पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कैसा हो बच्चों का खानपान:खाना जल्दी खत्म करने की हिदायत और लालच जैसे तरीकों से अपने नौनिहाल को रखें दूर

रचना समंदर4 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

यह प्रश्न सार्वभौमिक है। जवाब है कि बचपन से ही घर में भोजन के भंडारण का नियंत्रण बड़ों के हाथ में होना चाहिए।

इससे फायदा क्या होगा बड़े तय करेंगे कि बच्चे क्या खाएंगे। घर में केवल वही खाद्य लाएं, जो पौष्टिक हों। यक़ीन मानिए, बच्चे भूखे रहना पसंद नहीं करेंगे। घर में जो रखा है, वे उसमें से चुन लेंगे, जो ज़ाहिर है, पौष्टिक ही होगा।​​​​​

दूसरा ख़्याल - इस बात का रखें कि पौष्टिक भोजन बनाकर सर्व कर देने के बाद बच्चों को चुनने दें कि वे उसमें से क्या और कितना खाएंगे। इसके अतिरिक्त कोई भोजन खाने की इजाज़त मत दीजिए ताकि वे भरपेट यही भोजन करें।

मीठे का लालच बिलकुल न दें कि भोजन ख़त्म कर लिया तो आइसक्रीम या कपकेक मिलेगा, क्योंकि तब वे आधा-अधूरा खाना खाकर मीठे से पेट भरने की कोशिश कर सकते हैं।

‘पूरी प्लेट साफ़ करनी होगी’ वाले नियम का अगर पालन करवाना है, तो आप बच्चों को सर्व न करें। उन्हें ख़ुद अपने लिए भोजन लेने दें। आपके बनाए पौष्टिक भोजन में से वे मनचाहे खाद्य, मनचाही मात्रा में लेंगे जिसे ख़त्म करके ही टेबल छोड़ेंगे।

हफ़्ते में एकाध बार कोई रोचक व्यंजन बनाएं, जिसे खाने का तरीक़ा विशिष्ट हो। इससे बच्चों में भोजन को लेकर उत्साह बना रहेगा।

खाना जल्दी-जल्दी ख़त्म करने को न कहें। जल्दी खाने की हिदायत के कारण बच्चे निवाले भी बड़े बनाने लगते हैं और चबाते भी ठीक से नहीं हैं, जो अपच का कारण बन सकता है।

पौष्टिकता को लेकर बच्चों की जानकारी बढ़ाएं। क्या खाने से क्या फ़ायदा होता है, ये बताएं। उनके भविष्य में भोजन के सही चुनाव में ये जानकारी उनके बहुत काम आएगी।

टीवी या कम्प्यूटर के सामने बैठकर खाने की इजाज़त बिल्कुल न दें। इसे बेवक़्त खाने की आदत नहीं पड़ेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहरियाणा में कांग्रेस MLA के भाई ने लड़की को गोली मारी, फोन पर कहा था- धर्म बदल ले, शादी कर लेंगे - फरीदाबाद - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी समाज सेवी संस्था अथवा किसी प्रिय मित्र की सहायता में समय व्यतीत होगा। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक कामों में भी आपकी रुचि रहेगी। युवा वर्ग अपनी मेहनत के अनुरूप शुभ परिणाम हासिल करेंगे। तथा ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें