सेहत:नियम यंत्र, जीवन तंत्र, सेहत मंत्र

अमिता सिंह, आहार विशेषज्ञ2 घंटे पहले
  • स्वस्थ जीवन जीने के लिए इन नियम-कायदों की फेहरिस्त कभी इतनी लम्बी लगने लगती है कि सबका पालन करना संभव ही नहीं लगता।
  • चंद नियम भी अपना लिए जाएं तो स्वस्थ जीवन आसानी से पा सकेंगे।

नींद हो पूरी
भरपूर नींद के लिए सात-आठ घंटे रात के होने चाहिए। रात ग्यारह बजे भी सोए, तो सुबह सात तक अधिकतम सोएं। देर तक जागना और फिर सुबह ख़ुद को जल्दी उठने के लिए मजबूर करना सेहत पर प्रतिकूल प्रभाव डालेगा। पहले सोने का समय ठीक कर लीजिए। उठने का ठीक होने लगेगा। भरपूर नींद लेने के बाद की ताज़गी आपको पूरे दिन ऊर्जावान बनाए रखेगी। उनींदापन नहीं रहेगा, थकान नहीं होगी, तो तनाव के कारण भी पास नहीं फटकेंगे। इसलिए सही समय पर सोएं, ताकि पूरी नींद लेकर ठीक समय पर दिन की शुरुआत कर सकें।

पानी है ज़रूरी
रोज़ तीन लीटर पानी पीने की ठान तो कितनी ही बार लेते हैं, लेकिन तयशुदा मात्रा पूरी नहीं हो पाती। इसके लिए जो मंत्र है, वो है दिन के हर आधे घंटे पर स्टील का आधा गिलास पानी पीना। दिन के नौ-दस घंटे में मात्रा तकरीबन पूरी हो जाएगी और एक साथ बहुत ज़्यादा पानी भी नहीं पीना होगा। अगर मौसम में ठंडक लगे और पानी पीने का मन न हो, तो पानी को हल्का गुनगुना करके पिएं, लेकिन ढाई-तीन लीटर पानी ज़रूर पिएं। शरीर के हर तंत्र, हर भाग के लिए पानी बहुत ज़रूरी है। कहना होगा, स्वस्थ शरीर की बुनियाद जल पर ही है।

व्यायाम करेंगे
यह एक और प्रण है, जिसे लेना आसान होता है, लेकिन पूरा कर पाना बहुत कम लोगों के बूते में होता है। लगता है कि किसी दिन जिम जाएंगे या किसी दिन योगाभ्यास शुरू करेंगे, बस, वो दिन तलाशते ही रह जाते हैं। हालांकि, मुश्किल कुछ नहीं है। इसकी शुरुआत बेहद आसान है। सुबह, शाम और रात के खाने के बाद महज़ पांच मिनट चहलकदमी करें। फिर टहलने की मियाद बढ़ा दें, उसके बाद गति बढ़ा दें। एक बार टहलने के फायदे दिखने लगेंगे, तो अपने आप ही कुछ व्यायाम इसमें शामिल होते जाएंगे। और फिर दिन की तलाश नहीं रहेगी।

भोजन की मियाद
आमतौर पर हम अपने भोजन को कितना समय देते हैं। दस मिनट अधिकतम। कई बार तो खड़े-खड़े ही खा लेते हैं, बड़े निवाले और वो भी जल्दी-जल्दी। नतीजा होता है, ढेर सारी खट्‌टी डकारें, अपच, एसिडिटी। क्योंकि जो काम दातों को करना था, वो अब पेट को करना पड़ता है। मंत्र है कि खाने को देें कम से कम बीस मिनट। छोटे आकार के निवालों को ख़ूब अच्छी तरह चबाकर खाएं। निवालों के आकार के बारे में नियम है कि निवाला ऐसा हो जिसे खाते समय दांत न दिखें। सुकून से समय लेकर भोजन करें, तो पाचन अच्छा होगा।

मीठे की ललक
खाना खाने के बाद ख़ूब सारा मीठा खा लेना सेहत के लिए ठीक नहीं है। अगर किसी को मीठा खाने का मन करता ही है, तो उनके लिए भी सलाह है और सबके लिए सेहत मंत्र है कि खाने का एक हिस्सा फल के लिए रखें। भोजन करने के बाद दो-तीन चम्मच कटे हुए फल खा लेने से मीठा खाने की इच्छा पूरी हो जाती है। फल में प्राकृतिक मीठा होता है, जो शरीर के लिए नुकसानदायक भी नहीं होता। वैसे वैश्विक स्वास्थ्य निर्देश दिन में तीन फल खाने के हैं, लेकिन शुरुआत के लिए भोजन के बाद के दो-तीन चम्मच फल से कर सकते हैं।

सूक्ष्म पोषण
सूक्ष्म पोषण तत्वों की कमी के कारण कई बार बड़ी मुश्किलें पैदा हो जाती हैं। फिर इसकी दवाइयां लेनी होती हैं। इसकी बजाय क्यों न ऐसा सेहत मंत्र ही अपना लें, जिससे इन तत्वों की कमी होने की आशंका न्यूनतम हो जाए। अलसी, तिल, सूरजमुखी, तरबूज़ या खरबूजे के मिलजुले बीजों से भरे दो छोटे चम्मच दिन में कभी-भी खा लें। इनको कच्चा न खाना चाहते हों, तो भूनकर या पीसकर रायते में डाल लें। कोई मीठा बनाएं जैसे खीर तो उसमें डालकर खा लें। इन बीजों से ज़िंक ओमेगा 3 फैटी एसिड्स, फायबर, कैल्शियम, आयरन बहुत अच्छी मात्रा में मिल जाएंगे।

