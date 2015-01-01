पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेसिपी:इस तरह बनाएं घर में गरमा-गरम स्वादिष्ट सूप, स्वाद के साथ सेहत के लिए भी है कारगर

अंकिनी सिंह
  • सर्दी में गरमा-गरम सूप मिल जाए, तो क्या कहने। ये स्वादिष्ट तो होते ही हैं, फ़ायदेमंद भी होते हैं।
  • इस समय गाजर, मटर, चुकंदर भरपूर मिल रहे हैं। इनसे सेहतमंद सूप बनाइए और स्वाद के साथ सेहत भी पाएं।

गाजर-संतरे का सूप..

क्या चाहिए

बड़ी गाजर- 2 कटी हुईं

टमाटर- 1 मध्यम आकार का कटा हुआ

प्याज़- 1 मध्यम आकार का कटा हुआ

लहसुन- 6-7 कलियां कटी हईं

तेजपत्ता- 1

दालचीनी - 2 स्टिक

काली मिर्च- 1/2 बड़ा चम्मच कुटी हुई

तेल- 1 छोटा चम्मच

संतरे का रस (गूदा सहित)- 1/2 कप

संतरे की खुरचन (ज़ेस्ट) - 1/4 छोटा चम्मच

नमक- स्वादानुसार, पानी।

ऐसे बनाएं

- गहरे बर्तन में तेल गर्म करें। इसमें तेजपत्ता और दालचीनी डालकर तड़काएं। फिर प्याज़ और लहसुन डालकर चलाते हुए पकाएं। जब प्याज़ थोड़ा पारदर्शी हो जाए, तो इसमें टमाटर डालकर 2 मिनट तक चलाते हुए पकाएं। फिर गाजर मिलाकर पकाएं।

- इसमें नमक, कुटी हुई काली मिर्च (थोड़ी ऊपर से डालने के लिए रखें) और थोड़ा-सा पानी मिलाकर ढंककर गाजर नर्म होने तक पकाएं। फिर आंच बंद कर दें। तेजपत्ता और दालचीनी हटाकर मिश्रण को ठंडा कर लें और फिर थोड़ा-सा पानी मिलाकर बारीक पीस लें।

- अब मिश्रण को पैन में गर्म करें और फिर इसमें संतरे का रस और खुरचन डालकर मिलाएं। जब इसमें उबाल आ जाए, तो आंच से उतार दें।

(गाजर-संतरे का सूप के ऊपर हरा धनिया और काली मिर्च डालकर परोसें।)

हरी मटर का सूप..

क्या चाहिए

हरी मटर- 1 कप

प्याज़- 1 मध्यम आकार कटा हुआ

लहसुन- 5-6 कलियां कटी हुई

हरा धनिया- 1 मुट्‌ठी कटा हुआ

काली मिर्च- 1 छोटा चम्मच कुटी हुई

तेल- 1 छोटा चम्मच

आलू- 1 मध्यम आकार का उबला और कटा हुआ

नमक- स्वादानुसार, पानी।

ऐसे बनाएं

- पैन में तेल गर्म करें। कटा हुआ प्याज़ और लहसुन डालकर भूनें। जब प्याज़ पारदर्शी हो जाए, तो हरी मटर डालकर चलाते हुए 2 मिनट तक भूनें। थोड़ी-सी मटर सजाने के लिए निकालकर रखें।

- अब नमक मिलाकर 8-10 मिनट तक ढंककर पकाएं ताकि मटर मुलायम हो जाए। उबले हुए आलू, हरा धनिया और काली मिर्च मिलाएं। 2-3 मिनट तक चलाते हुए पकाएं। पानी डालकर अच्छी तरह से मिलाएं और आंच बंद कर दें।

- मिश्रण को ठंडा करके मिक्सर में थोड़ा पानी मिलाते हुए गाढ़ा पीस लें। मिश्रण पैन में गर्म करें। आवश्यकतानुसार नमक और गाढ़ापन रख सकते हैं।

(भुनी हुई मटर, काली मिर्च, हरे धनिया से सूप को सजाकर गरमा-गरम परोसें।)

मसूर दाल का सूप..

