीटर पानी पिएं। लेकिन अधिकांश मरीज़ ऐसा नहीं कर पाते। ऐसे में बार-बार पथरी बनने की आंशका बनी रही है, इलाज खिंचता जाता है और इच्छानुसार परिणाम समय पर नहीं मिल पाता।

मक़सद क्या हो

तात्पर्य यही है कि हर रोग में दवा के असर को ख़ास स्थिति की ज़रूरत होती है, जो आहार निर्देश के ज़रिए मिलती है। हर इंसान रोग का ढंग से प्रबंधन करना चाहता है, जल्दी स्वस्थ होना चाहता है, लेकिन ज़रा-सी बदपरहेज़ी राह का रोड़ा बन सकती है। तो अपने स्वास्थ्य के लिए इलाज में सहयोग करें और परहेज़ व अन्य निर्देशों का बाक़ायदगी से पालन करें।

