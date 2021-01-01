पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्व निखार:आदतें बदलेंगी तो जीवन संवर जाएगा

पुनीत दवे2 घंटे पहले
  • अगर ख़ुश रहना है और जीवन को सकारात्मक बनाना है, तो कुछ ख़राब आदतों से दूरी बनाना शुरू कर दीजिए।
  • आदतें हमारे जीवन पर सकारात्मक और नकारात्मक दोनों तरह से असर डालती हैं।

आदतें वही नहीं होतीं, जो अनुशासन में रहने या न रहने की वजह बनती हैं। कुछ व्यवहारगत गुण और दोष भी होते हैं, जो आदत बन जाते हैं, जिन्हें स्वयं हम नहीं जान पाते लेकिन हमारे आसपास रहने वाले लोग महसूस करते हैं। इसका न केवल दोस्तों और क़रीबियों के साथ रिश्तों पर प्रभाव पड़ता है, वरन ये हमारे जीवन पर भी नकारात्मक असर डालती हैं। देखिए, कहीं इनमें से किसी का असर आपको अकेला तो नहीं कर रहा-

अपनी बात मनवाना
कुछ लोगों को अपनी ही बात सही लगती है। फिर वो चाहे कितने भी ग़लत हों, अपनी बात मनवा ही लेते हैं। इसी तरह दूसरों की मर्ज़ी को महत्व न देते हुए सिर्फ़ ख़ुद के फ़ैसले और मन की सुनते हैं। आप जैसा कहें सब वैसा ही करें, इसे हावी होना कहते हैं। किसी पर हावी रहना या हमेशा ख़ुद को सही मानने की आदत आपको अपनों से दूर कर सकती है। जब यही व्यवहार घर में करेंगे, तो ये लड़ाई-झगड़े का कारण भी बन सकता है। वहीं कोई भी आपके साथ कहीं जाना या रहना पसंद नहीं करेगा। सबकी पसंद, नापसंद और इच्छाओं को जानें। अगर वो सही हैं, तो उनसे सहमत होने की कोशिश करें। सिर्फ़ अपनी बात पर नहीं अड़ें।

कुछ ज़्यादा सोच रहे हैं
ज़रूरत से ज़्यादा सोचना भी सही नहीं है। कई बार हम छोटी-छोटी बातों पर ज़्यादा सोचते हैं। कोई काम करते वक़्त यही सोचते हैं कि ‘कहीं ऐसा न हो जाए, कहीं वैसा न हो जाए।’ परिणाम के बारे में सोचना सही है, लेकिन अधिक सोचना भी नुक़सानदेह है। अगर आपका कोई फ़ैसला ग़लत हो गया है जिसे बदलना मुश्किल है या किसी से झगड़ा हो गया है तो इस पर अधिक विचार करने से बचें। जो स्थितियां सोचने से बदली नहीं जा सकतीं, उन पर तनाव लेना व्यर्थ है। होता यूं है कि छोटी-छोटी बातों पर परेशान होने से या तो आप व्यर्थ की चुप्पी ओढ़ लेंगे या दुखी रहने लगेंगे, जो आपके आसपास के लोगों को भी परेशान करेगा। इसलिए बातों से उबरना सीखें, नए कामों में रम जाएं।

हर काम को टालते हैं
अगर किसी ने आपसे कोई मदद मांगी है या कोई काम करने के लिए निवेदन किया है, तो समय रहते कर दें। उन्हें इंतज़ार नहीं कराएं। अगर किसी का काम लंबित रखेंगे तो लोगों का आप पर से विश्वास उठ जाएगा। अगर कोई काम नहीं कर सकते, तो साफ़ शब्दों में मना कर दें ताकि सामने वाला व्यक्ति आप पर निर्भर नहीं रहे और इंतज़ार न करे। इससे कुछ पल के लिए उसे बुरा लगेगा लेकिन अगर आप मना नहीं करेंगे और काम भी नहीं करेंगे, तो इससे आपकी छवि को हानि पहुंचेगी।

छोटे-छोटे झूठ बोलना
भले छोटे हों, पर झूठ तो झूठ होते हैं। कुछ छोटे-छोटे झूठ बोलकर आप किसी काम या परिस्थिति से बच ज़रूर जाते हैं, लेकिन ये आपके लिए ही हानिकारक सिद्ध होंगे। घर या दफ्तर से दूर होकर फोन पर कितनी दफ़ा आप झूठ बोल जाते होंगे। फिर एक झूठ को छुपाने के लिए न जाने कितने झूठ बोलने पड़ते होंगे। और ये झूठ आप दूसरों से नहीं बल्कि ख़ुद से बोल रहे होते हैं। धीरे-धीरे ये आदत बन जाती है। इससे लोग आप पर विश्वास करना छोड़ देंगे। ऐसे में अपनी ग़लती और परिस्थिति को छुपाने और उससे बचने के लिए झूठ बोलने के बजाय जैसा है वैसा ही बताएं।

सोशल मीडिया पर समय की बर्बादी
सोशल मीडिया पर जितना ज़्यादा समय गुज़ारेंगे, उतना ही असल दुनिया से दूर होते जाएंगे। ये आप भी जानते हैं, इसके बावजूद आप इस पर समय बिताते हैं। इस पर कितना समय बर्बाद कर रहे हैं इसका अंदाज़ा नहीं लगता। जो आपसे बड़े हैं या जिन्हें इसकी लत नहीं है, उन्हें आपसे बात करनी हो और आप हर समय मोबाइल पर व्यस्त हों, तो ज़ाहिर है उन्हें आपसे निराशा होगी ही।

अपनी ग़लती दूसरों पर थोपना
अपनी भूल स्वीकारना सीखें। आपने ग़लती की है, तो इसके लिए दूसरों को ज़िम्मेदार ठहराना बहुत ही आसान है। पर इसका असर आपके ही जीवन और भविष्य पर पड़ेगा। छवि तो ख़राब होगी, साथ ही लोग आपको नापसंद भी करने लगेंगे। ऐसे में अगर आपकी ग़लती है तो उसे स्वीकार करें, माफ़ी मांगें और आगे के लिए सबक़ लेकर बात को ख़त्म करें।

