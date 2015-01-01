पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुस्तैदी:शादियों में मेहमाननवाज़ी के साथ रखें सुरक्षा के भी ये खास इंतजाम

आस्था खरे30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इस बार शादियों में मेहमाननवाज़ी के साथ-साथ सुरक्षा के इंतज़ाम करना भी ज़रूरी है।
  • माना कि कोरोना का दौर है, लेकिन सुरक्षा रखते हुए शादी को यादगार बनाया जा सकता है। आइए, जानते हैं।

ठंड की शादियों में कंबल, दूल्हा और दुल्हन के पक्ष के लिए बैचेस आदि को एक कोने में रखा जाता है। वहीं गर्मी की शादियों में ठंडे पेय या छातों का स्टॉल लगाया जाता है। इस बार कुछ ज़रूरत की चीज़ें इनमें और जोड़ लीजिए।

सैनिटाइज़िंग स्टेशन

एक कोना सैनिटाइज़िंग के लिए रखें। टेबल की सुंदर सजावट कर इस पर सैनिटाइज़र की छोटी-छोटी शीशियां रख दें। जो भी मेहमान आएं वो एक शीशी उठाएं और हाथ सैनिटाइज़ करके उसे साथ रख लें। ये स्टेशन दरवाज़े के क़रीब ही रखें ताकि तापमान जांचने के बाद तुरंत सैनिटाइज़र ले सकें।

मास्क का एक कॉर्नर

सैनिटाइज़िंग स्टेशन के साथ एक टेबल मास्क के लिए भी रखें। किसी मेहमान ने मास्क नहीं पहना है, तो उसे मास्क पहनने के बाद ही अंदर आने की अनुमति दें। किसी का मास्क ख़राब हो जाए या कोई और समस्या आए, तब भी ये मास्क काम आएंगे।

सुरक्षा के लिए संदेश

बैठक, सैनिटाइज़र, मास्क, बैच, भोजन आदि हिस्सों पर संदेश के साथ बोर्ड लगा सकते हैं। मेहमानों के लिए इसमें संदेश लिखकर शादी में आने का शुक्रिया अदा कर सकते हैं और मास्क लगाने व दूरी बनाए रखने का संदेश भी दे सकते हैं।

दुल्हन की अकेली एंट्री

दुल्हन अपनी सहेलियों और बहनों के साथ प्रवेश करती है, परंतु फिलहाल सिर्फ़ दुल्हन की एंट्री रखें। सीढ़ीदार के बजाय समतल और ख़ाली रास्ता चुनें ताकि चलने में दिक़्क़त न हो। उसके परिधान पर कोई वस्तु फंसे नहीं, यह भी ध्यान रखें।

फोटो बूथ

मास्क के चलते तस्वीरों में एहसास नहीं आ पाएंगे। लिहाज़ा एक के बजाय दो-तीन फोटो बूथ बनवा सकते हैं, जहां मेहमान मास्क हटाकर सुरक्षित माहौल में तस्वीरें खिंचवा सकें। इन बूथ्स को शादी या परिवार के हिसाब से यूं कस्टमाइज़ कर दें कि तस्वीरें सबके लिए यादगार बन जाएं।

