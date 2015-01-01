पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुभ-विवाह:सात वचनों के साथ जीवनसाथी, जीवन भर साथ निभाना

शिखर चंद जैनएक घंटा पहले
  • सात फेरे और सात वचनों के साथ सात जन्मों के साथ का वादा है विवाह। बदलते समय में भी सप्तपदी की यह रस्म क़ायम है।
  • हालांकि, चंद वचन इसमें जोड़ना नए वक़्त में रिश्तों के जोड़े रखने के लिए ज़रूरी हो गया है।
  • नवजीवन के नवपथ पर साथ चलने और साथ बने रहने में इन नए वचनों की भूमिका अहम हो सकती है।

बदलते वक़्त के साथ रिश्तों की जरूरतें, गहराई, नैतिक मूल्य और नज़रिए में भी बदलाव आ रहा है। एक वक़्त था जब पुरुष को कमाने वाला और स्त्री को घर संभालने वाला माना जाता था। लेकिन अब स्त्री और पुरुष दोनों ही कमा रहे हैं और दोनों ही घर भी संभाल रहे हैं। इसलिए विवाह की बहुत सारी रस्मों और हमारे रिवाज़ों में भी समय के साथ बदलाव आ रहे हैं। मंडप के नीचे भी सात फेरों से पहले पंडित जी सात वचनों का जो आदान-प्रदान करवाते हैं उसमें मज़ाक में ही सही कभी-कभी कुछ नई बातें जोड़ देते हैं। लेकिन समय की मांग है कि अब गंभीरतापूर्वक विचार किया जाए और वर-वधू पारंपरिक सप्तपदी के साथ-साथ नए जमाने में ज़रूरी ये सात नए वचन भी लें।

पहला वादा...

स्पेस देने का

40 वर्षों तक 3,000 से ज़्यादा विवाहित जोड़ों पर रिसर्च करने वाले एवं ‘सेवेन प्रिंसिपल्स ऑफ़ मेकिंग मैरिज वर्क’ के लेखक अमेरिकी साइकोलॉजिस्ट डॉ. जॉन गोटमैन ने अपने शोध में पाया कि कपल्स के 69 फ़ीसदी झगड़े कभी नहीं सुलझते, उनमें से एक है स्पेस की प्रॉब्लम। माना कि शादी के बाद पति और पत्नी का एक-दूसरे के वक़्त पर पूरा अधिकार है और दोनों को एक-दूसरे की ज़रूरतों का पूरा ध्यान रखना चाहिए। लेकिन दोनों को ही यह नहीं भूलना चाहिए कि हमेशा साथ रहने के वादे के बावजूद दोनों का अलग-अलग अस्तित्व भी है। अपने शौक़ और अपनी मित्रमंडली भी है, जो मानसिक सुकून के लिए ज़रूरी हैं। इस बात को समझते हुए एक-दूसरे से वादा करना चाहिए कि वे परस्पर पर्सनल स्पेस की ज़रूरत को समझेंगे और सम्मानपूर्वक ‘मी टाइम’ ज़रूर देंगे।

दूसरा वादा...

सपने साकार करने का

रिलेशनशिप ब्लॉगर एना मार्टिन योंक का मानना है कि पति और पत्नी दोनों के कुछ सपने होते हैं। दोनों के कुछ अलग लक्ष्य हो सकते हैं और करियर में ऊंचाइयां हासिल करने की हसरतें भी। कई बार पढ़ाई पूरी होने से पहले ही शादी हो जाती है। कई बार पति या पत्नी को जॉब में प्रमोशन के चांस के कारण दूर भी रहना पड़ता है। इन सब बातों को न समझने या किसी एक की ज़िद अथवा अहंकार से एक-दूसरे का अहित हो सकता है, मन टूट सकता है या सपना अधूरा रह सकता है। इसलिए मंडप के नीचे यह वादा करना ज़रूरी है कि एक-दूसरे के करियर, लक्ष्य व सपनों में अड़चन नहीं बनेंगे बल्कि पूरा सहयोग देंगे।

तीसरा वादा...

