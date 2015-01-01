पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिष्टाचार:बातचीत में रखें तहज़ीब का लहजा, इन तरीकों से बनाएं मजबूत और आकर्षक व्यक्तित्व

अदा मिश्रा12 मिनट पहले
  • बातचीत का तरीक़ा सीखना हम सभी के लिए ज़रूरी है। कुछ छोटी-छोटी बातें जो हम अक्सर नज़रअंदाज़ कर देते हैं, दरअसल शिष्टाचार का ही हिस्सा हैं। इन पर अमल घर से ही शुरु करिए।

बातचीत करने को लेकर कुछ हिदायतें हमें बचपन से मिलती रही हैं। घर के बड़ों ने कई दफ़ा टोका होगा कि पूरी बात सुना करो, बहस मत करो इत्यादि। वाक़ई, चाहे आप घर में किसी से बात कर रहे हों या घर के बाहर के व्यक्ति से, संवाद के कुछ शिष्टाचार बड़ों से लेकर छोटों तक में होने चाहिए। बहरहाल, पूरी बात न सुनना और बहस करना जैसी आदतों की शुरुआत घर से ही होती है। घर पर बच्चों को संवाद के शिष्टाचार देने की कोशिश की जानी चाहिए। कैसे बात करनी है और बातचीत के दौरान कैसे पेश आना है, ये शिष्टाचार के बुनियादी क़ायदे हैं।

1. इन बातों का हरदम रखें ख़्याल

दो लोगों के बीच बातचीत के दौरान एक-दूसरे के प्रति मान का होना बहुत ज़रूरी है। तहज़ीब से यहां अर्थ है कि सामने वाले व्यक्ति के पास आपसे बात करने का समय है या नहीं, उसका मान रखना तहज़ीब का हिस्सा है। पश्चिमी सभ्यता में जब माता-पिता को बच्चों से या बच्चों को माता-पिता से बात करनी होती है, तो वे पहले पूछते हैं कि क्या हम बात कर सकते हैं? अगर दोनों में से किसी एक के पास समय का अभाव होता है, तो वो सभी के सुविधानुसार समय तय करते हैं। यही शिष्टाचार दोस्तों के बीच भी मौजूद रहता है।

अगर आप परिवार के किसी सदस्य से कोई ज़रूरी बात करना चाहते हैं, तो उससे पहले पूछ लें कि क्या बैठकर बात की जा सकती है, क्या वे आपकी बात सुनने का समय निकाल सकते हैं। चलते-फिरते कही गई बात पूरी नहीं हो पाती और सामने वाला व्यक्ति भी आपकी बात समुचित ढंग से सुन-समझ नहीं पाता।

बात करने के दौरान ध्यानपूर्वक सुनना और उस पर विचार करना तभी मुमकिन हो सकता है, जब समय निकालकर और शांति से बैठकर एक-दूसरे की बात सुनी जाए। हड़बड़ी में बात रखेंगे, तो सामने वाला व्यक्ति आपकी बात अधूरी सुनेगा और हो सकता कि उसे बात ही समझ न आए। तब तो संवाद के नाम पर औपचारिकता ही होगी।

2. मतलब ख़ुद न निकालें

जब आप एक अच्छे श्रोता होंगे, तभी अच्छे वक्ता बन सकेंगे। कई बार दोस्तों या बड़ों से बातचीत के दौरान उनकी पूरी बात सुने बिना अर्थ निकाल लेते हैं। अगर कोई कुछ बोल रहा है, तो उसकी बात बीच में काटकर, बिना सोचे समझे मतलब निकाल लेते हैं। फिर बातचीत बहस में बदल जाती है। ऐसे में घर में एक नियम बनाएं कि अगर बड़े कोई बात कह रहे हैं, तो बच्चों को उनकी पूरी बात सुननी होगी और उसके बाद ही अपनी बात रखनी होगी। यही नियम बड़ों पर भी लागू होगा। किसी को बीच में रोककर ख़ुद बोलने लगना बुरी आदत है।

3. सिर्फ़ बोलें नहीं, सुनें भी

कुछ लोगों की आदत होती है लगातार बोलते रहने की। वो सिर्फ़ ख़ुद बोलते जाते हैं और सामने वाले व्यक्ति को कुछ कहने और उनकी बातों का जवाब देने का मौक़ा भी नहीं देते। ऐसे में बातचीत एकतरफ़ा रह जाती है। घर या घर के बाहर किसी से बात करते हैं, तो धैर्य से रुक-रुककर अपनी बात रखें ताकि सामने वाला भी आपकी बात पर प्रतिक्रिया दे सके और आप उनकी बात पर। अक्सर लगातार बोलने वाले व्यक्ति से लोग बात करने से बचने की कोशिश करते हैं और उसकी बातें अनसुनी कर देते हैं।

ये आदतें भी सुधार लीजिए

1. बहुत धीरे और बहुत जल्दी-जल्दी बोलने की आदत भी सामने ठीक नहीं है। धीरे बोलने से आपकी बात देर से ख़त्म होगी और सामने वाला व्यक्ति ऊब जाएगा। वहीं जल्दी-जल्दी बोलने से आपकी बात किसी को समझ नहीं आएगी। इसलिए न ज़्यादा धीमे बोलें और न ज़्यादा तेज़। सामान्य गति से, सहज ढंग से बात रखना अधिक प्रभावी होता है।

2. घर पर हों या बाहर, एक समय पर एक ही काम करें। अगर किसी ज़रूरी काम में व्यस्त हैं, तो उस दौरान बात न करें। कोई आपसे बात करना चाहता है, तो अपना काम कुछ समय के लिए छोड़कर उसकी बात सुनें। ज़रूरी काम है, तो उससे कुछ देर रुककर बात करने का अनुरोध कर सकते हैं। अगर एक ही समय में दोनों काम करेंगे तो सामने वाले की बात समझ नहीं सकेंगे और न ही जवाब दे पाएंगे।

3. बात-बात पर बहाने बनाना, अपनी कही बात से मुकर जाना या बात पलट देना किसी तरह की बाज़ीगरी नहीं है। बात का पक्का होना भी बातचीत के शिष्टाचार का हिस्सा है। अगर बातों में बहाने और झूठ ज़्यादा होगा, तो घर और बाहर के लोग आपकी बात पर विश्वास नहीं करेंगे और आपकी बातों को ही नहीं, आपको भी नज़रअंदाज़ करेंगे।

