पर्व है सुनहरा अवसर:त्योहार पर बच्चों को रीति-रिवाज़ और परंपराओं से कराएं परिचित, बनाएं उत्साह का माहौल

सुनिधि नारायणनएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • त्योहार के लिए कई तरह की तैयारियां करनी होती हैं। ऐसे में, कामकाज के बीच बच्चों को संभालना बड़ा सिरदर्द बन जाता है।
  • लेकिन आप इसे सुनहरे अवसर में भी तब्दील कर सकती हैं। जानिए कि कैसे…

त्योहार मनाने की परंपरा जितनी पुरानी है, शायद उतनी ही पुरानी है त्योहारों की तैयारी के दौरान बच्चों को संभालने की चुनौती। पर्व की तैयारियों में साफ़-सफ़ाई, साज-सज्जा, पूजा-पाठ के सामान जुटाना, भोग और मिष्टान्न बनाना जैसे कई तरह के काम हो सकते हैं। दूसरी तरफ़, बच्चों का अपना कौतूहल, उत्सुकता, हाथ बंटाने की ललक और दादी, मां और दीदी को व्यस्त देखकर उनके साथ बोलने और खेलने की स्वाभाविक चाह होती है। इस चक्कर में बड़ों की खीझ बढ़ती है, जो बच्चों पर झिड़की के रूप में निकलती है। इस तरह त्योहारों के दिन भी माहौल में तनाव पसर सकता है। बच्चे तो नहीं बदलेंगे, इसके लिए आपको ही अपनी सोच को थोड़ा-सा बदलना होगा। यह दोनों के हित में होगा। जानिए, कैसे-

सहज सीखेंगे परंपराएं

त्योहार सिर्फ़ तैयारियां नहीं हैं, ये बच्चों को रीति-रिवाज़ और परंपराओं से परिचित कराने के अवसर भी हैं। बार-बार झिड़के जाने पर बच्चों को लगेगा कि त्योहार ख़ुशी के अवसर न होकर तनाव और अतिरिक्त काम के मौक़े हैं। इससे उनके बाल मन पर परंपराओं की छवि बोझ रूप में अंकित होगी। अत: ज़रूरी है कि उनकी जिज्ञासाओं को हस्तक्षेप या व्यवधान न मानते हुए उन्हें उनकी उम्र के मुताबिक़ हर प्रक्रिया में साथ रखें और जानकारियां देते चलें।

ऐसे बढ़ेगा आत्मविश्वास

त्योहार की तैयारी में हर सदस्य की सहभागिता होनी चाहिए, यही उसे मनाए जाने का मूल उद्देश्य भी है। लेकिन हमें लगता है कि बच्चे काम बिगाड़ देंगे और फिर हमें दुगना काम करना पड़ेगा, इसलिए हम उन्हें दूर ही रखते हैं। इसके बजाय, बच्चों को उनकी उम्र के अनुसार काम सौंपें। जहां निगरानी की ज़रूरत हो वहां उन पर नज़र रखें, जहां मार्गदर्शन देना हो वहां बताएं-सिखाएं और फिर स्वतंत्रतापूर्वक काम करने दें। हो सकता है कि उनके काम में परफैक्शन न हो या वे काम बिगाड़ ही दें, परंतु उनमें आत्मविश्वास और सार्थकता का एहसास ज़रूर बढ़ेगा, जो निश्चित ही कहीं बड़ी चीज़ है।

पनपेगी सुधार की प्रवृत्ति

बच्चे के आधे-अधूरे या गड़बड़ काम को भी पूरी तरह ख़ारिज न करें, बल्कि उसे प्रोत्साहित करते हुए कहें कि तुमने मेरी आधी या तीन-चौथाई मेहनत बचा दी। इससे उसे निराशा नहीं होगी और वह यह भी समझ जाएगा कि अभी उसे और सीखना व सुधार करना है। यह अनुभव उसे बाद के जीवन में अपनी ग़लतियों और कमियों को खुले दिल से स्वीकार करने में मदद करेगा।

मिलेंगे कई ज़रूरी गुण

बच्चों को कुछ काम स्वतंत्र रूप से करने दें। उन्हें काम सौंप दें और कोई निर्देश या मार्गदर्शन न दें। घर के किसी कोने की सफ़ाई, वहां सजावट, चीज़ों की लिस्ट बनाना या बाज़ार से लाई गई वस्तुओं को गिनकर व्यवस्थित करना जैसे काम उन्हें दिए जा सकते हैं। ये वे काम हैं, जिनमें थोड़ी-बहुत गड़बड़ हो भी जाए, तो कोई फ़र्क़ नहीं पड़ता। ऐसी ज़िम्मेदारियों से बच्चे ख़ुद सोचकर योजना बनाना, उन्हें अमल में लाना, चीज़ें जुटाना और काम करते-करते अपनी कमियों को सुधारना सीखते हैं।

बनेंगे बेहतर इंसान

ध्यान रखें कि काम सिर्फ़ बेटियों के हिस्से न आएं। बेटों को भी बराबर शामिल करें। इससे उन्हें संदेश मिलेगा कि घर में सभी की सहभागिता होनी चाहिए। साथ ही वे जानेंगे कि छोटे-छोटे कामों के लिए भी कितनी समझ-बूझ, फोकस, धैर्य, मेहनत और समय की ज़रूरत होती है। इससे वे सबके श्रम को महत्व देना सीखेंगे।

हमेशा याद रखें

पर्व-उत्सव परेशानी और सिरदर्द के दिन नहीं हैं, बल्कि परवरिश के लिहाज़ से सुनहरे अवसर हैं। थोड़ा-सा विचार करके और योजना बनाकर बच्चों को भी कामों में सहभागी बनाएं और फिर देखें कि वे उन कामों के साथ-साथ कितने सारे गुण सीखते हैं और उनका व्यक्तित्व किस क़दर निखरता है। एक दादी, मां और दीदी के रूप में आपके लिए इससे बड़ी ख़ुशी और संतुष्टि क्या होगी!

