पढ़ाई के दौरान सेहत का रखें ध्यान:इन तरीकों से बच्चों को रखें भावनात्मक और मानसिक तनाव से दूर

डॉ. प्रियंका त्रिवेदीएक घंटा पहले
सवाल...

मैं अभी 11वीं क्लास में हूं। मेरा ऑनलाइन क्लास में मन नहीं लगता साथ ही सेल्फ स्टडी का समय नहीं मिलता। दिन भर ऑनलाइन क्लास मे निकल जाता है साथ ही मैं अपने स्वास्थ्य का ख़्याल भी नही रख पा रही हूं। दिन भर सिर में दर्द रहता है। बताइए मैं अपना समय कैसे इस्तेमाल करूं और दिन को कैसे प्रोडक्टिव बनाऊं?
- काव्या विश्वकर्मा, ई-मेल पर

जवाब...

कोविड-19 के कारण लंबे समय तक स्कूल बंद होने से बच्चों के भावनात्मक और मानसिक स्वास्थ्य पर बुरा प्रभाव पड़ रहा है। सबसे मुश्किल भरी चुनौती उनके लिए है जो इस साल 11वीं कक्षा में गए हैं। उनका विषय अलग है और कोविड की वजह से उन्हें स्कूल का माहौल नहीं मिल रहा है। शैक्षिक वातावरण में बच्चे एक दूसरे के साथ बातचीत करते हैं जिससे उनका तनाव ख़त्म हो जाता है। क्लास में होने वाली चर्चा के माध्यम से वह अपने विचारों को साझा करते हैं, जो इस समय नहीं हो पा रहा है। ऐसे में बच्चों और अभिभावकों को कुछ ज़रूरी बातों पर ध्यान देने की ज़रुरत है।

  • केवल पढ़ने का नियम नहीं बल्कि कब खेलना है, कब आराम करना है यह सब भी रोज़ के अनुशासन में शामिल करना चाहिए।
  • माता-पिता बच्चों के साथ बातचीत करें ताकि यह समझने में मदद मिल सके कि बच्चे को क्या परेशानी हो रही है।
  • क्लास और ट्यूशन के बीच विराम लें। विराम के दौरान मोबाइल फोन या अन्य किसी गैजेट पर समय बिताने के बजाय पसंद के काम यानी थैरेपैटिक एक्टिविटीज़ करें जैसे पौधों को पानी देना, बाग़वानी करना, चित्रकारी, संगीत सुनना, खाना बनाना या डांस करना आदि। ख़ाली समय में अपने शौक़ पूरे करें, शतरंज खेलना, कैरम, लूडो, जैसे बोर्ड गेम परिवार के साथ खेल सकते हैं। रुबिक क्यूब का अभ्यास उनके दिमाग़ को तरोताज़ा करने में मदद करेगा। कुछ देर आंखे बंद करके लेटने से भी दिमाग और शरीर को आराम मिलेगा। इससे थकान दूर होगी और क्लास के बाद ख़ुद के लिए समय निकाल पाएंगे।
  • सचेतन का अभ्यास करें जैसे कि मेडिटेशन। सांसों की गिनती करने से आराम मिलेगा और मन- मस्तिष्क को शांत रखने के लिए भी अच्छा है।

(डॉ. प्रियंका त्रिवेदी - क्लिनिकल साइकोलॉजिस्ट, आकाश हेल्थकेयर एंड सुपर स्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल, द्वारका)

