हलवे के जलवे:इन खास तरीकों से बनाएं स्वाद और स्वास्थ्यवर्धक हलवे, सर्दियों में स्वाद का लें भरपूर आनंद

सुनीता दिनानीएक घंटा पहले
  • जाड़े में अगर मेवों से भरे गरमा-गरम हलवे मिल जाएं, तो क्या कहने। स्वाद और स्वास्थ्यवर्धक हलवे के नए रूप यहां प्रस्तुत हैं।
  • बनाइए और सर्दियों का आनंद लीजिए...

मक्कई हलवा..

क्या चाहिए

मक्के का आटा- 1 कप

शक्कर- 3/4 कप

देसी घी- 1/2 कप

केसर- 1 छोटा चम्मच

हरी इलायची- 2-3

नारियल पाउडर- 2-3 बड़े चम्मच

बादाम-10-12

पिस्ता कतरन- 2 बड़े चम्मच

चैरी- सजाने के लिए।

ऐसे बनाएं

- ढाई कप पानी में शक्कर, केसर और इलायची तोड़कर डालें और शक्कर घुल जाने तक पकाएं। कड़ाही में घी गर्म करके मक्कई का आटा डालें और धीमी आंच पर 7-8 मिनट लगातार चलाते हुए भूनें।

- ध्यान रहे कि मक्कई के आटे का रंग ना बदले। जब सौंधी खुशबू आने लगे, तो इसमें कटे बादाम, पिस्ता कतरन मिलाकर 2-3 मिनट और चलाएं।

- अब नारियल पाउडर और शक्कर का घोल डालकर तेज़ी से मिलाएं और पकाएं। जब मिश्रण कड़ाही छोड़ने लगे, तो आंच बंद कर दें। तैयार मक्कई हलवे को कटे बादाम और पिस्ते से सजाकर गरमा-गरम परोसें।

अदरकी हलवा...

क्या चाहिए

अदरक- 150 ग्राम

दूध- 1 लीटर

इलायची पाउडर- 2 छोटे चम्मच

शक्कर- 3/4 कप

देसी घी- 3/4 कप

सूखे मेवे-आवश्यकतानुसार।

ऐसे बनाएं

- अदरक छीलकर, धोकर कद्दूकस कर लें। पैन में देसी घी गर्म करें और अदरक डालकर सेंकें। फिर दूध डालकर पकाएं। जब दूध सूखकर खोये का रूप ले लें, तो शक्कर डालकर अच्छी तरह से मिलाएं और आंच बंद कर दें।

- हलवे में तले काजू, बादाम, किशमिश मिलाकर परोसें। इस हलवे को कम मात्रा में ही खाना उचित होता है।

झटपट गाजर का हलवा..

क्या चाहिए

गाजर- 1 किलो कद्दूकस की हुई

मलाई- 2 कप

खोया- 1/2 कप

शक्कर- 1 कप

देसी घी- 2-3 बड़े चम्मच

खसखस- 2 बड़े चम्मच

हरी इलायची- 2-3, बादाम, पिस्ता, किशमिश।

ऐसे बनाएं

- पैन में देसी घी गर्म करें। गाजर डालकर मध्यम आंच पर बीच-बीच में चलाते हुए पकाएं। जब गाजर का पानी सूखने लगे तो इसमें मलाई, शक्कर, खसखस, कटे बादाम, पिस्ते, किशमिश और इलायची पाउडर डालकर पकाएं।

- शक्कर और मलाई पूरी तरह घुल जाने पर इसमें खोया मिलाकर आंच बंद कर दें।

नोट- खोया न होने पर इसकी जगह एक कप मलाई और मिला दें।

ब्रेड का शीरा...

क्या चाहिए

आटा ब्रेड (ब्राउन ब्रेड)- 10-12 स्लाइसेस

शक्कर- 1/2 कप

देसी घी- 1/2 कप

दूध- 2 कप

इलायची पाउडर- 1 छोटा चम्मच

नारियल गिरी- 1/2 कप

बादाम और पिस्ता कतरन- आवश्यकतानुसार।

ऐसे बनाएं

- ब्रेड को मिक्सी में दरदरा पीसकर ब्रेड क्रम्ब्स बना लें। गर्म दूध में शक्कर और पिसी इलायची मिला दें।- अलग पैन में देसी घी गर्म करें और ब्रेड क्रम्ब्स डालकर धीमी आंच पर लगातार चलाते हुए 5 से 7 मिनट पकाएं।

- जब सुनहरी रंगत के साथ ख़ुशबू आने लगे, तो इसमें दूध शक्कर का घोल थोड़ी-थोड़ी मात्रा में डालते हुए मिलाएं। पर ध्यान रहे हाथ रुके नहीं, लगातार चलता रहे। इसी तरह सारा दूध मिला दें।

ऐप खोलें
