लघुकथा सदा सुहागन:मुक्ता ने बीमार सास का त्योहार पर साजो-श्रृंगार कर यूं लिया आशीर्वाद

पुखराज सोलंकीएक घंटा पहले
  • त्योहार का असर मुक्ता ने अपनी आंखों से देखा ही नहीं, बल्कि महसूस भी किया।
  • सास के आशीर्वाद से उसका चांद पर्व सफल हुआ।

‘मांजी! इस लाल साड़ी में आप लग तो बहुत सुंदर रही हैं, लेकिन मुझे अभी भी कुछ कमी-सी नज़र आ रही है। हम्म... क्या रह गया? कुछ याद नहीं आ रहा है ठीक से...। अरे हां, आपके हाथों में चूड़ियां पहनाना तो मैं भूल ही गई।...

"जब आपकी साड़ी ख़रीदने बाज़ार गई थी, तब मुझे याद आया कि मांजी को तीज-त्योहार पर साड़ी के साथ उसके मैचिंग कंगन या चूड़ियां पहनना भी बहुत पसंद है, सो आते वक़्त ले आई।’ चूड़ियां पहनाने के लिए अपनी सास का हाथ थामते हुए मुक्ता ने कहा।

और फिर उनके हाथों में लगी मेहंदी देखकर बोली, ‘अरे वाह मांजी, आपके हाथों में मेहंदी कितनी अच्छी रची है। इतना सुर्ख रंग तो मेरे हाथों पर भी नहीं आया। आज करवा चौथ पर काजल, बिंदी, नेल पेंट, लिपस्टिक, मेहंदी, चूड़ी, आलता, साड़ी, झुमका, मांग, गजरा, अंगूठी, बिछिया, पायल, हार और टीका मिलाकर पूरे सोलह शृंगार किए हैं आपके। अब अपने आपको आईने में देखिए ज़रा...।’

पिछले सात महीनों से बिस्तर पर लेटी सास को अधलेटी अवस्था में पलंग के सहारे बिठाकर उनका शृंगार करके जब मुक्ता ने उन्हें आईना दिखाया तो कोमा में जाने के बाद आज पहली दफ़ा उनके चेतनाशून्य चेहरे पर ख़ुशी के भाव महसूस करके उसकी आंखों के किनारे नम होने लगे थे। ख़ुद को संभालते हुए बोली, ‘मांजी... शाम हो चुकी है, अब आप आराम कीजिए, तब तक मैं भी तैयार होकर आती हूं।’ और फिर अधलेटी अवस्था में थामे हुए सास को सावधानी से बिस्तर पर लिटाने लगी, तो सास की हथेली का स्पर्श मुक्ता के माथे पर ऐसे हुआ, जैसे उसे आशीर्वाद देते हुए कह रही हों, ‘सदा सुहागन रहो बेटी।’ और यूं इत्तेफ़ाकन अपनी सास का हाथ आशीर्वाद स्वरूप अपने माथे पर पाकर मुक्ता भी ख़ुद को धन्य महसूस कर रही थी।

