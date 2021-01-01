पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिष्टाचार:बच्चों को संवेदनशील बनाएं, प्राणियों की परवाह सिखाएं

डॉ. योगेश आर्य3 घंटे पहले
  • बच्चों को अच्छे संस्कार और शिष्टाचार में प्रकृति की देखभाल भी शामिल करें।
  • उनको पेड़, जीव-जंतुओं के प्रति संवेदनशील बनाने की ज़िम्मेदारी बड़ों की है।

हर अभिभावक चाहता है कि उनका बच्चा उनसे भी बेहतर इंसान बनें। इसीलिए बदलती दुनिया में संवेदनाओं को बचाए रखने की राहें खोजता है। इसी में से एक है प्रकृति और प्राणियों की परवाह... फिर भी दिक्कतें हैं कि कम होने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। प्रदूषण बढ़ रहा है, ग्लोबल वार्मिंग हो रही है... और भी ना जाने क्या-क्या संकट पहले से ही थे कि अब बर्ड फ्लू फिर से कहर ढा रहा है। पक्षियों के खाने के स्रोत खत्म होते जा रहे हैं, गर्मियों में वे प्यासे मर जाते हैं, तो सर्दियों में शीत लहर और ओलावृष्टि होने से संकट बढ़ जाता है। ऐसे में आपकी गलियों में ठिठुरते पशु और लगातार कम होती जा रही आपकी बालकनी में चहकने वाली चिड़ियों के लिए कुछ करके बच्चों को संवेदनशीलता का अहसास दिला सकते हैं। जितनी और जितने जतन से पशु-पक्षियों की मदद करेंगे, उतना बच्चों के सीखने के लिए बेहतर होगा। बच्चों को पौधों का महत्व समझाएं। आपके बच्चे इसे अपनाएंगे, तो आने वाली पीढ़ी थोड़ी और संवेदनशील होगी। शुरुआत ऐसे कर सकते हैं...

दाना-पानी रखना सिखाएं

बच्चों से चिड़ियों को दाना-पानी रखने का वादा लें और ज़िम्मेदारी से निभाने के लिए प्रेरित करें। अभी घर से थोड़ी दूरी पर किसी सुरक्षित स्थान पर उनके लिए भोजन और पानी रख सकते हैं।

घोसला ना तोड़ें

बच्चों को समझाएं कि यदि घर या किसी स्थान पर कोई चिड़िया घोंसला बनाए और उसमें अंडे दे दे तो उसको तब तक ना हटाए जब तक कि उसमें से बच्चे निकलकर उड़ने ना लगें। बच्चों को कृत्रिम घोंसले ख़रीदकर दें। फिल्म या एनीमेशन के ज़रिए पशु-पक्षियों की दुनिया की सच्चाइयां दिखाएं।

प्रकृति के क़रीब लाएं

कहीं भी बाहर घूमने जाने की योजना हो तो फलों और फूलों के बीज ज़रूर साथ रखें। बच्चों से कहें कि उनको पहाड़ी रास्तों या उचित स्थान पर बिखेर दें ताकि बारिश में उनसे नए पेड़ पौधे उगे और जंगली जीव-जंतुओं के काम आ सके। साथ ही महीने में एक बार या हर हफ्ते खुले स्थानों पर पौधे लगाएं। कभी समय निकालकर बच्चों के साथ निकट की गौशाला, पशुशाला का भ्रमण करें औऱ वहां कुछ सहयोग दें।

सेहत का ध्यान रखें

अपने मोहल्ले के लोगों को साथ लेकर नगर पालिकाओं और वेटरनरी क्लीनिक्स की मदद से रेबीज टीकाकरण अभियान चलाकर सड़क के श्वानों का टीकाकरण करवा सकते हैं ताकि रहवासी भी सुरक्षित हो जाएं।

पशु के साथ खेलने से ना रोकें

​​​​​​​यदि घर के आसपास श्वान और उसके बच्चे हैं और आपके बच्चे उनके साथ खेलना पसंद करते हैं, तो उन्हें रोके नहीं। साथ ही बड़े भी श्वान को भगाएं या मारे नहीं। आप मारेंगे, तो बच्चे भी मारना सीख जाएंगे और उनके प्रति भावनाएं भी ख़त्म हो जाएंगी। अगर बच्चे श्वान के साथ खेलना चाहते हैं, तो उन्हें उनकी कद्र और देखभाल करना सिखाएं। उन्हें रोज़ रोटी और पानी का इंतज़ाम करना बच्चों को सिखाएं। उन्हें रोटियां देकर बच्चों को कहे कि ये सावधानी से गली के श्वानों को एक निश्चित जगह पर ले जाकर रख दें। अगर हो सके तो सर्दी में श्वानों के बैठने और सोने के लिए कपड़ा बिछा दें। हो सके तो सर्दियों में ठिठुरते कुत्तों को स्वेटर पहनाएं।

