  • Meditation Will Keep These 4 Thoughts, Then You Will Be Able To Celebrate Karva Chauth Festival With Happiness

व्रत में रहें प्रसन्नचित्त:इन 4 विचारों का रखेंगे ध्यान, तो खुशी से मना सकेंगे करवा चौथ का त्योहार

प्रेरणा रावतएक घंटा पहले
  • आप जितना ख़ुश और सकारात्मक रहेंगी, करवा चौथ का त्योहार उतने ही मन से मना सकेंगी। छोटे-छोटे विचार हैं, जानिए।

करवाचौथ का व्रत रखने की ख़ुशी अलग ही होती है। पर बिना कुछ खाए-पिए पूरा दिन गुज़ारना भी आसान नहीं होता। मन और मस्तिष्क में हलचल-सी बनी रहती है। जो पहले की परेशानियां या तनाव हैं, उनका ख़्याल भी दिमाग़ में घूमता रहता है। इन चिंताओं और उलझनों को पीछे छोड़कर इस ख़ास दिन का आनंद उठाएं। इसके लिए कोई और नहीं बल्कि आपको ही अपनी मदद करनी होगी।

1. ख़ुद पर ध्यान दें

व्रत की तैयारियां करें। करवे, थाली सजाएं, अपनी देखभाल करें, मैनीक्योर, पैडीक्योर और सजने-संवरने की तैयारियों में ध्यान लगाएं। चाहें तो सुकून के लिए मसाज भी ले सकती हैं।

2. पलों को क़ैद करें

अचानक ली गई तस्वीरें या वीडियो देखकर मन ख़ुश हो जाता है। जब इन्हें देखकर हंसी आती है, तो सारी चिंताएं और मुश्किलें पल भर के लिए दूर हो जाती हैं। अगर आपके पास कैमरा है, तो इसे बैठक में एक जगह चालू करके रख दीजिए। इसके अलावा घर के किसी एक सदस्य को पल-पल की तस्वीरें लेने के लिए कहें। इससे घर में हलचल भी बनी रहेगी और ख़ुशी का माहौल भी।

3. क्रोध पर नियंत्रण करें

कई बार छोटी-छोटी बातों पर ग़ुस्सा आने से भी मन ख़राब हो जाता है और माहौल भी। ऐसे में अगर किसी के काम या व्यवहार से ग़ुस्सा आए, तो इसे क़ाबू करने की कोशिश करें। उस व्यक्ति के सामने से हट जाएं। क्रोध नकारात्मकता तो बढ़ाता ही है, ऊर्जा में कमी भी लाता है।

4.व्यस्त रहने की कोशिश करें

वो काम करें जो आपको पसंद हैं। इस विशेष दिन सभी महिलाएं मिलकर त्योहार मनाती हैं। पर कोविड के समय में घर में रहकर त्योहार मनाना होगा। ऐसे में परिवार के साथ संगीत का आनंद ले सकती हैं। अगर फिल्म देखना पसंद है या क्राफ्ट पसंद हैं, तो उनमें भी मन लगा सकती हैं।

