पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अलग अंदाज:इन खेलों से बनाएं करवा चौथ के व्रत को और भी ज्यादा मनोरंजक और मजेदार

संजना कृष्णमूर्तिएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • करवाचौथ के दिन सभी महिलाएं दिनभर शाम की तैयारी में लगी रहती हैं। तैयारी पूरी करके, करवाचौथ के दिन को अलग अंदाज़ में बिताना चाहती हैं, तो मनोरंजक खेल, खेल सकती हैं।
  • इससे समय भी अच्छी बीतेगा और मज़ा भी आएगा।

करवाचौथ का व्रत काफ़ी कठिन माना जाता है। बिना पानी पिए दिनभर गुज़ारना मुश्किल भरा होता है। लेकिन पूजा और शाम के खाने की तैयारी करने के बाद दोपहर के समय में बिताने के लिए कुछ मज़ेदार तरक़ीब हम लेकर आए हैं। ये तरक़ीब है ऑनलाइन गेम्स खेलने की, क्योंकि इस बार मिलकर पूजा-पाठ करना संभव नहीं है। ऐसे में अपने दोस्तों और आस-पड़ोस की महिलाओं के साथ ऑनलाइन और वीडियो कॉल के ज़रिए कुछ खेल खेले जा सकते हैं। इन्हें खेलना कैसे है, आइए जानते हैं।

नाम लिखो

ये खेल बड़ा मज़ेदार है। वीडियो कॉल के ज़रिए इसे खेल सकते हैं लेकिन ख़्याल रहे कि इसमें आठ लोगों से अधिक नहीं हो सकते, क्योंकि सोशल मीडिया के कॉल पर एक बार में आठ लोग ही वीडियो कॉल कर सकते हैं। इस खेल में करना बस इतना है कि खेल शुरू करने से पहले सभी पेन और कॉपी लेकर आ जाएं। अब सभी को 30 सेकंड का समय दिया जाएगा। समय शुरू होते ही सभी को एक पेज पर अपने पति का लिखना है। जो महिला सबसे ज़्यादा बार अपने पति का नाम लिख पाएगी वो होगी खेल की विजेता।

सोलह शृंगार

ये खेल बहुत मज़ेदार है। इसे खेलने से पहले एक लिस्ट बनाएं। इसमें सोलह शृंगार का पूरा सामान लिखंे, जैसे लिपस्टिक, सिंदूर, बिंदी आदि। सभी को ये सामान लेकर बैठना है। अब एक मिनट का समय दिया जाएगा। इसमें सभी महिलाओं को सोलह शृंगार करना है। हां, एक बात का ख़्याल रहे कि सिर्फ़ ज़रा-सा या जल्दबाज़ी में नहीं लगाना है बल्कि अच्छी तरह से लगाना है। जो कम समय में पूरा शृंगार करेगी वो होगी खेल की विजेता। समय सीमा सुविधानुसार बढ़ा सकते हैं।

चूड़ियों में पिन

अक्सर महिलाएं सेफ्टी पिन को चूड़ी में लगा लेती हैं, ताकि ज़रूरत पर काम में आ सके। ये खेल भी कुछ ऐसा ही है। इसे खेलने से पहले 10 सेफ्टी पिन्स को सामने रखें। अब सभी महिलाएं खेल शुरू होते ही अपनी चूड़ियों में सेफ्टी पिन्स लगाएंगी। जो 30 सेकंड में सबसे अधिक पिन्स लगाएगी, वो होगी विनर। सेफ्टी पिन्स की संख्या समय के अनुसार बढ़ा भी सकते हैं।

चूड़ी जो खनकी

ये खेल मज़ेदार भी है और आसान भी। इसे खेलने के लिए सभी को 15 चूड़ियां और पांसा चाहिए। खेल खेलने वाली महिलाएं 15-15 चूड़ियां ले लें। अब एक डाइस या पांसा लें। खेल शुरू होते ही सभी को पांसा फेंकना है और जितने अंक आएं उनकी चूड़ियां पहनते जाना है। जैसे पहले 2 अंक आया तो दो चूड़ी पहन ली फिर 5 आया तो पांच चूड़ियां पहन लीं। इसी तरह 2 मिनट की समय सीमा में जिसके हाथों में सबसे अधिक चूड़ियां होंगी वो होगी खेल की विजेता। इसे एक साथ नहीं बल्कि एक-एक करके खेलें ताकि खेल न्यायपूर्ण हो।

मिस्ड कॉल

ये खेल ऐसा है जिसमें जीतने के लिए आपके पति आपकी मदद करेंगे। इसके लिए आपको परिवार के अन्य किसी सदस्य के फोन से कॉल करके खेलना होगा क्योंकि आपका फोन कॉल करने के काम आएगा। अब सभी महिलाओं को एक मिनट का समय दिया जाएगा। इस 1 मिनट में उन्हें अपने पति को मिस्ड कॉल देनी होगी। फिर जिसके भी पति का सबसे पहले कॉल बैक आएगा वो महिला होगी खेल की विजेता। अगर घर में आप अकेली हैं तो थोड़ा बदलाव कर सकते हैं। इसमें लाइव रहते हुए अपने पति को ‘कॉल मी’ का मैसेज कर सकती हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें