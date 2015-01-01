पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ब्यूटी टिप्स:इन घरेलू उपायों से बनाएं अपनी पलकों को सुंदर और आकर्षक

कंचन राय12 मिनट पहले
  • घनी पलकें किसे पसंद नही होतीं। आप भी अपनी आई लैशेज को घना व मज़बूत बना सकती हैं, वो भी घरेलू उपाय आज़माकर। देखिए कैसे।

लंबी पलकें पाने के लिए कई जतन किए जाते हैं जैसे कभी मस्कारा लगाना तो कभी फॉल्स लैशेज़ लगा लेना। लेकिन ये अस्थायी तरीके हैं, जो पलकों को कई बार नुकसान भी पहुंचाते हैं। यदि आप वाकई घनी और लंबी पलकें पाना चाहती हैं तो ऐसे उपाय अपनाएं जो पलकों को बिना नुकसान पहुंचाए उन्हें घना और मज़बूत बना सकें। इसके लिए कुछ सुझाव यहां प्रस्तुत हैं।

1. कोकोनट मिल्क

ये पलकों के लिए फ़ायदेमंद है। कोकोनट मिल्क को ठंडा कर लें और फिर इसमें रुई डुबोकर 15 से 20 मिनट के लिए आंखों पर रखें। ये आंखों को ठंडक देने के साथ ही पलकों को घना, मज़बूत बनाएगा। इसके साथ ही यदि आंखों केे इर्द-गिर्द काले घेरे हैं, तो यह उनको भी कम करेगा।

2. कैस्टर ऑइल

यह बालों को घना बनाने में मददगार होता है। इसे सोने से पहले पलकों के आसपास लगाकर सोएं। ये पलकों के साथ ही आईब्रोज़ को भी घना बनाता है इसके साथ ही किसी प्रकार का इंफेक्शन होने पर उससे भी लड़ता है।

3. तेल से मालिश

सोने से पहले नारियल तेल से पलकों की मालिश करें। इससे पलकें चमकदार बनेंगी। रोज़ाना मालिश करने से रक्त संचार बढ़ेगा, जिससे पलकों की ग्रोथ होगी। मालिश हल्के-हल्के उंगली के पोरों से करनी है।

4. पेट्रोलियम जैली

भवों के बालों की बढ़त धीमी या कम होने पर अक्सर ब्यूटीशियन पेट्रोलियम जैली लगाने की सलाह देती हैं। इससे बालों की बढ़त सामान्य से तेज़ होने लगती है। रात में सोने से पहले पलकों के आसपास पेट्रोलियम जैली लगाएं। इससे से धूल-मिट्‌टी भी दूर होगी और बढ़त की गति भी बढ़ जाएगी।

5. एलोवेरा जैल

एलोवेरा जैल और नारियल तेल को बराबर मात्रा में मिलाकर रख लें। रोज़ रात को सोने से पहले इससे पलकों की मसाज करें। कुछ ही दिनों में ग्रोथ नज़र आने लगेगी। हफ्ते में 2 से 3 दिन भी कर सकते हैं।

6. ऑलिव ऑइल

जैतून के तेल की 3-4 बूंदें और कॉटन बॉल लें। कॉटन बॉल पर जैतून के तेल की बूंदें डालें और इसे ऊपरी और निचले लैशेज पर लगाएं। 5-10 मिनट के लिए यूं ही छोड़ दें और फिर गुनगुने पानी से धो लें।

