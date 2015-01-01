पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वित्त सलाह:विवाह बीमा पॉलिसी देती है वित्तीय जोखिम से सुरक्षा

डॉ. संजय मित्तलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अगर सारी तैयारियां होने के बाद शादी रद्द हो जाए, तो इसमें किए गए ख़र्चों के नुक़सान से बचाता है विवाह बीमा

शादी तय होते ही निमंत्रण पत्र छपवाने से लेकर मैरिज हॉल बुक करवाने की तैयारियां हो जाती हैं। इन तैयारियों में बड़ी रकम ख़र्च करने बाद अगर शादी होने से ठीक पहले किसी भी वजह से शादी रद्द हो जाए, तो नुक़सान दोनों ही परिवारों का होता है। इस स्थिति में नुक़सान को कम करने में मदद करता है विवाह बीमा। क्या है बीमा और कैसे ले सकते हैं, विशेषज्ञ से जानते हैं।

बीमा में क्या-क्या कवर होता है

शादी रद्द होने पर, संपत्ति को भौतिक क्षति पहुंचने, बीमाधारक के लिए व्यक्तिगत दुर्घटना कवर और सार्वजनिक देयता कवर होते हैं।

विवाह रद्द होने पर...

स्थल पर भूकंप सहित आग और संबद्ध ख़तरों के कारण विवाह समारोह रद्द होता है या स्थगित होता है तो ये बीमा पॉलिसी में शामिल होगा। इस बीमा के तहत कार्यक्रम स्थल पर चोरी को भी कवर किया गया है। यदि किसी भी कारण वर या वधू शादी में शामिल न हो पाए, उदाहरण के लिए दूल्हा या दुल्हन में से किसी की भी दुर्भाग्यवश अकस्मात मृत्यु हो जाए, गंभीर दुर्घटना से चोट की वजह से विवाह समारोह में न पहुंच पाए, दस दिन या उससे ज़्यादा दिन अस्पताल में भर्ती हो, तो ये कारण पॉलिसी के अंतर्गत आते हैं।

ख़र्च भी कवर होगा...

कार्ड की छपाई की लागत, स्थल का अग्रिम भुगतान, कैटरर को दिया गया अग्रिम, सजावट के लिए अग्रिम भुगतान, संगीत, विक्रेता आदि, होटल के कमरे की बुकिंग या यात्रा बुकिंग के लिए दिया गया अग्रिम भुगतान इसमें शामिल है।

संपत्ति को नुक़सान...

बीमा पॉलिसी में आग या भूकंप के कारण संपत्ति को प्रत्यक्ष भौतिक नुक़सान कवर होता है। ये विवाह स्थल पर होने वाली किसी भी चोरी को भी कवर करती है। पॉलिसी में सजावट और शामियाना, रक्त संबंधियों और ससुराल वालों द्वारा दिए गए उपकरण शामिल हैं।

व्यक्तिगत दुर्घटना...

आकस्मिक मृत्यु होने, स्थायी आंशिक विकलांगता, स्थायी कुल विकलांगता को भी बीमा कवर करता है। इस बीमा कवर के लिए दूल्हा, दुल्हन, नज़दीकी रिश्तेदारों या रक्त संबंधियों का नाम शामिल किया जा सकता है।

सार्वजनिक दायित्व...

इसमें शादी के स्थान पर किसी भी दुर्घटना के कारण किसी भी नुक़सान के लिए तीसरे पक्ष के प्रति देयता को कवर होती है। अगर पॉलिसी अवधि के दौरान शादी के स्थल पर चोट या क्षति होती है, तो ये स्थिति भी बीमा के अंतर्गत आती है।

ऐसे ख़रीद सकते हैं पॉलिसी

विवाह बीमा पॉलिसी किसी भी सार्वजनिक या निजी बीमा कंपनी से सीधे या एजेंट के द्वारा ख़रीद सकते हैं। प्रीमियम की लागत उस बीमा के प्रकार पर निर्भर करती है जिसे आप लेते हैं और जिसे कवर करना चाहते हैं। शादी बीमा विवाह से एक हफ़्ता पहले लिया जा सकता है। इसके लिए विवाह का निमंत्रण पत्र आवेदन के साथ संलग्न करना ज़रूरी होता है। बीमा प्रीमियम की लागत बीमा पॉलिसी ख़रीदते समय सुनिश्चित की गई कुल लागत का 0.70 प्रतिशत से 2 प्रतिशत हो सकती है जो कंपनी पर निर्भर करता है। उदाहरण के लिए अगर कोई व्यक्ति अपनी शादी के लिए 20 लाख रुपए का बीमा लेना चाहता है तो उसको लगभग चार हज़ार रूपए और जीएसटी के साथ प्रीमियम देना पड़ेगा।

नोट—कृपया शादी बीमा पॉलिसी लेने से पहले अपनी बीमा कंपनी के साथ वास्तविक प्रीमियम लागत और बहिष्करण की जांच करें।

ध्यान दें...

  • बीमा सिर्फ़ प्राकृतिक आपदा या चोरी आदि को कवर करता है। भारत में किसी कंपनी ने कोविड कवर वाली शादी बीमा पॉलिसी जारी नहीं की है।
  • अगर शादी लड़की या लड़के की मर्ज़ी से रद्द की जाती है तो बीमा कवर नहीं मिलेगा।
  • प्रशासन द्वारा कर्फ्यू आदि की घोषणा के चलते शादी रुके तो कोई कवर नहीं मिलता है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें