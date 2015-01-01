पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इन्फ़ो:सर्दियों के मौसम में इन आसान तरीकों से घर को बनाएं कोजी

  • घर को गर्माहट से भरकर सर्द मौसम को आसानी से संभाला जा सकता है।
  • चंद छोटी-छोटी बातें हैं, जिनका ख़्याल रखने से पूरा घर कोज़ी या गुनगुने आसरे में बदल जाएगा।

काम करना आसान

हाथों में दस्ताने पहनकर कम्प्यूटर या लैपटॉप पर काम करना मुश्किल है। इसके लिए ऐसे दस्ताने चुनें, जिनसे पूरा हाथ ढंक जाए, लेकिन सिर्फ़ उंगलियां खुली हों। इससे हाथ भी गर्म रहेंगे और काम भी आसानी से हो जाएगा।

कुर्सी भी गर्म रखें

कुर्सी या स्टूल पर लगे रेगज़ीन के आवरण बहुत जल्दी ठंडे होते हैं जिसके कारण इस पर बैठने से ठंडक महसूस कर सकते हैं। पुराने स्वेटर रखे हैं, तो इन पर स्वेटर का कवर लगा सकते हैं। इसी तरह सोफे पर कुशन कवर के लिए स्वेटर का उपयोग कर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा कुर्सी और स्टूल पर गद्दी भी रख सकते हैं।

आरामदेह रहे बिस्तर

कंबल के अंदर कई घंटों तक बैठने के बाद बिस्तर गर्म हो जाता है। लेकिन ज़रा-सा बाहर निकलते ही बिस्तर की चादर ठंडी हो जाती है। ऐसे में बिस्तर पर चादर के अलावा पतला कंबल या कम्फर्टर भी बिछा सकते हैं। इन्हें ओढ़ना तो है ही, लेकिन ठंडी चादर से बचने के लिए बिछा भी सकते हैं।

ठंडी ज़मीन से बचें

कंबल के अंदर पैर गर्म करने के बाद जब बाहर निकलना हो, तो ठंडी ज़मीन पर पैर पड़ते ही ठंडक महसूस होने लगती है। ऐसे में बिस्तर के दोनों तरफ़ रनर या कालीन बिछा सकते हैं। इसके अलावा ऊन की स्लीपर भी पहन सकते हैं।

