सुहाग का पर्व करवा चौथ:थाली को लैस और पेंडेंट से सजाकर बनाएं आकर्षक, ग्लिटर से डेकोरेट करें करवा

कनिष्का सहायएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • करवे और थाली तो हर साल की करवा चौथ की पूजा में उपयोग में लाए जाते हैं।
  • इस बार इनकी सजावट घर पर ही करें, तो सृजनात्मक संतुष्टि भी मिलेगी।

करवे-थाली का व्रत में बेहद अहम स्थान है। अपनी पसंद और परिधान के रंग के अनुसार भी आप इनकी सजावट कर सकते हैं। आज हम करवे और थाली की सजावट को लेकर कुछ सुझाव लाए हैं। ये सजावट आसान तो है ही, साथ ही बेहद आकर्षक भी है। तो आइए शुरू करते हैं।

सबसे पहले करवे की सजावट देखते हैं...

ग्लिटर से सज्जा

इस तरह की सजावट के लिए पहले करवे को एक रात के लिए पानी में भिगोकर रखें या पानी से धोकर सुखा लें। अब मनपसंद रंग से पेंट करें और ग्लिटर से पसंदीदा डिज़ाइन बनाएं या डिज़ाइन को हाईलाइट करें।

मोती की सजावट

मोतियों से सजा करवा सभी का ध्यान आकर्षित करता है। इसे मनपसंद रंग से रंगकर इस पर मोती की लड़ चिपकाएं या फिर एक-एक मोती अलग से भी चिपका सकते हैं। थाली को भी मोती से सजाएं।

गोटा पट्‌टी की दमक

करवे को धोकर सुखा लें। अब इसे लाल या मैरून रंग से रंग लें। रंग सूखने पर इस पर गोटा पट्‌टी को फेविकॉल की मदद से चिपकाएं। गोटा पट्‌टी में अलग से स्टीकर भी आते हैं। इसमें फूल, स्वस्तिक आदि बने होते हैं। इन्हें बीच में डिज़ाइन के तौर पर चिपका सकते हैं। कुछ लोग करवे की जगह पूजन में लोटे का भी इस्तेमाल करते हैं। दोनों को ही इस तरह से सजाया जा सकता है।

थाली की सजावट ऐसे करें...

लेस डेकोरेशन

समय कम है तो ये सजावट आपके लिए हो सकती है। इसमें करना बस इतना है कि पसंदीदा रंग के कपड़े को थाली पर चिपका दें। कपड़ा सूख जाए तो अलग-अलग आकार, रंग और डिज़ाइन की लेस लाकर कपड़े के ऊपर चिपका दें। तो हो गई न फटाफट सजावट।

पेंटेड थाली

ये सजावट बेहद आसान है। इसमें थाली को एक्रेलिक या ऑइल पेंट से पेंट करें। इसके बाद इस पर ग्लिटर, स्टोन्स, मोती कोई भी सजावट का सामान चिपकाएं। थाली को लेस से भी सजा सकते हैं।

कलावे से पुनीत

पूजा-पाठ में कलावे का महत्व सभी जानते हैं। इसलिए आप चाहें तो थाली की सजावट भी कलावे से कर सकते हैं। इस सजावट के लिए पक्के रंग का मोटा कलावा लाएं। अब थाली पर फेविकॉल लगाएं और गोलाई में कलावा चिपकाते जाएं। ये आसान-सी सजावट बेहद आकर्षक लगेगी।

