सुहाग पर्व:इस त्योहार पर आप भी अपनी जीवनसंगिनी को मान-सम्मान और विश्वास देने का करें वादा

डॉ. मोनिका शर्माएक घंटा पहले
  • चांद को साक्षी रखकर यह आह्वान हर पति से है। एक-दूजे की परवाह, मीठे बोल और सम्मान जब रिश्ते में होते हैं, तो दाम्पत्य जीवन चांद-सी चमक से भर जाता है।
  • करवा चौथ पर पत्नी को यही सम्मान और विश्वास देने का वादा कीजिए।

मन्नतों और मनुहारों का त्योहार करवा चौथ केवल एक परंपरा का निर्वहन भर नहीं है। यह पर्व प्रतीक है उस पावन और समर्पित सोच का, जो एक स्त्री अपने परिवार के लिए अपने मन और जीवन में रखती है। तभी तो पूरी निष्ठा के साथ न केवल जीवनसाथी के आयुष की बल्कि परिवार की सुख-समृद्धि की भी कामना करती है। उसकी हर प्रार्थना यही भाव लिए होती है कि उसका दाम्पत्य जीवन हर हाल में ख़ुशियों से सराबोर रहे। इस पर्व पर आप भी समझिए कि जीवनसंगिनी घर-परिवार की धुरी होती है। आपके जीवन का वो चमकता चांद जिसकी शीतल रोशनी में रिश्ते-नाते और घर-आंगन रोशन होता है। ज़रूरी है कि उनके स्नेह, साथ और संभाल की जो रोशनी आपके आंगन को जगमग करती है, उसका भी मान हो। इस त्योहार से जुड़े उनके भाव और लगाव को समझकर उनके मन को समझिए।

अनमोल भागीदारी का मोल

कहते हैं कि जो इंसान दूसरों का सम्मान करता है, वह उनका मोल जानता है और उनकी भावनाएं समझने की कोशिश करता है। लेकिन कई बार पति-पत्नी के रिश्ते में यही ग़लती होती है। दोनों एक-दूसरे के लिए अनमोल होते हैं पर जीवन की जद्दोजहद में भावनाएं कहीं गुम हो जाती हैं। नतीजतन कई बार दोनों ही एक-दूसरे के लिए भावहीन हो जाते हैं। आमतौर पर महिलाएं ऐसी समस्याओं से ज़्यादा जूझती हैं जब उन्हें लगने लगता है कि उनका अस्तित्व किसी के लिए कोई मायने नहीं रखता। इसकी वजह यह भी है कि उन्हें कभी कोई प्रशंसा नहीं मिलती।

दिनभर की भागमभाग में वो जितना कुछ भी थामे रहती हैं उसके लिए प्रेम और सराहना भरे कुछ शब्द उन्हें नई ऊर्जा दे सकते हैं। जीवनसाथी से मिली सराहना का भाव महिलाओं के जिम्मेदारियों तले दबे जीवन में प्रेम और ऊष्मा लौटा लाता है। इसीलिए त्योहार स्त्री मन को कहीं गहरे प्रभावित करते हैं। मन में नया उल्लास जगाते हैं। ख़ासकर करवा चौथ जैसे त्योहार जिनसे रिश्तों को पोषण मिलता है, जो शादीशुदा जीवन के सबसे सुंदर रिश्ते को सींचते हैं।

संवाद के मायने समझिए

घर-परिवार की ख़ुशहाली और आपसी स्नेह की इबारत की मज़बूती संवाद पर टिकी होती है। आजकल वैवाहिक जीवन में संवाद की कमी कई उलझनों का कारण है। ऐसे में तमाम व्यस्तताओं के बावजूद अपनी जीवनसंगिनी से सार्थक संवाद बनाए रखें। पत्नी की ख़ुशियां आपकी ज़िम्मेदारी है क्योंकि जीवन की हर परिस्थिति में वो आपके साथ खड़ी होती है। यूं भी वैवाहिक जीवन है ही भावनाओं से भरा। इसमें कहने-सुनने का समय ही न निकाला जाए तो रिश्ता बिखरने लगता है। यह जीवन की वो पारी है जो औपचारिकताओं से परे और अपनेपन से सिंचित है।

