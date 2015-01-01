पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सौंदर्य:ठंड के मौसम में इन उपायों से डैंड्रफ की समस्या को रखें दूर

12 मिनट पहले
  • डैंड्रफ से जान छुड़ाएं...ठंड का मौसम शुरू हो गया है। डर तो है ही कि डैंड्रफ की समस्या खड़ी हो सकती है। तो बालों को डैंड्रफ मुक्त रखने के लिए अभी से तैयारी शुरू कर दें।

डैंड्रफ यानी रूसी बालों को नुकसान ही नहीं पहुंचाती बल्कि शर्मिंदा भी करती है। इसे दूर करने के लिए कैमिकल युक्त शैम्पू, कंडीशनर का अधिक इस्तेमाल करने के बजाय कुछ अन्य उपाय किए जाएं, तो बालों को होने वाले नुक़सान से बचाया जा सकता है। आइए जानते हैं, इन उपायों के बारे में।

माउथ वॉश

अपने बालों को नियमित शैम्पू से धोने के बाद एल्कोहल बेस्ड माउथवॉश से धोएं। माउथवॉश में एंटी-फंगल गुण होते हैं, जो रूसी बढ़ने से रोकते हैं।

नारियल तेल

नारियल तेल रूसी के लिए अचूक उपचार है। नहाने से पहले 4-5 चम्मच नारियल के तेल से मालिश करें और 1-2 घंटे बाद बालों को धो लें। रातभर लगाकर भी छोड़ सकते हैं। इससे डैंड्रफ में राहत मिलती है। ऐसा शैम्पू भी इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं, जिसमें नारियल तेल हो।

नमक

शैम्पू करने से पहले डैंड्रफ फ्लेक्स को साफ़ करने के लिए नमक बहुत कारगर है। नमक को स्कैल्प पर डालकर हल्के हाथों से रगड़ें। इससे मृत त्वचा निकलने लगेगी। कुछ देर रगड़ने के बाद शैम्पू कर लें। आप पाएंगे कि डैंड्रफ पहले से काफ़ी कम नज़र आएगा। जब भी शैम्पू करें इस प्रक्रिया को अपनाएं। कुछ ही समय में डैंड्रफ से काफ़ी हद तक छुटकारा मिल जाएगा।

नींबू का रस

दो चम्मच नींबू के रस को स्कैल्प पर हल्के हाथों से रगड़कर मालिश करें और कुछ देर बाद पानी से धो लें। फिर एक कप पानी में एक चम्मच नींबू का रस घोलें और इससे बालों को धोएं। इस प्रक्रिया को हर दिन दोहराएं जब तक कि रूसी ग़ायब नहीं हो जाती।

लहसुन

कुछ लहसुन की कलियों को कूटकर सिर की जड़ों में रगड़ें। लहसुन की गंध से बचने के लिए कुटे लहसुन को शहद के साथ मिलाएं और शैम्पू करने से पहले जड़ों की मालिश करें।