क्या चाहिए

मसूर दाल (लाल दाल) - 1/2 कप

गाजर- 1 बड़ी और बारीक कटी हुई

तेजपत्ता - 1

प्याज़- 1 मध्यम आकार का कटा हुआ

1 टमाटर का पेस्ट

लहसुन- 7-8 कलियां कटी हुईं

तेल- 2 छोटे चम्मच

1 नींबू का रस

काली मिर्च- 1/2 बड़ा चम्मच कुटी हुई

भुना जीरा पाउडर- 1/2 बड़ा चम्मच

पानी- आवश्यकतानुसार

नमक- स्वादानुसार।

ऐसे बनाएं

- दाल को एक घंटे पहले पानी में भिगोकर रखें। पानी सहित इसे दो सीटी आने तक कुकर में पकाएं और एक तरफ़ रख दें। गाजर के चंद टुकड़े भूनकर रख लें। शेष गाजर को उबालकर या भाप में पकाकर बारीक पीस लें।

- गहरे पैन में तेल गर्म करें। इसमें तेजपत्ता, प्याज़ और लहसुन डालकर पकाएं। जब प्याज़ पारदर्शी हो जाए, तो टमाटर का पेस्ट डालकर 2 मिनट तक पकाएं। फिर गाजर का पेस्ट मिलाकर 2-3 मिनट तक पकाएं।

- अब पकी हुई मसूरदाल, कुटी हुई काली मिर्च, जीरा पाउडर, नमक और थाड़ा-सा पानी मिलाएं और 2 मिनट तक ढंककर पकाएं। जब ये अच्छी तरह से पक जाए, तो तेजपत्ता हटा दें और नींबू का रस मिलाएं।

(मसूरदाल का सूप में भुनी हुई गाजर और हरा धनिया डालकर परोसें।)

चुकंदर टमाटर का सूप..

क्या चाहिए

चुकंदर- 1 मध्यम आकार की कटी हुई

टमाटर- 1 मध्यम आकार का कटा हुआ

प्याज़- 1 मध्यम आकार का कटा हुआ

लहसुन- 6-7 कलियां कटी हुईं

अदरक- 1 इंच कटी हुई

तेजपत्ता- 1

लौंग- 4-5

तेल- 2 छोटे चम्मच

काली मिर्च- 1/2 बड़ा चम्मच कुटी हुई

नारियल का दूध- 1 कप

नमक- स्वादानुसार

पानी- आवश्यकतानुसार।

नारियल का दूध बनाने के लिए

ताज़ा नारियल- 1/2 कप कद्दूकस किया हुआ और पानी- 1 कप।

ऐसे बनाएं

- नारियल दूध बनाने के लिए नारियल को मिक्सर जार में डालें। थोड़ा-थोड़ा पानी डालते हुए बारीक और चिकना पीसें। फिर मलमल या पतले कपड़े में नारियल का पेस्ट डालें और इसे निचोड़कर दूध निकालें। निचुड़ा हुआ नारियल एक तरफ़ रख दें।

- गहरे पैन में तेल गर्म करें। इसमें तेजपत्ता और लौंग तड़काएं। प्याज़, लहसुन और अदरक डालकर चलाते हुए पकाएं।

- फिर टमाटर और चुकंदर डालकर 2 मिनट तक चलाते हुए पकाएं। नमक और थोड़ा-सा पानी मिलाकर 10-15 मिनट तक ढंककर पकाएं।- जब चुकंदर और टमाटर पक जाएं, तो इसमें कुटी हुई काली मिर्च मिलाएं। अगर पानी सूख गया है, तो थोड़ा-सा पानी मिलाकर चलाते हुए पकाएं और आंच बंद करें।- तेजपत्ता और लौंग हटाकर ठंडा कर लें। थोड़ा नारियल दूध बचाते हुए शेष को चुकंदर-टमाटर के मिश्रण के साथ मिक्सर में बारीक पीस लें। पैन में सूप को गर्म करें। नमक और गाढ़ापन आवश्यकतानुसार करें।

(गर्म सूप में ऊपर से नारियल दूध डालकर परोसें।)

