लघुकथा "दृष्टि दोष":वैभव के लिए दुल्हन देखने गए पिता को लड़की की एक आंख दिखी छोटी, बेटे ने यूं बदला नजरिया

चरनजीत सिंह कुकरेजा4 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

‘हां तो बताओ वैभव, क्या फ़ैसला लिया तुमने जीवनसाथी के बारे में। अपने मामाश्री की पसंद योग्य लगी कि नहीं तुम्हें अपने लिए?’

‘अब मैं क्या बताऊं पापा, आप सब बड़े जो निर्णय करेंगे मुझे मान्य होगा।’ उसने नज़रें चुराते हुए अपने संस्कारी होने का परिचय दिया।

‘नहीं, वैभव बेटा, यह एक दिन की बात नहीं है, पूरी ज़िंदगी का प्रश्न है। आख़िर जीवन-भर साथ तो तुम्हें ही निभाना है उससे। तुम्हारी हां होगी तभी रिश्ता पक्का करेंगे। वैसे क्या बात हुई दोनों के बीच अकेले में?’ मामाजी ने चुटकी ली।

वह कुछ बोल पाता इसके पूर्व ही विक्रांत बोला, ‘पापा, मेरे मन में एक उधेड़बुन है। वो क्या है कि ऋचा जॉब नहीं छोड़ना चाहती। ऐसे में वह मधु का हाथ कैसे बंटा पाएगी। मधु को रसोई के साथ-साथ बच्चों का भी ध्यान रखना होता है। मैं सोच रहा था बहू के आने से मधु की ज़िम्मेदारियां कुछ तो कम हो जातीं लेकिन...’

‘आप भी कहां की बात लेकर बैठ गए!’ मधु ने विक्रांत को बीच में ही टोक दिया। ‘देवर जी, आप निश्चिंत रहिए, मैं सब संभाल लूंगी। आप तो अपना मन बनाइए।’

मामी की क़रीबी रिश्तेदारी में थी ऋचा, तो भला वह चुप कैसे रहतीं, ‘देखो भई आप लोग वहां हामी भरो या इंकार करो, मुझे कोई फ़र्क नहीं पड़ता। पर इतना ज़रूर कहूंगी कि लड़की अच्छे घर से है, समझदार है, संस्कारी है। आप लोगों के सारे सवालों के जवाब उसने बड़े सलीक़े और आत्मविश्वास के साथ दिए। बड़ों के सामने मर्यादा का पूरा पालन किया है उसने। और जॉब की बात करें तो आजकल अच्छी जॉब के लिए तो लोग एड़ी-चोटी का ज़ोर लगा देते हैं। फिर वह तो प्रोफ़ेसर है। प्रतिभा बहुत है उस लड़की में। आगे वैभव समझदार है। फ़ैसला तो उसे ही करना है।’

वैभव इस रिश्ते को मंज़ूरी देने ही वाला था कि पापा की ओर से कमेंट आ गया, ‘इसमें कोई संदेह नहीं कि लड़की सुंदर, सुशील और संस्कारी है, पर आप सबने इस पर ग़ौर नहीं किया कि वह पूरे समय नज़रें नीचे करके क्यों बैठी रही। मैंने ग़ौर किया है। उसकी एक आंख छोटी है। ये देखो उसकी जो फोटो हमें भेजी गई थी वो साइड पोज की है। उसकी वह आंख फोटो में भी दिखाई नहीं पड़ रही है।’ उन्होंने ऋचा की फोटो सबको दिखाते हुए कहा। ‘क्यों वैभव, क्या मैं ग़लत कह रहा हूं, तुमने तो ध्यान दिया ही होगा उसकी आंखों पर या उसकी ख़ूबसूरती के आकर्षण ने तुम्हारी आंखों पर भी पर्दा डाल दिया था?’

‘तुम भी श्रीकांत, चांद की चांदनी की तारीफ़ करने के बजाय उसके दाग़ की ओर इशारा कर रहे हो। एक दाग़ से चांद के गुण क्या कम हो जाते हैं?’

‘हां पापा, मामाजी ठीक कह रहे हैं। हमें ऊपर की आंखों से ही किसी के व्यक्तित्व को नहीं परखना चाहिए। आपने भी तो हमें यही सिखलाया है। यदि मैं इस दृष्टि दोष को लेकर इंकार कर दूं तो क्या ऋचा का ब्याह नहीं होगा। फिर पापा, इसे हमारा दृष्टि दोष ही कहा जाएगा, जो हम किसी के गुणों की अपेक्षा शारीरिक कमी को महत्व देकर अपना नज़रिया बना रहे हैं। कुछ न कुछ कमियां तो हर व्यक्ति में रहती ही हैं।’

अपनी परख को पूरा करके श्रीकांत जी मुस्कराकर ऋचा के घर फोन मिलाने में व्यस्त हो गए।