जीवनसाथी एक-दूसरे के लिए शक्ति स्तंभ तो होते ही हैं, दोस्त और हितैषी सलाहकार भी होते हैं। ऐसे में संवाद ही न हो तो रिश्ता फीका पड़ जाता है, इसीलिए उनके मन की सुनें और समझें भी। कितने ही मामलों में देखने में आता है कि शादीशुदा जीवन में संवाद की कमी कितनी नकारात्मकता ले आती है। एक अंतरराष्ट्रीय सर्वेक्षण के अनुसार पति-पत्नी के बीच बढ़ती दूरियों के लिए उनकी स्वभावगत कमियां इतनी ज़िम्मेदार नहीं होतीं जितनी दंपती की आपसी बातचीत में आई कमी।

स्टे ट यूनिवर्सिटी ऑफ़ न्यूयॉर्क के मैराइटल थैरेपी क्लीनिक के निदेशक के. डेनियल ओ लैरी के मुताबिक़ दांपत्य में जो बड़ी समस्या देखने को मिलती है वह है इस रिश्ते में पति के द्वारा अपने आप को दूर रखने या अपने को समेट लेने से आईं दूरियां। यह व्यवहार सबसे नुक़सानदेह होता है। ये दूरियां गुज़रते समय के साथ और गंभीर बनती जाती हैं। इसीलिए महंगा उपहार देने के बजाय उनके लिए समय निकालें। वैसे भी करवा चौथ एक पारंपरिक पर्व है और आस्था व विश्वास से जुड़ा है। इस भरोसे को आपसी संवाद ही पोषित करता है। जीवन में कोई भी परिस्थिति आए, अगर एक-दूसरे के भावों और विचारों को समझ सकें तो वैवाहिक जीवन में कभी बिखराव नहीं आता।

समर्पण का मोल समझिए

जिस तरह एक पत्नी पति की भावनाओं का सम्मान करती है और अपने घर की सभी ज़िम्मेदारियों को पूरा करती है उसी तरह पत्नी भी चाहती है कि पति उसकी भावनाओं का मान करे। करवा चौथ का त्योहार पति-पत्नी के रिश्ते को नई ऊर्जा से सींचता है। यूं भी हमारे पारंपरिक संस्कारों में इन त्योहारों को इसीलिए स्थान दिया गया है ताकि वे संबंधों में सकारात्मक ऊर्जा का संचार कर सकें। यही वजह है कि त्योहारी संस्कृति में नवीनता के समावेश ने कुछ नए रंग और भर दिए है। ख़ुशहाल दाम्पत्य की कामना का यह पर्व साल-दर-साल शादी के रिश्ते को मज़बूती और समझ की सौगात देता है।

आप भी जीवन की धुरी पर हरदम ज़िम्मेदारियों से जूझती अपनी जीवन संगिनी के प्रेम और समर्पण का मन से मान करें। आपका प्रशंसा भरा भाव उन्हें ज़माने भर की ख़ुशियां दे सकता है, इसीलिए पति यह सोच मन से निकाल दें कि पत्नी के प्रति प्रेम व्यक्त करके वे छोटे हो जाएंगे। पत्नी की दुख-तकलीफ़ से सहानुभूति और ख़ुशियों से सरोकार रखने वाले पति और भी ज़्यादा सम्मान पाते हैं।

एक-दूसरे की ख़ुशियां सहेजें

कई छोटी-छोटी बाते हैं, जो इस रिश्ते की नींव को मज़बूती दे सकती हैं। पत्नी की क़ाबिलियत को सराहें। लक्ष्य तक पहुंचने और आगे बढ़ने में उनकी मदद करें। उनके विचारों का मान करें और जीवन से जुड़े मामलों में राय लें।

हालांकि आज इस व्रत की परंपरा में भी कुछ सुखद परिवर्तन नज़र आ रहे हैं। नई पीढ़ी के पति, पत्नी की निष्ठा, समर्पण और प्रेम की क़द्र करते हुए न केवल स्वयं भी व्रत रखने लगे हैं बल्कि घर-परिवार में उनकी भूमिका को खुलकर सराहने भी लगे हैं, जो कि ज़रूरी भी है। यह व्यवहार आपसी समझ को नया आधार दे रहा है। आजकल कई कामकाजी महिलाएं पूरे दिन व्रत करके दफ्तर में काम करती हैं।

वे घर के साथ दफ़्तरी ज़िम्मेदारियां भी निभाती हैं। उनकी इस जद्दोजहद को अपने जीवनसाथी से तारीफ़ भरे शब्द मिलें तो इससे अच्छा क्या हो सकता है। करवा चौथ के पावन पर्व पर एक-दूसरे से गहराई से जुड़िए। आपके जीवन की चमक बरक़रार रखने वाली जीवनसंगिनी की ख़ुशियां सहेजिए।

