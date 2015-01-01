पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपनी हिंदी:शादी का अर्थ है ख़ुशी, हर्ष और आनंद

विवेक गुप्ताएक घंटा पहले
शब्दकोश में "शादी' का अर्थ विवाह और ब्याह बाद में है, पहले है- ख़ुशी, हर्ष और आनंद। फारसी विशेषण "शाद' के अर्थ हैं- प्रसन्न, हर्षित, ख़ुश, आनंदित, मौज में। फ़िल्मी गीतों और शायरी में सुना जाने वाला "शादमानी' शब्द भी इसी परिवार का है, जिसके मायने प्रसन्नता, हर्ष और ख़ुशी हैं।

दूसरी तरफ़, भारत में "विवाह' एक संस्कार है। समाज की सबसे छोटी इकाई है- परिवार, और परिवार के मूल में है विवाह। अत: इसकी मज़बूती महत्वपूर्ण है। ख़ुद विवाह शब्द यही इंगित करता है। इसका "वाह' शब्द बना है "वह्' से, जिसका अर्थ है, वहन करना। वाह में जुड़ा है "वि' उपसर्ग। वि का मतलब है, विशिष्टता। यानी विवाह सामान्य वहन करना, ढोना या बोझ उठाना नहीं है। यह कर्तव्य है और सात जन्मों के लिए है, इसलिए वि+वाह है।

संस्कृत विवाह से ही बना है लोकभाषा का शब्द, ब्याह। आमतौर पर हम दांपत्य-सूत्र जोड़े जाने के मांगलिक अवसर को "शादी-ब्याह' शब्द-युग्म से इंगित करते हैं। इस तरह विवाह में आनंद और हर्ष के साथ वहन करने का कर्तव्य भी जुड़ जाता है। वास्तव में, ख़ुशी-ख़ुशी ज़िम्मेदारियां निभाने का ही नाम है, विवाह!