बात सुनने का

किसी भी रिश्ते में परस्पर संवाद बेहद ज़रूरी होता है। संवाद में अपनी बात बोलने से ज़्यादा महत्व पार्टनर की बात को सुनने और समझने का है। दोतरफ़ा संवाद के कई फ़ायदे हैं। पहला यह कि दोनों में एक-दूसरे के व्यक्तित्व के प्रति समझ बढ़ती है। दूसरा यह कि आपस में कोई भ्रम रहने की संभावना नहीं रहती और तीसरा व सबसे महत्वपूर्ण यह कि जब आप पार्टनर की बातों को तवज्जो देते हैं और उसकी बातें ग़ौर से सुनते हैं तो उसे अपना सम्मान महसूस होता है। नतीजतन आपस में प्यार भी बढ़ता है। इसलिए वादा करें कि दोनों एक-दूसरे की बातें सुनेंगे।

चौथा वादा...

अपने विचार न थोपने का

क्लीनिकल साइकोलॉजिस्ट लेस्ली रॉल्फ का मानना है कि सामाजिक, राजनीतिक और आर्थिक मुद्दों पर ही नहीं पारिवारिक और व्यक्तिगत मसलों पर भी पति-पत्नी के विचार अलग-अलग हो सकते हैं। दो परिवारों की सोच, रहने के तौर-तरीक़े, रीति-रिवाज़ आदि अलग हो सकते हैं। ऐसे में दो भिन्न पृष्ठभूमि के पार्टनर जब विवाह के बाद एक छत के नीचे रहने लगते हैं तो उनमें मतभिन्नता हो सकती है। इस मतभिन्नता का दोनों को सम्मान करना चाहिए। सहज भाव से जहां तक समायोजन संभव है, कर लें। असहज महसूस करें तो कभी भी दूसरे पक्ष को अपनी बात, विचार या रीति-रिवाज़ मानने के लिए बाध्य न करें। यह वादा आपको विवाह के समय अवश्य करना चाहिए।

पांचवां वादा...

विश्वास न तोड़ने का

कोलकाता के फोर्टिस अस्पताल में वरिष्ठ मनोचिकित्सक डॉ. संजय गर्ग कहते हैं, ‘विवाह एक पवित्र रिश्ता है और इसकी डोर पूरी तरह परस्पर विश्वास से बंधी है। इस रिश्ते के ईमानदार, सही और लंबे समय तक निबाह के लिए पति और पत्नी दोनों को इस बात का वादा करना चाहिए कि वे एक-दूसरे के साथ किसी प्रकार की बेवफ़ाई, विवाहेतर संबंध या विश्वासघात नहीं करेंगे। विश्वास बहुत नाज़ुक होता है जो एक बार टूट जाए तो दुबारा स्थापित होना बेहद मुश्किल है। अत: दोनों पक्ष इसका ध्यान रखें।’

छठा वादा...

मिलकर जूझने का

समाजशास्त्री प्रीति सुराणा कहती हैं कि ज़िंदगी समस्याओं का पुलिंदा है। विवाह के बाद भी आपके सामने तरह-तरह की आर्थिक, सामाजिक व शारीरिक समस्याएं आ सकती हैं। समस्या, रोग, दुर्घटना आदि का सामना किसी को भी करना पड़ सकता है। पति या पत्नी दोनों में से कोई भी किसी प्रकार की मुश्किल में हो तो दूसरे को उस वक़्त उसकी कमियां गिनाने या दूसरों के सामने बुराई करने के बजाय उसका हर तरह से साथ देकर, उसका मनोबल बढ़ाकर मुसीबत से उबारने में मदद करनी चाहिए। यह वादा आपको मंडप के नीचे अवश्य करना चाहिए।

सातवां वादा...

रिश्तेदारों के सम्मान का

रिलेशनशिप काउंसलर रेखा श्रीवास्तव कहती हैं कि पति और पत्नी विवाह के बाद शुरुआती दिनों में एक अलग दुनिया में होते हैं : प्यार-मोहब्बत और रोमांस की दुनिया में। ऐसे में उन्हें एक-दूसरे का साथ अच्छा लगता है। लेकिन इन सबके बीच दोनों को यह नहीं भूलना चाहिए कि दोनों के परिवार भी एक-दूसरे से जुड़े हुए हैं और पति-पत्नी दोनों का फ़र्ज़ है कि एक-दूसरे के परिवार को भी सम्मान और अपनापन दें। कई बार पत्नी अपने ससुर, देवर, ननद आदि के साथ परायों जैसा व्यवहार करने लगती है और पति अपने सास-ससुर या साले-साली की उपेक्षा करता है। ऐसे में पति-पत्नी के रिश्ते में कड़वाहट आ सकती है, जो उनके जीवन के साथ ही दोनों परिवारों को प्रभावित करती है। इसलिए दोनों वादा करें कि एक-दूसरे के परिवार को सम्मान और अपनापन देंगे।

