संवरें ऐसे कि निगाहें थम जाएं:इन मैकअप टिप्स से बनिए और भी ज्यादा सुन्दर और आकर्षक

नंदिनी सिंहएक घंटा पहले
  • करवा चौथ पर महिलाएं सजने-संवरने के लिए कुछ नयापन ज़रूरी है।
  • आप भी इस मौक़े पर सबसे ख़ास दिखना चाहती हैं, तो इन मेकअप टिप्स और ट्रिक्स को अपनाकर देखें।

मेकअप परिधान, ज़ेवरों और केशसज्जा को निर्णायक रूप देता है। इस बार पार्लर जाने का अवसर नहीं मिल रहा है, ऐसे में मेकअप टिप्स की अहमियत समझी जा सकती है। आप अपनी पसंद के लुक का चयन करके ख़ुद मेकअप कर सकती हैं।

नैचुरल लुक के लिए...

यदि आपको भी ये लुक पसंद है तो आज़मा कर देख लें।

  • सबसे पहले स्पॉन्ज को गीला करके मॉइश्चराइज़र को चेहरे और गर्दन पर लगा लें। इसके बाद फाउंडेशन लगाने से वो चेहरे-गर्दन पर अच्छी तरह से फैल जाएगा और पैचेज़ नहीं दिखेंगे।
  • अब ब्लशर को गालों पर लगाएं। इसके लिए नैचुरल शेड का ब्लशर चुनें या ब्राउन और पिंक लिपस्टिक का इस्तेमाल भी कर सकती हैं। इसे हल्का ही लगाएं।
  • आंखों पर हल्का आईलाइनर लगाएं और मस्कारे का सिर्फ़ एक कोट लगाएं। इससे आंखें नैचुरल दिखेंगी। आईशैडो हल्के रंग का इस्तेमाल करें।

हैवी लुक के लिए...

त्योहार के मौक़ों पर कई लोगों को हैवी लुक पसंद आता है। आप भी इस बार कुछ इसी तरह का मेकअप करना चाहती हैं तो एक सुझाव हमारे पास है-

  • सबसे पहले चेहरे को धोकर प्राइमर या कंसीलर लगा लें। इससे चेहरे के दाग़-धब्बे नहीं दिखेंगे और मेकअप अच्छा होगा।
  • अब स्पॉन्ज की मदद से फाउंडेशन लगाएं और एक-सा फैला लें।
  • ब्लशर लगाना चाहती हैं तो ग्लिटर वाला लगा सकती हैं। ये चेहरे पर ग्लो लाता है।
  • आंखों के मेकअप में विंग आईलाइनर लगा सकती हैं। मस्कारे के 2-3 कोट कर सकती हैं। इससे आंखें हैवी लगेंगी और परिधान के मैचिंग का आईशैडो लगा सकती हैं।

अब कुछ ऐसे टिप्स भी नोट कीजिए, जिन्हें आप फटाफट आज़मा सकती हैं

आंखों के हाइलाइट करना चाहती हैं तो डबल कलर का आईलाइनर लगा सकती हैं।

  • हमेशा की तरह लाल या गुलाबी लिपस्टिक लगाने के बजाय डार्क ब्राउन, चैरी या फिर बरगंडी रंग की लिपस्टिक लगाएं। ये आपको सबसे अलग दिखाएगी।
  • आजकल कलर्ड आईलाइनर भी काफ़ी ट्रेंड में हैं। इन्हें भी परिधान के मैचिंग का लगा सकती हैं।
  • काला काजल हमेशा ही लगाती हैं तो इस बार सफेद काजल लगाकर देखें। इससे आंखें बड़ी लगती हैं और आकर्षक भी।
  • नेकलेस और झुमकी दोनों ही हैवी हैं तो नोज़रिंग छोटी पहनें। आजकल छोटी नोज़रिंग काफ़ी ट्रेंड में है।
  • हैवी झुमकी पहन रही हैं तो गले में हल्का नेकलेस पहनें और मांगटीका भी छोटा लगाएं।
  • मेहंदी की ओर ध्यान खींचना चाहती हैं तो ग्लिटर का इस्तेमाल करें। इसके अलावा मेहंदी पर कलर्ड स्टोन्स वाली बिंदी भी लगा सकती हैं।
  • फाउंडेशन को सैट करने के लिए बार-बार टचअप करने के बजाय कॉम्पैक्ट पाउडर का इस्तेमाल करें। इसे बहुत अधिक नहीं लगाना है सिर्फ़ टचअप करना है।
  • अगर कुछ अलग करना चाहती हैं तो हैवी मांग टीका लगाएं और बाक़ी जूलरी कम या छोटी रखें। इससे आप एकदम अलग और ख़ूबसूरत लगेंगी।
