पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयुर्वेद:इन तरीकों से रखें खानपान का खास ख़्याल, सेहत को ना करें नजरअंदाज

अरविंद प्रेमचंद जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जाड़े का मौसम सेहत बनाने का समय होता है, क्योंकि इस दौरान भोजन पचाने के लिए विशेष प्रयत्न नहीं करने पड़ते, वातावरण भी उसमें सहायक होता है।
  • लेकिन आहार पर ध्यान न दिया जाए, तो शरीर पर प्रतिकूल प्रभाव भी पड़ सकता है।

शीत ऋतु को दो भागों में बांटा जाता है- हेमंत और शिशिर। परम्परागत रूप से इसकी अवधि दीपावली के बाद से शुरू होकर होलिका दहन तक मानी जाती है। वैसे तो हर ऋतु की अपनी अपनी ख़ास भूमिका है, लेकिन मानव स्वास्थ्य की दृष्टि से जाड़े का विशेष महत्व है। पूरे वर्ष में यही समय होता है, जब प्रकृति हमें स्वास्थ्य की रक्षा और वृद्धि करने में सहज रूप से सहयोग देती है। अतः इस ऋतु में उचित आहार-विहार द्वारा अपने शरीर को पुष्ट और बलवान अवश्य बनाना चाहिए, ताकि अन्य ऋतुओं में भी हमारा शरीर और स्वास्थ्य मज़बूत बना रह सके।

शीत ऋतु में पाचन शक्ति (जठराग्नि) बढ़ जाती है और हम पचने में ज़्यादा वक्त लेने वाले भारी आहार को भी सहजता से पचाने में समर्थ हो जाते हैं। इस मौसम में फल, सब्जी और भाजी जैसे प्राकृतिक खाद्य पदार्थों की बहार भी होती है। वातावरण के प्रभाव से उनका स्वाद बढ़ जाता है। भूख बढ़ जाने और पोषण युक्त आहार मिलने से स्वाभाविक रूप से स्वास्थ्य सुधरता है। लेकिन यदि आहार का ध्यान न रखा जाए, तो स्वास्थ्य बिगड़ भी सकता है। जाड़े में भूख को मारना या समय पर भोजन न करना सेहत के लिए अधिक हानिकारक होता है। आलस्य करना, दिन में सोना, देर रात तक जागना, अति ठंड सहन करना आदि इस ऋतु में वर्जित हैं।

ख़ाली पेट के नुक़सान

आयुर्वेद का मानना है कि पेट की अग्नि अपने सहज स्वभाव अनुसार पहले ईंधन रूपी आहार को, आहार के अभाव में दोषों (वात, कफ, पित्त) को, दोषों के अभाव में धातुओं को और धातुओं के अभाव में जीवनशक्ति को पचाती है। धातु का मतलब होता है- रस, रक्त, मांस, मेद, अस्थि, मज्जा और शुक्र। इससे शरीर कमज़ोर पड़ने लगता है। दूसरी तरफ़, भोजन में अधिक अंतराल होने से पेट के साथ गले में जलन होने लगती है। यह स्थिति अधिक समय तक बनी रहने से अम्लपित्त होने लगता है। आहार सम्बंधी अनियमितता लंबे समय तक रहे, तो यह अम्ल डुओडेनम (ग्रहणी) में पहुंचकर उसमें घाव या अल्सर पैदा कर सकता है। ऐसी स्थिति में, खाना खाने के लगभग डेढ़ घंटे के बाद जब अन्न वहां पहुंचता है, तो इससे पीड़ित व्यक्ति दर्द होने के कारण कुछ खाने से भी डरने लगता है।

नियमितता है ज़रूरी

इससे बचने का सरल उपाय है - खानपान में नियमितता और सात्विक आहार का सेवन। पेट में जलन होने पर मिर्च-मसाले वाली और तली चीज़ों का उपयोग बंद कर दें। दरअसल, अधिक समय तक पाचक पित्त ख़ाली पेट में रहने से अम्लता बढ़ जाती है और हाइपर एसिडिटी की आशंका होती है। इस रोग की उत्पत्ति के बाद खाना खाने से भयग्रस्त होने के कारण व्यक्ति दुर्बलता, रक्ताल्पता और यकृत रोगों से भी ग्रस्त होने लगता है। सुबह ख़ाली पेट चाय-कॉफ़ी पीने या जाड़े में गर्माहट के नाम पर उनका सेवन अधिक करने से भी पेट को नुक़सान पहुंचता है। पेट में सुबह के समय अम्ल अधिक रहता है।

ऐसे में ये पेय पदार्थ एसिटिडी को और बढ़ा देते हैं। अम्ल बढ़ने से अन्य बीमारियों की आशंका भी बढ़ जाती है। अत: चाय के पहले या उसके साथ नाश्ता अवश्य करना चाहिए। वैसे, जाड़े में अपने शरीर की प्रकृति के अनुसार चाय-कॉफ़ी का सीमित उपयोग करना लाभकारी होता है।

इस ऋतु में कड़वा (जैसे करेला), तीखा (जैसे मिर्च), कसैला और वातवर्धक पदार्थ (जैसे भटा और भिंडी), हल्के रूखे एवं ज़्यादा ठंडे पदार्थ का सेवन नहीं करना चाहिए। खटाई का अधिक प्रयोग न करें, ताकि कफ का प्रकोप न हो और खांसी, श्वास, दमा, नज़ला, ज़ुकाम आदि व्याधियां न उभरें। ताज़ा दही, छाछ, नींबू आदि का सेवन कर सकते हैं। जल्दी पचने वाले आहार (खिचड़ी आदि) का उपभोग भी जाड़े में कम करना चाहिए, क्योंकि उन्हें खाने के बाद पेट जल्दी ख़ाली हो जाता है।

आहार ही है आधार

आहार हमारे जीवन का आधार हैं, इसलिए वेद में ‘अन्नं वै प्राणाः’ कहा गया है। अर्थात प्राणियों के प्राण अन्न में समाहित होते हैं। आहार द्रव्यों की उत्पत्ति भी पृथ्वी, जल, वायु, अग्नि और आकाश के द्वारा होती है और हमारा शरीर पंचतत्वमय होने के कारण अपनी शक्ति की पूर्ति आहार द्वारा ही करता है। आरोग्यवर्धक और हानिरहित खानपान ही आहार कहलाता है। अत: स्वास्थ्यवर्धक शीत ऋतु में खानपान का ख़ास ख़्याल रखें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें