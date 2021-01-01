पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चर्चित शब्द 'जेल पर्यटन':महाराष्ट्र में हुई जेल पर्यटन की शुरुआत

3 घंटे पहले
यह एक अलहदा क़िस्म का पर्यटन है, किंतु इसमें सिर्फ़ कौतुक नहीं, सार्थकता भी है। महाराष्ट्र में हाल ही में जेल पर्यटन की शुरुआत की गई है। इस पहल की पहली कड़ी में पुणे की यरवदा जेल के कुछ हिस्सों को भ्रमण स्थल के रूप में आम जनता के लिए खोला जा रहा है।

ग़ौरतलब है कि 150 वर्ष पुरानी इस जेल की स्थापना 1871 में अंग्रेज़ों ने की थी। स्वतंत्रता संग्राम के दौर में यहां महात्मा गांधी, जवाहलाल नेहरू, सुभाषचंद्र बोस, बाल गंगाधर तिलक और वीर सावरकर जैसे प्रमुख नेताओं को रखा गया था। 1932 और 1942 में निरुद्ध होने के बाद गांधी जी यहां लंबे अरसे तक रहे। उनके और डॉ. आंबेडकर के बीच ऐतिहासिक पूना समझौता 24 सितंबर, 1932 को यरवदा जेल में ही हुआ था। आपातकाल के समय कई राजनीतिक विरोधी भी यहां रखे गए थे।

जेल पर्यटन के तहत 512 एकड़ में फैली इस जेल के कुछ हिस्सों को खोला जा रहा है। दक्षिण एशिया की सबसे बड़ी जेलों में शुमार यरवदा जेल की जिन कोठरियों में स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों को रखा गया था, उन्हें संरक्षित किया गया है। यहां पहुंचकर छात्र, इतिहास के अध्येता, शोधार्थी और अन्य लोग स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों की भावना को महसूस कर सकते हैं और उस माहौल से रूबरू हो सकते हैं, जिसके बारे में अब तक किताबों में ही पढ़ते आए थे। उल्लेखनीय है कि जेल पर्यटन पहल के आगामी चरणों में नागपुर, नासिक, ठाणे, रत्नागिरि जैसी अन्य जेलों को शामिल किया जाएगा।

