रेसिपी:देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों के व्यंजन बनाएं, स्वाद का जश्न मनाएं

एकता रंगम मोदी2 घंटे पहले
  • हमारे देश में केवल पानी और बानी यानी बोली ही नहीं, खान-पान भी कोस-कोस पर बदला हुआ दिखता है। सबको समेटने जाएं, तो पुस्तकों के असंख्य खंड बन जाएं।
  • बिहार का लिट्टी चोखा, राजस्थान की दाल बाटी, मालवा का बाफला और महाराष्ट्र का वड़ा पाव जैसे कई व्यंजन दूर-दूर तक प्रसिद्ध हैं।
  • इन्हीं राज्यों में से कुछ आसानी से बन सकने वाले व्यंजन लेकर आए हैं। इन्हें घर पर बनाइए और लाजवाब स्वादों का जश्न मनाइए...

बंगाल का बैगुन भाजा​​​​​​​

क्या चाहिए

काला और लंबे बैंगन- 2, लाल मिर्च पाउडर- 2 छोटे चम्मच, हल्दी पाउडर- 1 छोटा चम्मच, नमक- स्वादानुसार, सरसों का तेल- पकाने के लिए।

ऐसे बनाएं

कम बीज और हल्के बैंगन को आधा-आधा इंच मोटे स्लाइसेस में गोल काट लें। नमक और हल्दी को मिलाकर, इन पर अच्छी तरह लपेटकर 10 से 15 मिनट के लिए भिगोकर रख दें। बैंगन के टुकड़े कुछ गीले से दिखेंगे। इन्हें हथेलियों के बीच में दबाकर पानी निकाल दें। पैन में तेल गर्म करें और उसमें इन स्लाइसेस को अच्छी तरह तल लें। इन्हें रोटी, पराठे और चटनी के साथ परोसें। बैंगन को भाजे के अलावा पकौड़े की तरह भी बनाया जाता है, लेकिन उसके लिए बैंगन के लम्बे टुकड़े करके, उन्हें पसंदीदा मसाले मिले बेसन के घोल में लपेटकर डीप फ्राय किया जाता है। ये भी चावल, रोटी या पराठे के साथ अच्छे लगते हैं।

बिहार का चोरखा​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

क्या चाहिए

बैंगन - 1 भरते वाला, आलू- 4-5, टमाटर - 2, हरी मिर्च- 2 बारीक कटी हुई, प्याज़- 2 बहुत बारीक कटे हुए, नमक- स्वादानुसार, हरा धनिया थोड़ा सा बारीक कटा हुआ, अदरक - छोटा टुकड़ा, कीसा हुआ, लहसुन- 1 छोटा चम्मच बारीक कटा हुआ, सरसों का तेल- 2-3 चम्मच, नीबू -1।

ऐसे बनाए

बैंगन, आलू और टमाटर को आंच पर भूनकर, अच्छी तरह मैश कर लें। इसमें प्याज़ और हरी मिर्च डालकर मिलाएं। नमक, नींबू का रस और 2 छोटे चम्मच तेल मिलाएं। एक छौंक के बर्तन में थोड़ा तेल गर्म करें और उसमें अदरक-लहसुन डालकर सुनहरा कर लें। इसका चोखे में छौंक लगाएं। इसमें हरा धनिया मिलाकर गर्मा-गर्म परोसें। ये चोखा सिर्फ़ लिट्टी के साथ ही नहीं, रोटी के साथ भी अच्छा लगता है।

गुजरात का कंसार

क्या चाहिए

गेहूं का आटा (मोटा पिसा) - 1 कप, पानी- 3 कप, गुड़- 1/2 कप, शक्कर पाउडर - 1/2 कप, घी- 1/2 कप, सूखे मेवे-1/4 कप, गुलाब की पंखुड़ियां- थोड़ी- सी।

ऐसे बनाएं

बड़े बर्तन में पानी गर्म करें और उसमें गुड़ डालकर बुलबुले उठने तक उबालें और छान लें। एक प्लेट में आटा लें और उसमें चार छोटे चम्मच घी मिलाएं। गुड़ में थोड़ा-थोड़ा आटा डालते हुए मिलाएं। इसे अच्छी तरह से मिलाएं जिससे ये हलवे जैसा बन जाएगा। इसे कुकर में 20 मिनट तक चार सीटी आने तक धीमी आंच पर पकाएं। आंच बंद कर दें और इसे एक प्लेट में निकालकर थोड़ा ठंडा कर लें। मिक्सर जार में इस कंसार को डालकर थोड़ा पीस (क्रश कर) लें। पैन में घी गर्म करें और उसमें पिसा हुआ कंसार और शक्कर पाउडर डालकर मिलाएं। प्लेट में डालकर ऊपर से सूखे मेवे और गुलाब की पंखुड़ियों से सजाकर परोसें।

फाडा लाप्सी

क्या चाहिए

दलिया- 1 कप, घी- 1/2 कप, शक्कर- 1 कप, पानी- 2 ½ कप, इलायची- 1 छोटा चम्मच, इलायची दाने का पाउडर- 1/2 छोटा चम्मच, सौंफ- 3 छोटे चम्मच, सूखे मेवे- 2 छोटे चम्मच।

ऐसे बनाएं

पैन में घी गर्म करें। उसमें दलिया डालकर सुनहरा होने तक सेंकें। अब सौंफ मिलाएं। पानी उबालकर दलिया में डालें और दो मिनट तक चलाते हुए मिलाएं। इसमें शक्कर मिलाएं। एक बर्तन में दलिए का मिश्रण, कटे हुए सूखे मेवे और इलायची का पाउडर मिलाएं। फिर कुकर में बर्तन में रखकर 20 मिनट तक पकाएं। दलिए का पानी सूख जाएगा। ठंडा करके कटे मेवे डालकर परोसें।

आलू की पूड़ियां​​​​​​​

क्या चाहिए

आलू - 5 उबले हुए, आटा 2 कप, सूजी - 2 बड़े चम्मच, नमक, हरी मिर्च - 3 बारीक कटी हुई, अदरक - 1 बड़ा चम्मच किसी हुई, हरा धनिया - 2 बड़े चम्मच बारीक कटा, हींग - 1/2 छोटा चम्मच, सौंफ, जीरा, लाल मिर्च, हल्दी, अजवायन - सभी 1/2 छोटा चम्मच, चिली फ्लेक्स, घी - 4 चम्मच।

ऐसे बनाएं

आलू पीसकर आटा, सूजी, हरी मिर्च, हींग, धनिया, अदरक व सभी मसाले डालें। बाद में घी डालकर अच्छी तरह मिलाएं। पानी ना डालें। आटे को चिकना गूंधकर कपड़े से ढंककर 15 मिनट के लिए रख दें। आटे पर तेल का हाथ लगाकर फिर थोड़ा गूंधे। पूड़ियां बेलकर तल लें।

