व्यायाम:मधुमेह को रखें दूर, चंद गतिविधियां करें ज़रूर

कैरोलीन जॉर्डनएक घंटा पहले
  • मधुमेह पीड़ितों के लिए शारीरिक गतिविधियों को बहुत अहम माना गया है। व्यायाम करना उनके लिए दवा जितना ही ज़रूरी है, लेकिन व्यायाम ऐसे सरल भी हो सकते हैं, जिनके लिए बहुत सारे इंतज़ामों की ज़रूरत न हो।
  • ऐसे ही चंद व्यायाम के सुझाव हम लेकर आए हैं, कैरोलीन जॉर्डन से, जिनका संदेश है, ‘गतिविधि ही दवा है।’

कुर्सी से स्क्वैट...

  • स्क्वैट करना थोड़ा मुश्किल लगता है। आमतौर पर पीठ को सीधा रखना और निश्चित स्तर तक झुकना संभव नहीं हो पाता। तो इसके लिए कुर्सी की मदद ले सकते हैं। कुर्सी की बैठक सपाट हो और उसकी ऊंचाई इतनी होनी चाहिए कि बैठने के बाद आपके पैर मुड़ें नहीं।
  • कुर्सी की तरफ पीठ करके खड़े हो जाइए और हाथों को सामने फैला लीजिए। अब कुर्सी पर बैठिए और उठ जाइए। उठक-बैठक के इस क्रम को कम से कम दो मिनट कर ज़रूर करें। पेट और पैरों पर इसका असर आप महसूस कर सकते हैं।
  • अगर यह मुश्किल लगे, तो अपनी ही जगह पर खड़े-खड़े कदमताल कीजिए। मकसद लगातार पैरों की गतिविधि करना है।

आजू-बाजू कदमताल

  • यह काफी आसान है। पैरों को कंधे की चौड़ाई जितनी दूरी पर रखते हुए व्यायाम शुरू करें। सादी-सी दाएं-बाएं पैरों की गति करनी है। दाईं तरफ जाते समय बाएं पैर को दाएं पैर के पीछे हल्का-सा टिकाते हुए वापस आएं और जब बाईं तरफ जाएं, तो दाएं पैर के साथ ऐसा करें। हाथों को कमर पर भी रख सकते हैं। हाथों को भी शामिल करने से संतुलन बेहतर होता है। जब सीधे खड़े हों, तब हाथों को फैलाकर रखें और जब पैरों की गति हो, तो हाथों को भी सामने जोड़ लें। इसे लगातार करेंगे, तो एक लयबद्ध व्यायाम लगेगा।
  • इसमें थोड़ा-सा परिवर्तन करते हुए पैरों को एक-दूसरे के पीछे टिकाकर वापस लाने की बजाय पूरी तरह क्रॉस करते हुए भी रख सकते हैं।

आजू-बाजू की गतिविधि

पैरों को फैलाकर खड़े हों। दोनों हाथ कमर पर रखें। अब दाएं हाथ को बाईं तरफ फैलाएं और उसी समय पैर को भी इस तरह उठाएं कि दाएं पैर का पंजा ज़मीन पर टिका रहे, लेकिन एड़ी उठे। पुरानी स्थिति में आ जाएं और यही क्रिया बांई तरफ करें। लगातार करने से एक लय बन जाएगी।

बैक स्ट्रोक

जिस तरह तैराक बैक स्ट्रोक लगाते हुए बाहों को पीछे की तरफ घुमाते हैं, यही क्रिया खड़े-खड़े करनी है। इसमें थोड़ी ऊर्जा लगती है, लेकिन इसको नियमित रूप से करने से पीठ की अकड़न दूर होती है, हाथों की जकड़ कम होती है।

